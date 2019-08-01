Le'Veon Bell should be the first pick in every fantasy league, according to Le'Veon Bell

Saquon Barkley? Bad team. Ezekiel Elliott? Holding out. Christian McCaffrey? Too small. Alvin Kamara? Never heard of him.

New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell has a different thought on who fantasy owners should take with the first pick in their draft: Him ... obviously.

The 27-year-old Bell made his case for that honor Thursday.

The clip starts with Bell clarifying his apology to fantasy owners who took him last season. Bell put out a message on Instagram on Monday apologizing to fans who used a high-round pick on him. Bell says he doesn’t feel sorry that he held out, but he felt bad that he was never able to communicate his intentions to fantasy owners.

When asked where he should be drafted in 2019, Bell doesn’t hesitate. “First,” he says. He then explains that he feels good about the Jets offense, and believes “anybody can be the No. 1 fantasy guy” in their offense.

This probably shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. Bell is a competitive athlete. Is he really going to say, “Pick Barkley first, then Elliott and then me?” Of course not. He’s going to be confident in his skills.

Prior to last season, Bell had been one of the most consistent fantasy producers around. Being away from football for a year might add more risk, but Bell definitely has No. 1 upside if he comes back looking like his old self.

