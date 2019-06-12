Le Mans 24h: Toyota leads SMP in disrupted practice

Jack Cozens
Kobayashi hit the front with less than two minutes of the four-hour session remaining, clocking a 3m18.091s aboard the TS050 Hybrid he shares with Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez to deny the #11 SMP crew top spot.

Stoffel Vandoorne had put SMP's #11 BR Engineering BR1 top with 20 minutes remaining, but his time ended up 1.840 seconds shy of Kobayashi's on a rapidly drying track.

Ex-McLaren Formula 1 driver Vandoorne's 3m19.931s time was a mere 0.029s faster than that set by Gustavo Menezes, whose 3m19.960s lap in the Rebellion R-13 he shares with Thomas Laurent and Nathanael Berthon had stood as the benchmark for much of the session.

Menezes posted that effort moments before a red flag was shown when GTE Am driver Tracy Krohn crashed the #99 Porsche 911 RSR an hour and 40 minutes into the session.

Krohn had a hefty shunt on the run between the second chicane and Mulsanne corner, leaving a significant amount of debris across the track - delaying running by around 45 minutes.

An update from the FIA World Endurance Championship via Twitter said Krohn had been taken to hospital for precautionary checks but that he was "conscious and in good spirits".

The length of the delay allowed a heavy rain shower to hit the circuit before the session restarted, but in the final hour the sun broke through the clouds and helped dry the track.

The second Toyota ended the session fourth thanks to a 3m20.941s lap set by Fernando Alonso, who was the first driver from the #8 car's line-up to take to the track.

Kazuki Nakajima looked on course to improve on that time with his final lap, but his effort was thwarted by a yellow flag being shown in the final sector caused by Erwin Creed's spinning #50 Larbre Competition Ligier.

The #1 Rebellion was fifth with Andre Lotterer at the wheel, 3.166s off the pace, ahead of the #17 SMP car of Sergey Sirotkin.

DragonSpeed's Gibson-powered BR1 and the ByKolles ENSO CLM P1/01 brought up the rear of the LMP1 order, lapping 6.355s and 9.752s off the pace respectively.

LMP2: IDEC Sport sets the early pace

LMP2 was topped by the IDEC Sport Oreca of Paul-Loup Chatin, who set the fastest time in class - a 3m28.363s - late on, beating the DragonSpeed Oreca of Pastor Maldonado.

#48 IDEC Sport Oreca 07 Gibson: Paul Lafargue, Paul-Loup Chatin, Memo Rojas, Patrice Lafargue

Jonathan Hirschi had been the first driver to break under the 3m30 bracket in the #39 Graff Oreca, but as track conditions improved, his time was beaten by both Maldonado and the #26 G-Drive Racing Aurus-branded Oreca of Jean-Eric Vergne, who ended up third.

Pierre Thiriet was another late mover in the #36 Signatech Alpine Oreca, bumping Nyck de Vries in the best non-Oreca – the #29 Racing Team Nederland Dallara – down to sixth in class.

The best-placed Ligier ended the session in seventh, as Filipe Albuquerque moved the #22 United Autosports car up the order in the dying moments after a spell in the garage having an engine oil pump replaced. 

GTE: Porsche takes 1-2

Porsche took a 1-2 in the GTE Pro division, with Michael Christensen's early lap of 3m52.149s in the #92 911 RSR surviving a late flurry of improvements to stand as the top time.

Mathieu Jaminet made a late jump up the order in the #94 Porsche, 0.315s off the pace of Christensen, while Sam Bird was third-fastest in the best of the Ferrari 488 GTEs, the #71 machine.

#92 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR: Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor

#92 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR: Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor <span class="copyright">Alexander Trienitz</span>
#92 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR: Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor Alexander Trienitz

Alexander Trienitz

Stefan Mucke was the quickest of the Fords in fourth, having briefly gone second in the black-and-white retro-liveried #66 GT, ahead of James Calado in the second of the factory AF Corse-run Ferraris and Augusto Farfus in the top BMW M8 GTE.

