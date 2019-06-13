Le Mans 24h: Toyota secures front row lockout

Jamie Klein
motorsport.com

Kamui Kobayashi's best time from second qualifying in the #7 Toyota, a 3m15.497s, went unbeaten in the final two-hour session, as neither of the TS050 Hybrids improved on their earlier efforts.

It gives the Japanese driver, who shares the #7 machine with Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez, a second pole at La Sarthe in three years.

Nicolas Lapierre left it until the dying moments of the session to move up to fourth in the FIA World Endurance Championship LMP2 points-leading Signatech Alpine, ahead of the #48 IDEC Sport car, of Paul-Loup Chatin and the G-Drive Aurus-branded Oreca driven by Jean-Eric Vergne.

Best of the non-Orecas was once again the #22 United Autosports Ligier in seventh.

GTE: Aston Martin beats Ford, Corvette

Aston Martin secured pole in the GTE Pro class ahead of Ford, Corvette and Porsche.

Marco Sorensen was at the wheel of the #95 Vantage GTE for a lap of 3m48.000s, which was enough to beat Harry Tincknell in the #67 Ford GT by just 0.112s and Antonio Garcia in the #63 Corvette C7.R by 0.830s.

The best of the Porsche 911 RSRs was one of the CORE autosport-run IMSA cars, the #93 machine of Nick Tandy in fourth, which had been third until Garcia's last-gasp improvement.

BMW made it five different manufacturers in the top five thanks to Augusto Farfus's best lap in the #82 M8 GTE, but the sister machine was left down in 16th after Nicky Catsburg crashed at the Ford chicane.

Ferrari's top representative was the #71 488 GTE of Sam Bird in eighth, behind the #66 Ford GT of late improver Dirk Muller and the WEC points-leading #92 Porsche driven by Michael Christensen.

Porsche locked out the top three places in GTE Am, with Matteo Cairoli clinching pole for the #88 Dempsey-Proton car with a best time of 3m51.439s.

Matt Campbell was around two tenths slower in the sister #77 car, while Thomas Preining made a late move up to third in the #86 Gulf Racing Porsche, demoting the best of the Ferraris, the #84 JMW Motorsport car.

Qualifying results:

1

17

France
France

Stéphane Sarrazin
Egor Orudzhev
Sergey Sirotkin

Russian Federation
Russian Federation
Russian Federation
Russian Federation

BR Engineering BR1

LMP1

3'16.159

2

3

France
France

Thomas Laurent
Nathanael Berthon
Gustavo Menezes

France
France
United States
United States

Rebellion R13

LMP1

3'16.404

0.245

3

11

Russian Federation
Russian Federation

Vitaly Petrov
Mikhail Aleshin
Stoffel Vandoorne

Russian Federation
Russian Federation
Belgium
Belgium

BR Engineering BR1

LMP1

3'16.665

0.506

4

1

Switzerland
Switzerland

Neel Jani
Andre Lotterer
Bruno Senna

Germany
Germany
Brazil
Brazil

Rebellion R13

LMP1

3'16.810

0.651

5

7

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez

Japan
Japan
Argentina
Argentina

Toyota TS050 Hybrid

LMP1

3'20.494

4.335

6

8

Switzerland
Switzerland

Sébastien Buemi
Kazuki Nakajima
Fernando Alonso

Japan
Japan
Spain
Spain

Toyota TS050 Hybrid

LMP1

3'20.669

4.510

7

4

France
France

Tom Dillmann
Oliver Webb
Paolo Ruberti

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Italy
Italy

ENSO CLM P1/01

LMP1

3'23.109

6.950

8

39

France
France

Tristan Gommendy
Vincent Capillaire
Jonathan Hirschi

France
France
Switzerland
Switzerland

Oreca 07

LMP2

3'25.073

8.914

9

28

France
France

François Perrodo
Matthieu Vaxiviere
Loic Duval

France
France
France
France

Oreca 07

LMP2

3'25.345

9.186

10

31

Mexico
Mexico

Roberto Gonzalez
Pastor Maldonado
Anthony Davidson

Venezuela
Venezuela
United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Oreca 07

LMP2

3'25.667

9.508

11

36

France
France

Nicolas Lapierre
Andre Negrao
Pierre Thiriet

Brazil
Brazil
France
France

Alpine A470

LMP2

3'25.874

9.715

12

10

Sweden
Sweden

Henrik Hedman
Ben Hanley
Renger van der Zande

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Netherlands
Netherlands

BR Engineering BR1

LMP1

3'25.902

9.743

13

48

France
France

Paul Lafargue
Paul-Loup Chatin
Memo Rojas

France
France
Mexico
Mexico

Oreca 07

LMP2

3'26.011

9.852

14

26

Russian Federation
Russian Federation

Roman Rusinov
Job Van Uitert
Jean-Eric Vergne

Netherlands
Netherlands
France
France

Aurus 01

LMP2

3'26.257

10.098

15

22

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Philip Hanson
Filipe Albuquerque
Paul di Resta

