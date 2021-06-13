Le'Veon Bell will 'never play for Andy Reid again: I'd retire first'

Le'Veon Bell earned a trip to the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

But his brief stint playing in Andy Reid's offense didn't suit him.

The former All-Pro running back opened up about his feelings playing for Reid in an Instagram comment on Friday. In short, he's had enough.

"I'll never play for Andy Reid again," Bell wrote. "I'd retire first."

Why's Bell so upset with Reid?

Bell made the comment on an Instagram post about somebody spending $700 at a McDonald's drive-thru. Because of course he did. So why's he so mad at a coach who's as universally beloved as pretty much anyone in the NFL? He didn't expound. But his snap-count may shed some light on the picture.

Bell signed with Kansas City last season after a midseason release by the New York Jets. He played nine regular-season games with the Chiefs, tallying 254 yards and two touchdowns on the ground while averaging four yards per carry. He also tallied 99 yards on 17 catches.

The then 28-year-old former All-Pro didn't exactly realize his ceiling playing in Kansas City's historically explosive offense. By the time breakout rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire returned from a hip injury to play in the AFC championship, Bell was the odd man out on the running back depth chart.

Why is Bell so mad at one of football's most beloved figures? (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Bell remains unsigned midway through offseason

After carrying the ball twice in Kansas City's AFC divisional round win over the Cleveland Browns, Bell was scratched for the AFC title game with the team citing knee swelling. He was active for the Super Bowl, but didn't see a snap.

It's not a stretch to chalk up his experience in Kansas City as ego blow to a player so confident in his abilities that he took a season in his prime amid a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

His return to the league with the Jets and Chiefs was a letdown. And Bell remains a free agent as most teams have gone through OTAs and minicamp.

