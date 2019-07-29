Le'Veon Bell apologizes to fantasy football owners for sitting out last season

New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell sunk a lot of fantasy teams last season. Bell came into the year considered a consensus first-round pick. Every team that wound up taking him wound up getting zeroes across the board after Bell held out the entire 2018 season.

Bell feels bad about that. So bad, in fact, that he felt the need to apologize Monday.

this is loooong overdue!! but I want to take a moment to apologize to all the fantasy owners who picked me last year, I’m sorry I couldn’t pull through for y’all...but trust me, this year’s about to be wayyyy different, I’m bringing the 🏆🏆 this year 😈😈 pic.twitter.com/IvANCzwJ6F — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 29, 2019

The 27-year-old Bell specifically apologized to fantasy owners, telling them he was sorry he “couldn’t pull through” last year. He then let fantasy owners know he’s going to lead them to the championship this season.

That might actually be possible. A lot has changed in a year. Instead of holding out, Bell is currently at training camp. He’s got a nice four-year, $52 million contract too. He’s healthy and ready to put up excellent numbers once again.

In the past, that has meant Bell should be an easy first-round pick. Will jilted fantasy players be willing to take that plunge again?