The late improvements shuffled down the #67 Ford, which had been second at the red flag, all the way down to seventh, ahead of the remaining two Porsches and the top Corvette C7.R.

Aston Martin’s top Vantage GTE was 11th and 1.653s off the pace in Alex Lynn’s hands.

In GTE Am, the #77 Dempsey-Proton Porsche of Julien Andlauer led the way on a 3m55.304s.

That was enough to beat the #54 Spirit of Race Ferrari of Giancarlo Fisichella by 0.382s, while Pedro Lamy was only another 0.028s behind in the #98 Aston Martin.

Additional reporting by James Newbold

Practice results:

1

7

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez

Japan
Japan
Argentina
Argentina

Toyota TS050 Hybrid

LMP1

3'18.091

2

11

Russian Federation
Russian Federation

Vitaly Petrov
Mikhail Aleshin
Stoffel Vandoorne

Russian Federation
Russian Federation
Belgium
Belgium

BR Engineering BR1

LMP1

3'19.931

1.840

3

3

France
France

Thomas Laurent
Nathanael Berthon
Gustavo Menezes

France
France
United States
United States

Rebellion R13

LMP1

3'19.960

1.869

4

8

Switzerland
Switzerland

Sébastien Buemi
Kazuki Nakajima
Fernando Alonso

Japan
Japan
Spain
Spain

Toyota TS050 Hybrid

LMP1

3'20.941

2.850

5

1

Switzerland
Switzerland

Neel Jani
Andre Lotterer
Bruno Senna

Germany
Germany
Brazil
Brazil

Rebellion R13

LMP1

3'21.257

3.166

6

17

France
France

Stéphane Sarrazin
Egor Orudzhev
Sergey Sirotkin

Russian Federation
Russian Federation
Russian Federation
Russian Federation

BR Engineering BR1

LMP1

3'22.431

4.340

7

10

Sweden
Sweden

Henrik Hedman
Ben Hanley
Renger van der Zande

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Netherlands
Netherlands

BR Engineering BR1

LMP1

3'24.446

6.355

8

4

France
France

Tom Dillmann
Oliver Webb
Paolo Ruberti

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Italy
Italy

ENSO CLM P1/01

LMP1

3'27.843

9.752

9

48

France
France

Paul Lafargue
Paul-Loup Chatin
Memo Rojas

France
France
Mexico
Mexico

Oreca 07

LMP2

3'28.363

10.272

10

31

Mexico
Mexico

Roberto Gonzalez
Pastor Maldonado
Anthony Davidson

Venezuela
Venezuela
United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Oreca 07

LMP2

3'28.730

10.639

11

26

Russian Federation
Russian Federation

Roman Rusinov
Job Van Uitert
Jean-Eric Vergne

Netherlands
Netherlands
France
France

Aurus 01

LMP2

3'28.893

10.802

12

39

France
France

Tristan Gommendy
Vincent Capillaire
Jonathan Hirschi

France
France
Switzerland
Switzerland

Oreca 07

LMP2

3'28.959

10.868

13

36

France
France

Nicolas Lapierre
Andre Negrao
Pierre Thiriet

Brazil
Brazil
France
France

Alpine A470

LMP2

3'29.978

11.887

14

29

Netherlands
Netherlands

Frits van Eerd
Giedo van der Garde
Nyck de Vries

Netherlands
Netherlands
Netherlands
Netherlands

Dallara P217

LMP2

3'30.611

12.520

15

22

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Philip Hanson
Filipe Albuquerque
Paul di Resta

Portugal
Portugal
United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Ligier JSP 217

LMP2

3'30.862

12.771

16

38

China
China

Ho-Pin Tung
Stéphane Richelmi
Gabriel Aubry

Monaco
Monaco
France
France

Oreca 07

LMP2

3'30.893

12.802

17

32

Ireland
Ireland

Ryan Cullen
Alex Brundle

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Ligier JSP 217

LMP2

3'31.299

13.208

18

37

Denmark
Denmark

David Heinemeier Hansson
Jordan King
Ricky Taylor

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United States
United States

Oreca 07

LMP2

3'31.416

13.325

19

30

France
France

Nico Jamin
Pierre Ragues
Romain Dumas

France
France
France
France

Oreca 07

LMP2

3'31.416

13.325

20

23

Austria
Austria

Rene Binder
Julien Canal
Will Stevens

France
France
United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Ligier JSP 217

