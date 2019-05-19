Le Mans Moto2: Marquez ends winless streak

Baldassarri had a big crash just one lap into the race and even collected Mattia Pasini in the process, before being taken away on a stretcher.

He was subsequently diagnosed with a dislocated right collarbone and a concussion, and headed the local hospital.

It was the second major incident in two laps, with Andrea Locatelli having had a massive highside at Turn 3 after the start, the Italian fortunate to avoid being hit by another bike.

Tom Luthi and Marquez took first and second from pole-sitter Jorge Navarro at the start, with the Swiss rider leading the first few laps.

But Marquez passed Luthi at the Dunlop Curve on lap 4 and the latter lost more positions in quick succession.

For a while it was a Marc VDS 1-2 with Xavi Vierge following Marquez, but the charging Simone Corsi soon passed the latter.

The Tasca Racing rider carved his way through the field from 18th on the grid, running second after just nine laps.

But as he set out after Marquez, Corsi ended up crashing out just three laps later at Turn 13.

Marquez's lead then grew to over a second, with Navarro inheriting second. The Speed Up rider's efforts to close in on Marquez ended when Augusto Fernandez started to attack him, the duo switching positions a couple of times, allowing Marquez to increase his gap to two seconds.

Navarro looked to have started a late-race charge, but that stopped when he ran wide at Garage Vert, allowing Fernandez through.

Marquez then managed his gap to cross the line first by 1.1s, his first win since Motegi in 2017.

Navarro did not let Fernandez pull away and even reclaimed second, only to make another mistake, before eventually securing the position with a last-lap move.

Both Navarro and Fernandez repeated their results from the previous race at Jerez, with Brad Binder taking his best result of the season with the struggling Ajo KTM team.

He stole fourth from Vierge in the dying stages, the latter followed by Luthi, who had to settle for sixth.

Italtrans rookie Enea Bastianini finished seventh, followed by Marcel Schrotter (Intact), Iker Lecuona (CGBM) and Nicolo Bulega (Sky VR46).

Nine riders crashed out of the race including Sam Lowes, Somkiat Chantra, Remy Gardner, Dimas Ekky Pratama and Steven Odendaal.

1

Spain
Spain

Alex Marquez

Kalex

25

40'36.428

2

Spain
Spain

Jorge Navarro

Speed Up

25

40'37.547

1.119

3

Spain
Spain

Augusto Fernandez

Kalex

25

40'38.228

1.800

4

South Africa
South Africa

Brad Binder

KTM

25

40'42.443

6.015

5

Spain
Spain

Xavi Vierge

Kalex

25

40'43.485

7.057

6

Switzerland
Switzerland

Thomas Luthi

Kalex

25

40'45.829

9.401

7

Italy
Italy

Enea Bastianini

Kalex

25

40'46.523

10.095

8

Germany
Germany

Marcel Schrotter

Kalex

25

40'46.903

10.475

9

Spain
Spain

Iker Lecuona

KTM

25

40'47.674

11.246

10

Italy
Italy

Nicolo Bulega

Kalex

25

40'53.540

17.112

11

Japan
Japan

Tetsuta Nagashima

Kalex

25

40'54.965

18.537

12

Italy
Italy

Fabio Di Giannantonio

Speed Up

25

40'56.245

19.817

13

Italy
Italy

Luca Marini

Kalex

25

41'04.243

27.815

14

United States
United States

Joe Roberts

KTM

25

41'04.316

27.888

15

Italy
Italy

Stefano Manzi

MV

25

41'25.567

49.139

16

Germany
Germany

Lukas Tulovic

KTM

25

41'27.228

50.800

17

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Jake Dixon

KTM

25

41'28.116

51.688

18

Italy
Italy

Marco Bezzecchi

KTM

25

41'29.651

53.223

19

Germany
Germany

Philipp Ottl

KTM

25

41'37.287

1'00.859

20

Spain
Spain

Jorge Martin

KTM

25

41'40.145

1'03.717

Switzerland
Switzerland

Dominique Aegerter

MV

24

39'25.436

1 Lap

Indonesia
Indonesia

Dimas Ekky Pratama

Kalex

21

35'02.439

4 Laps

Andorra
Andorra

Xavi Cardelus

KTM

20

34'08.702

5 Laps

Australia
Australia

Remy Gardner

Kalex

13

21'13.824

12 Laps

South Africa
South Africa

Steven Odendaal

NTS

12

19'51.813

13 Laps

Netherlands
Netherlands

Bo Bendsneyder

NTS

12

20'08.414

13 Laps

Italy
Italy

Simone Corsi

Kalex

9

14'41.637

16 Laps

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Sam Lowes

Kalex

8

13'15.531

17 Laps

Thailand
Thailand

Somkiat Chantra

Kalex

8

13'23.003

17 Laps

Italy
Italy

Lorenzo Baldassarri

Kalex

1

1'42.028

24 Laps

Italy
Italy

Mattia Pasini

Kalex

1

1'42.391

24 Laps

Italy
Italy

Andrea Locatelli

Kalex

