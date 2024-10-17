Le Parisien confirm Kylian Mbappe had relations with woman in Stockholm

A series of rumours surrounding Kylian Mbappe’s trip to Stockholm last week have filled the headlines in Spain this week, after Swedish police confirmed that a rape investigation was ongoing at the hotel the Frenchman was staying at. His lawyer Marie-Alix Canu-Bernard has maintained that it would be impossible for her client to be involved.

Now Le Parisien (via Marca) have alleged that Mbappe did have sexual relations with a woman in the hotel, but that it was consensual. The pair then exchanged messages after the event, and spoke positively of their time together, which is described as a ‘happy encounter’. They also say that there is no confirmation that the woman in question is the same one that filed the rape complaint with the authorities.

They also say that Mbappe arrived back at the hotel with various members of his group, and a number of women, after attending the V nightclub. Amongst that group was France and Bayer Leverkusen defender Nordi Mukiele, who convinced him to go on the trip.

At no point have the authorities suggested he could be involved, while various outlets claimed that he was a suspect in the case, and others claimed the opposite. Canu-Bernard appeared in the media on Tuesday night and on Wednesday morning, declaring on both occasions that Mbappe is calm and has a clear conscience. She has also suggested that Mbappe might have been setup.