Le Mans Moto2: Marquez ends winless streak
Baldassarri had a big crash just one lap into the race and even collected Mattia Pasini in the process, before being taken away on a stretcher.
He was subsequently diagnosed with a dislocated right collarbone and a concussion, and headed the local hospital.
It was the second major incident in two laps, with Andrea Locatelli having had a massive highside at Turn 3 after the start, the Italian fortunate to avoid being hit by another bike.
Tom Luthi and Marquez took first and second from pole-sitter Jorge Navarro at the start, with the Swiss rider leading the first few laps.
But Marquez passed Luthi at the Dunlop Curve on lap 4 and the latter lost more positions in quick succession.
For a while it was a Marc VDS 1-2 with Xavi Vierge following Marquez, but the charging Simone Corsi soon passed the latter.
The Tasca Racing rider carved his way through the field from 18th on the grid, running second after just nine laps.
But as he set out after Marquez, Corsi ended up crashing out just three laps later at Turn 13.
Marquez's lead then grew to over a second, with Navarro inheriting second. The Speed Up rider's efforts to close in on Marquez ended when Augusto Fernandez started to attack him, the duo switching positions a couple of times, allowing Marquez to increase his gap to two seconds.
Navarro looked to have started a late-race charge, but that stopped when he ran wide at Garage Vert, allowing Fernandez through.
Marquez then managed his gap to cross the line first by 1.1s, his first win since Motegi in 2017.
Navarro did not let Fernandez pull away and even reclaimed second, only to make another mistake, before eventually securing the position with a last-lap move.
Both Navarro and Fernandez repeated their results from the previous race at Jerez, with Brad Binder taking his best result of the season with the struggling Ajo KTM team.
He stole fourth from Vierge in the dying stages, the latter followed by Luthi, who had to settle for sixth.
Italtrans rookie Enea Bastianini finished seventh, followed by Marcel Schrotter (Intact), Iker Lecuona (CGBM) and Nicolo Bulega (Sky VR46).
Nine riders crashed out of the race including Sam Lowes, Somkiat Chantra, Remy Gardner, Dimas Ekky Pratama and Steven Odendaal.
1
Kalex
25
40'36.428
2
Speed Up
25
40'37.547
1.119
3
Kalex
25
40'38.228
1.800
4
KTM
25
40'42.443
6.015
5
Kalex
25
40'43.485
7.057
6
Kalex
25
40'45.829
9.401
7
Kalex
25
40'46.523
10.095
8
Kalex
25
40'46.903
10.475
9
KTM
25
40'47.674
11.246
10
Kalex
25
40'53.540
17.112
11
Kalex
25
40'54.965
18.537
12
Speed Up
25
40'56.245
19.817
13
Kalex
25
41'04.243
27.815
14
KTM
25
41'04.316
27.888
15
MV
25
41'25.567
49.139
16
KTM
25
41'27.228
50.800
17
KTM
25
41'28.116
51.688
18
KTM
25
41'29.651
53.223
19
KTM
25
41'37.287
1'00.859
20
KTM
25
41'40.145
1'03.717
MV
24
39'25.436
1 Lap
Kalex
21
35'02.439
4 Laps
KTM
20
34'08.702
5 Laps
Kalex
13
21'13.824
12 Laps
NTS
12
19'51.813
13 Laps
NTS
12
20'08.414
13 Laps
Kalex
9
14'41.637
16 Laps
Kalex
8
13'15.531
17 Laps
Kalex
8
13'23.003
17 Laps
Kalex
1
1'42.028
24 Laps
Kalex
1
1'42.391
24 Laps
Kalex