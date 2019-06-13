Le Mans 24h: Toyota secures front row lockout

Kamui Kobayashi's best time from second qualifying in the #7 Toyota, a 3m15.497s, went unbeaten in the final two-hour session, as neither of the TS050 Hybrids improved on their earlier efforts.

It gives the Japanese driver, who shares the #7 machine with Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez, a second pole at La Sarthe in three years.

#39 Graff Racing S24 Oreca 07 Gibson: Vincent Capillaire, Jonathan Hirschi, Tristan Gommendy

Scroll to continue with content Ad

#39 Graff Racing S24 Oreca 07 Gibson: Vincent Capillaire, Jonathan Hirschi, Tristan Gommendy Alexander Trienitz

Alexander Trienitz

Nicolas Lapierre left it until the dying moments of the session to move up to fourth in the FIA World Endurance Championship LMP2 points-leading Signatech Alpine, ahead of the #48 IDEC Sport car, of Paul-Loup Chatin and the G-Drive Aurus-branded Oreca driven by Jean-Eric Vergne.

Best of the non-Orecas was once again the #22 United Autosports Ligier in seventh.

GTE: Aston Martin beats Ford, Corvette

Aston Martin secured pole in the GTE Pro class ahead of Ford, Corvette and Porsche.

Marco Sorensen was at the wheel of the #95 Vantage GTE for a lap of 3m48.000s, which was enough to beat Harry Tincknell in the #67 Ford GT by just 0.112s and Antonio Garcia in the #63 Corvette C7.R by 0.830s.

#95 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Marco Sorensen, Nicki Thiim, Darren Turner

#95 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Marco Sorensen, Nicki Thiim, Darren Turner Marc Fleury

Marc Fleury

The best of the Porsche 911 RSRs was one of the CORE autosport-run IMSA cars, the #93 machine of Nick Tandy in fourth, which had been third until Garcia's last-gasp improvement.

BMW made it five different manufacturers in the top five thanks to Augusto Farfus's best lap in the #82 M8 GTE, but the sister machine was left down in 16th after Nicky Catsburg crashed at the Ford chicane.

Story continues

Ferrari's top representative was the #71 488 GTE of Sam Bird in eighth, behind the #66 Ford GT of late improver Dirk Muller and the WEC points-leading #92 Porsche driven by Michael Christensen.

Porsche locked out the top three places in GTE Am, with Matteo Cairoli clinching pole for the #88 Dempsey-Proton car with a best time of 3m51.439s.

Matt Campbell was around two tenths slower in the sister #77 car, while Thomas Preining made a late move up to third in the #86 Gulf Racing Porsche, demoting the best of the Ferraris, the #84 JMW Motorsport car.

Qualifying results: