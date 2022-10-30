Le'Veon Bell loses every round in pro boxing debut against ex-UFC fighter Uriah Hall

Jack Baer
·Writer
·2 min read
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 29: Uriah Hall (L) of Jamaica punches Le&#x002019;Veon Bell during their cruiserweight bout at Gila River Arena on October 29, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Le'Veon Bell didn't win a round in his pro boxing debut. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Le'Veon Bell's professional boxing debut went about as well as the final few years of Le'Veon Bell's NFL career.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers running back lost by unanimous decision in his first fight as a pro against former UFC fighter Uriah Hall on Saturday, as part of the undercard for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva. Each judge scored the four-round bout 40-36 for Hall, meaning Bell unanimously lost every round he was in the ring.

Bell had been entering the professional ranks after defeating fellow NFL running back Adrian Peterson in an exhibition match last month. The performance had hardly been impressive, but Bell caught Peterson with a hard right in the fifth and final round for a KO, then said he wanted to commit to boxing full-time.

The result was a fight against Hall 49 days later. The 38-year-old retired from mixed martial arts in August with a career 17-11 record, spending most of his career as a middleweight with the UFC. He was responsible for a majority of the power punches landed, though Bell got in some shots of his own.

Unfortunately for Bell, it's never a good sign when a fight announcer has to apologize for bursting out laughing after hearing you compared yourself to undefeated welterweight Boots Ennis.

Bell was undeterred, though, and pledged to continue boxing on Twitter after the fight.

Bell entered boxing after a nine-year NFL career spent mostly with the Steelers, then with the New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That career ended with only 101 rushing yards (2.6 yards per carry) in his final season, leading to him giving boxing a try in 2022.

