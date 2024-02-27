Le Roux Roets: Sale Sharks sign South African lock for 2024-25 season

Le Roux Roets will spend the 2024-25 and 2025-26 campaigns with Sale

Sale Sharks have signed South African lock Le Roux Roets for next season.

The 6ft 8in player has signed a two-year deal with the Premiership club.

Roets will join Sale from United Rugby Championship side Sharks but has also played for Golden Lions, Blue Bulls and Pumas, as well as Racing 92 in France and Waratahs in Australia.

Sale head coach Alex Sanderson said: "He loves to bang hard and he'll add that bit more weight and power to our pack."

He added: "We've talked about what motivates him and what drives him, and he said he just wants to do the hard work and make others around him look better. It's not about the Hollywood moments with him and I like that attitude.

"I think South Africans, culturally and through their mentality, have something in common with the hard working, no-nonsense, straight-talking northern mentality. It matches up well and I have no doubt that he'll be another one who will fit in well here."

Roets said: "I like to pride myself on my defensive work and my set-piece but I enjoy the attacking side of the game too. I want to be a big presence in the tight five and try and get as much go-forward ball for the team as possible.

"Sale came to me a couple of years ago and I was really tempted by the offer but at the time I didn't qualify for a work permit. Unfortunately, I did my anterior cruciate ligament very soon after that.

"So when my agent called and said that Sale had come back again, it was a great feeling to know that such a big club obviously saw something in me."