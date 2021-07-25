Lea Michele and Emma Roberts enjoy emotional Scream Queens reunion: 'Feels so good I could cry'

Get ready to scream, (queens).

Lea Michele and former costar Emma Roberts enjoyed an epic reunion over the weekend. The Scream Queens alumni posed together for photos as the sun was setting on a dock, which Michele shared on Instagram.

The actresses appear side-by-side in the first image and go in for a hug in the second.

"Reunited (now as mamas) and it feels so good I could cry. Forever my queen! ❤️" Michele captioned the image, referencing their status as moms (Michele welcomed son Ever Leo in August. 2020, while Roberts gave birth to son Rhodes last December).

The reunion was very well-timed considering this week both women were satirized (well, their characters from various Ryan Murphy projects were) on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, as the remaining queens took on Rumerican Horror Story: Coven Girls for the main challenge.

FOX Image Collection via Getty Lea Michele and Emma Roberts in 'Scream Queens'

Roberts actually served as a guest judge in this week's episode, while American Horror Story star Angela Bassett appeared via video to offer acting advice.

The episode's challenge featured a Lea Michele Glee-esque character, "Leia" (pronounced Lee-uh), played by the perfectly-cast Jan. "Emma" was played by Ginger Minj, who had lethal posing talents.

