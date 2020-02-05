Le'Veon Bell squashes rumors of rift with Adam Gase: 'We're fine. We good'

Le'Veon Bell and Adam Gase are all good. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell has no problem with his head coach. Bell met with Adam Gase following the season, and the two are on good terms.

Bell, 27, told TMZ the meeting was “fine,” and added that he and Gase were “good.”

That’s a tepid endorsement, but it should come as good news considering the rumors swirling about Bell and Gase. The issue started last offseason, when it was revealed Gase reportedly didn’t want to sign Bell to a four-year, $52.5 million deal. Gase denied that was the case, saying it was “ridiculous speculation.”

Despite that, those rumors followed Bell and Gase all season. It didn’t help that the Jets once again struggled on offense, partially due to Bell having his worst season in years. That led to even more questions about Bell and Gase’s relationship. It also didn’t help that Gase isn’t the most forthcoming in news conferences, and wouldn’t comment about Bell being a member of the Jets in 2020.

Bell said concerns about his relationship with Gase have been blown “out of proportion.” Bell also said he wanted to remain a Jet throughout the rest of his contract.

Bell is owed roughly $38 million over the next three seasons. Unless something drastic happens, Bell will return to the team in 2020.

