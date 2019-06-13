Le Mans 24h: Toyota secures front row lockout
Kamui Kobayashi's best time from second qualifying in the #7 Toyota, a 3m15.497s, went unbeaten in the final two-hour session, as neither of the TS050 Hybrids improved on their earlier efforts.
It gives the Japanese driver, who shares the #7 machine with Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez, a second pole at La Sarthe in three years.
#39 Graff Racing S24 Oreca 07 Gibson: Vincent Capillaire, Jonathan Hirschi, Tristan Gommendy
Alexander Trienitz
Nicolas Lapierre left it until the dying moments of the session to move up to fourth in the FIA World Endurance Championship LMP2 points-leading Signatech Alpine, ahead of the #48 IDEC Sport car, of Paul-Loup Chatin and the G-Drive Aurus-branded Oreca driven by Jean-Eric Vergne.
Best of the non-Orecas was once again the #22 United Autosports Ligier in seventh.
GTE: Aston Martin beats Ford, Corvette
Aston Martin secured pole in the GTE Pro class ahead of Ford, Corvette and Porsche.
Marco Sorensen was at the wheel of the #95 Vantage GTE for a lap of 3m48.000s, which was enough to beat Harry Tincknell in the #67 Ford GT by just 0.112s and Antonio Garcia in the #63 Corvette C7.R by 0.830s.
#95 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Marco Sorensen, Nicki Thiim, Darren Turner
Marc Fleury
The best of the Porsche 911 RSRs was one of the CORE autosport-run IMSA cars, the #93 machine of Nick Tandy in fourth, which had been third until Garcia's last-gasp improvement.
BMW made it five different manufacturers in the top five thanks to Augusto Farfus's best lap in the #82 M8 GTE, but the sister machine was left down in 16th after Nicky Catsburg crashed at the Ford chicane.
Ferrari's top representative was the #71 488 GTE of Sam Bird in eighth, behind the #66 Ford GT of late improver Dirk Muller and the WEC points-leading #92 Porsche driven by Michael Christensen.
Porsche locked out the top three places in GTE Am, with Matteo Cairoli clinching pole for the #88 Dempsey-Proton car with a best time of 3m51.439s.
Matt Campbell was around two tenths slower in the sister #77 car, while Thomas Preining made a late move up to third in the #86 Gulf Racing Porsche, demoting the best of the Ferraris, the #84 JMW Motorsport car.
Qualifying results:
1
17
BR Engineering BR1
LMP1
3'16.159
2
3
Rebellion R13
LMP1
3'16.404
0.245
3
11
BR Engineering BR1
LMP1
3'16.665
0.506
4
1
Rebellion R13
LMP1
3'16.810
0.651
5
7
Toyota TS050 Hybrid
LMP1
3'20.494
4.335
6
8
Toyota TS050 Hybrid
LMP1
3'20.669
4.510
7
4
ENSO CLM P1/01
LMP1
3'23.109
6.950
8
39
Oreca 07
LMP2
3'25.073
8.914
9
28
Oreca 07
LMP2
3'25.345
9.186
10
31
Oreca 07
LMP2
3'25.667
9.508
11
36
Alpine A470
LMP2
3'25.874
9.715
12
10
BR Engineering BR1
LMP1
3'25.902
9.743
13
48
Oreca 07
LMP2
3'26.011
9.852
14
26
Aurus 01
LMP2
3'26.257
10.098
15
22
Ligier JSP 217
LMP2
3'26.543
10.384
16
29
Dallara P217
LMP2
3'27.384
11.225
17
32
Ligier JSP 217
LMP2
3'27.509
11.350
18
20
Oreca 07
LMP2
3'27.610
11.451
19
38
Oreca 07
LMP2
3'27.779
11.620
20
37
Oreca 07
LMP2
3'28.049
11.890
21
30
Oreca 07
LMP2
3'28.195
12.036
22
43
Oreca 07
LMP2
3'28.803
12.644
23
47
Dallara P217
LMP2
3'29.556
13.397
24
25
Oreca 07
LMP2
3'31.113
14.954
25
34
Ligier JSP 217
LMP2
3'31.491
15.332
26
23
Ligier JSP 217
LMP2
3'32.511
16.352
27
49
Ligier JSP 217
LMP2
3'34.146
17.987
28
50
Ligier JSP 217
LMP2
3'34.913
18.754
29
95
Aston Martin Vantage AMR
LMGTE PRO
3'48.000
31.841
30
67
Ford GT
LMGTE PRO
3'48.112
31.953
31
63
Chevrolet Corvette C7R
LMGTE PRO
3'48.830
32.671
32
93
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE PRO
3'48.907
32.748
33
82
BMW M8 GTE
LMGTE PRO
3'49.108
32.949
34
68
Ford GT
LMGTE PRO
3'49.116
32.957
35
92
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE PRO
3'49.196
33.037
36
71
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
LMGTE PRO
3'49.391
33.232
37
66
Ford GT
LMGTE PRO
3'49.511
33.352
38
69
Ford GT
LMGTE PRO
3'49.546
33.387
39
64
Chevrolet Corvette C7R
LMGTE PRO
3'49.573
33.414
40
51
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
LMGTE PRO
3'49.655
33.496
41
97
Aston Martin Vantage AMR
LMGTE PRO
3'50.383
34.224
42
94
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE PRO
3'50.593
34.434
43
91
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE PRO
3'51.039
34.880
44
88
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE AM
3'51.439
35.280
45
89
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
LMGTE PRO
3'51.454
35.295
46
77
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE AM
3'51.645
35.486
47
86
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE AM
3'51.944
35.785
48
84
Ferrari 488 GTE
LMGTE AM
3'52.423
36.264
49
78
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE AM
3'52.434
36.275
50
54
Ferrari 488 GTE
LMGTE AM
3'52.879
36.720
51
56
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE AM
3'53.135
36.976
52
60
Ferrari 488 GTE
LMGTE AM
3'53.528
37.369
53
90
Aston Martin Vantage
LMGTE AM
3'53.606
37.447
54
62
Ferrari 488 GTE
LMGTE AM
3'53.630
37.471
55
98
Aston Martin Vantage
LMGTE AM
3'53.698
37.539
56
70
Ferrari 488 GTE
LMGTE AM
3'54.051
37.892
57
83
Ferrari 488 GTE
LMGTE AM
3'54.083
37.924
58
61
Ferrari 488 GTE
LMGTE AM
3'54.240
38.081
59
85
Ford GT
LMGTE AM
3'54.815
38.656
60
57
Takeshi Kimura
Ferrari 488 GTE
LMGTE AM
3'54.928
38.769
61
81
BMW M8 GTE
LMGTE PRO
62
99
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE AM