Portugal
Portugal
United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Ligier JSP 217

LMP2

3'26.543

10.384

16

29

Netherlands
Netherlands

Frits van Eerd
Giedo van der Garde
Nyck de Vries

Netherlands
Netherlands
Netherlands
Netherlands

Dallara P217

LMP2

3'27.384

11.225

17

32

Ireland
Ireland

Ryan Cullen
Alex Brundle

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Ligier JSP 217

LMP2

3'27.509

11.350

18

20

Denmark
Denmark

Anders Fjordbach
Dennis Andersen
Mathias Beche

Denmark
Denmark
Switzerland
Switzerland

Oreca 07

LMP2

3'27.610

11.451

19

38

China
China

Ho-Pin Tung
Stéphane Richelmi
Gabriel Aubry

Monaco
Monaco
France
France

Oreca 07

LMP2

3'27.779

11.620

20

37

Denmark
Denmark

David Heinemeier Hansson
Jordan King
Ricky Taylor

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United States
United States

Oreca 07

LMP2

3'28.049

11.890

21

30

France
France

Nico Jamin
Pierre Ragues
Romain Dumas

France
France
France
France

Oreca 07

LMP2

3'28.195

12.036

22

43

Canada
Canada

John Farano
Arjun Maini
Norman Nato

India
India
France
France

Oreca 07

LMP2

3'28.803

12.644

23

47

Italy
Italy

Roberto Lacorte
Giorgio Sernagiotto
Andrea Belicchi

Italy
Italy
Italy
Italy

Dallara P217

LMP2

3'29.556

13.397

24

25

France
France

David Zollinger
Andrea Pizzitola
John Falb

France
France
United States
United States

Oreca 07

LMP2

3'31.113

14.954

25

34

Poland
Poland

Jakub Smiechowski
James Winslow
Nigel Moore

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Ligier JSP 217

LMP2

3'31.491

15.332

26

23

Austria
Austria

Rene Binder
Julien Canal
Will Stevens

France
France
United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Ligier JSP 217

LMP2

3'32.511

16.352

27

49

Slovakia
Slovakia

Miro Konopka
Henning Enqvist
Konstantin Tereshchenko

Sweden
Sweden
Russian Federation
Russian Federation

Ligier JSP 217

LMP2

3'34.146

17.987

28

50

France
France

Erwin Creed
Romano Ricci
Nicholas Boulle

France
France
United States
United States

Ligier JSP 217

LMP2

3'34.913

18.754

29

95

Denmark
Denmark

Marco Sorensen
Nicki Thiim
Darren Turner

Denmark
Denmark
United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Aston Martin Vantage AMR

LMGTE PRO

3'48.000

31.841

30

67

Guernsey
Guernsey

Andy Priaulx
Harry Tincknell
Jonathan Bomarito

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United States
United States

Ford GT

LMGTE PRO

3'48.112

31.953

31

63

Denmark
Denmark

Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
Mike Rockenfeller

Spain
Spain
Germany
Germany

Chevrolet Corvette C7R

LMGTE PRO

3'48.830

32.671

32

93

France
France

Patrick Pilet
Earl Bamber
Nick Tandy

New Zealand
New Zealand
United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE PRO

3'48.907

32.748

33

82

Brazil
Brazil

Augusto Farfus
Antonio Felix da Costa
Jesse Krohn

Portugal
Portugal
Finland
Finland

BMW M8 GTE

LMGTE PRO

3'49.108

32.949

34

68

United States
United States

Joey Hand
Dirk Muller
Sébastien Bourdais

Germany
Germany
France
France

Ford GT

LMGTE PRO

3'49.116

32.957

35

92

Denmark
Denmark

Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre
Laurens Vanthoor

France
France
Belgium
Belgium

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE PRO

3'49.196

33.037

36

71

Italy
Italy

Davide Rigon
Sam Bird
Miguel Molina

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Spain
Spain

Ferrari 488 GTE EVO

LMGTE PRO

3'49.391

33.232

37

66

Germany
Germany

Stefan Mücke
Olivier Pla
Billy Johnson

France
France
United States
United States

Ford GT

LMGTE PRO

3'49.511

33.352

38

69

Australia
Australia

Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook
Scott Dixon

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
New Zealand
New Zealand

Ford GT

LMGTE PRO

3'49.546

33.387

39

64

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
Marcel Fassler

United States
United States
Switzerland
Switzerland

Chevrolet Corvette C7R

LMGTE PRO

3'49.573

33.414

40

51

Italy
Italy

Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Daniel Serra

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Brazil
Brazil

Ferrari 488 GTE EVO

LMGTE PRO

3'49.655

33.496

41

97

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Alex Lynn
Maxime Martin
Jonathan Adam

