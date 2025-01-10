Le Moyne hosts Fairleigh Dickinson following Brown's 28-point performance

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (5-11, 1-0 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (5-11, 0-1 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -1; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson faces Le Moyne after Terrence Brown scored 28 points in Fairleigh Dickinson's 71-59 win against the Wagner Seahawks.

The Dolphins are 2-3 in home games. Le Moyne is fourth in the NEC with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Dwayne Koroma averaging 2.0.

The Knights have gone 1-0 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Le Moyne is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Le Moyne have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zek Tekin is averaging 8.3 points, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Dolphins.

Brown is averaging 21.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and two steals for the Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 76.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 77.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press