Belgium
Belgium
United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Aston Martin Vantage AMR

LMGTE PRO

3'50.383

34.224

42

94

Germany
Germany

Sven Muller
Mathieu Jaminet
Dennis Olsen

France
France
Norway
Norway

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE PRO

3'50.593

34.434

43

91

Italy
Italy

Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz
Frédéric Makowiecki

Austria
Austria
France
France

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE PRO

3'51.039

34.880

44

88

Japan
Japan

Satoshi Hoshino
Giorgio Roda
Matteo Cairoli

Italy
Italy
Italy
Italy

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE AM

3'51.439

35.280

45

89

Brazil
Brazil

Pipo Derani
Oliver Jarvis
Jules Gounon

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
France
France

Ferrari 488 GTE EVO

LMGTE PRO

3'51.454

35.295

46

77

Australia
Australia

Matt Campbell
Christian Ried
Julien Andlauer

Germany
Germany
France
France

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE AM

3'51.645

35.486

47

86

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Michael Wainwright
Benjamin Barker
Thomas Preining

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Germany
Germany

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE AM

3'51.944

35.785

48

84

United States
United States

Jeff Segal
Rodrigo Baptista
Wei Lu

Brazil
Brazil
Canada
Canada

Ferrari 488 GTE

LMGTE AM

3'52.423

36.264

49

78

Monaco
Monaco

Louis Prette
Philippe Prette
Vincent Abril

Monaco
Monaco
France
France

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE AM

3'52.434

36.275

50

54

Switzerland
Switzerland

Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Giancarlo Fisichella

Italy
Italy
Italy
Italy

Ferrari 488 GTE

LMGTE AM

3'52.879

36.720

51

56

Germany
Germany

Jörg Bergmeister
Patrick Lindsey
Egidio Perfetti

United States
United States
Norway
Norway

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE AM

3'53.135

36.976

52

60

Italy
Italy

Claudio Schiavoni
Andrea Piccini
Sergio Pianezzola

Italy
Italy
Italy
Italy

Ferrari 488 GTE

LMGTE AM

3'53.528

37.369

53

90

Turkey
Turkey

Salih Yoluc
Euan Hankey
Charles Eastwood

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Ireland
Ireland

Aston Martin Vantage

LMGTE AM

3'53.606

37.447

54

62

United States
United States

Cooper MacNeil
Toni Vilander
Robert Smith

Finland
Finland
United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Ferrari 488 GTE

LMGTE AM

3'53.630

37.471

55

98

Canada
Canada

Paul Dalla Lana
Pedro Lamy
Mathias Lauda

Portugal
Portugal
Austria
Austria

Aston Martin Vantage

LMGTE AM

3'53.698

37.539

56

70

Japan
Japan

Motoaki Ishikawa
Olivier Beretta
Eddie Cheever III

Monaco
Monaco
Italy
Italy

Ferrari 488 GTE

LMGTE AM

3'54.051

37.892

57

83

Italy
Italy

Manuela Gostner
Rahel Frey
Michelle Gatting

Switzerland
Switzerland
Denmark
Denmark

Ferrari 488 GTE

LMGTE AM

3'54.083

37.924

58

61

Argentina
Argentina

Luis Perez Companc
Matthew Griffin
Matteo Cressoni

Ireland
Ireland
Italy
Italy

Ferrari 488 GTE

LMGTE AM

3'54.240

38.081

59

85

United States
United States

Ben Keating
Jeroen Bleekemolen
Felipe Fraga

Netherlands
Netherlands
Brazil
Brazil

Ford GT

LMGTE AM

3'54.815

38.656

60

57

Japan
Japan

Takeshi Kimura
Kei Cozzolino
Côme Ledogar

Japan
Japan
France
France

Ferrari 488 GTE

LMGTE AM

3'54.928

38.769

61

81

Netherlands
Netherlands

Nick Catsburg
Martin Tomczyk
Philipp Eng

Germany
Germany
Austria
Austria

BMW M8 GTE

LMGTE PRO

62

99

United States
United States

Tracy Krohn
Nic Jönsson
Patrick Long

Sweden
Sweden
United States
United States

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE AM