LMP2

3'31.951

13.860

21

25

France
France

David Zollinger
Andrea Pizzitola
John Falb

France
France
United States
United States

Oreca 07

LMP2

3'32.138

14.047

22

20

Denmark
Denmark

Anders Fjordbach
Dennis Andersen
Mathias Beche

Denmark
Denmark
Switzerland
Switzerland

Oreca 07

LMP2

3'32.353

14.262

23

47

Italy
Italy

Roberto Lacorte
Giorgio Sernagiotto
Andrea Belicchi

Italy
Italy
Italy
Italy

Dallara P217

LMP2

3'33.009

14.918

24

28

France
France

François Perrodo
Matthieu Vaxiviere
Loic Duval

France
France
France
France

Oreca 07

LMP2

3'34.483

16.392

25

43

Canada
Canada

John Farano
Arjun Maini
Norman Nato

India
India
France
France

Oreca 07

LMP2

3'34.823

16.732

26

34

Poland
Poland

Jakub Smiechowski
James Winslow
Nigel Moore

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Ligier JSP 217

LMP2

3'36.237

18.146

27

49

Slovakia
Slovakia

Miro Konopka
Henning Enqvist
Konstantin Tereshchenko

Sweden
Sweden
Russian Federation
Russian Federation

Ligier JSP 217

LMP2

3'36.241

18.150

28

50

France
France

Erwin Creed
Romano Ricci
Nicholas Boulle

France
France
United States
United States

Ligier JSP 217

LMP2

3'38.171

20.080

29

92

Denmark
Denmark

Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre
Laurens Vanthoor

France
France
Belgium
Belgium

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE PRO

3'52.149

34.058

30

94

Germany
Germany

Sven Muller
Mathieu Jaminet
Dennis Olsen

France
France
Norway
Norway

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE PRO

3'52.464

34.373

31

71

Italy
Italy

Davide Rigon
Sam Bird
Miguel Molina

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Spain
Spain

Ferrari 488 GTE EVO

LMGTE PRO

3'52.743

34.652

32

66

Germany
Germany

Stefan Mücke
Olivier Pla
Billy Johnson

France
France
United States
United States

Ford GT

LMGTE PRO

3'52.778

34.687

33

51

Italy
Italy

Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Daniel Serra

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Brazil
Brazil

Ferrari 488 GTE EVO

LMGTE PRO

3'52.844

34.753

34

82

Brazil
Brazil

Augusto Farfus
Antonio Felix da Costa
Jesse Krohn

Portugal
Portugal
Finland
Finland

BMW M8 GTE

LMGTE PRO

3'52.969

34.878

35

67

Guernsey
Guernsey

Andy Priaulx
Harry Tincknell
Jonathan Bomarito

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United States
United States

Ford GT

LMGTE PRO

3'53.027

34.936

36

93

France
France

Patrick Pilet
Earl Bamber
Nick Tandy

New Zealand
New Zealand
United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE PRO

3'53.157

35.066

37

91

Italy
Italy

Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz
Frédéric Makowiecki

Austria
Austria
France
France

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE PRO

3'53.182

35.091

38

63

Denmark
Denmark

Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
Mike Rockenfeller

Spain
Spain
Germany
Germany

Chevrolet Corvette C7R

LMGTE PRO

3'53.343

35.252

39

97

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Alex Lynn
Maxime Martin
Jonathan Adam

Belgium
Belgium
United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Aston Martin Vantage AMR

LMGTE PRO

3'53.802

35.711

40

95

Denmark
Denmark

Marco Sorensen
Nicki Thiim
Darren Turner

Denmark
Denmark
United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Aston Martin Vantage AMR

LMGTE PRO

3'53.904

35.813

41

68

United States
United States

Joey Hand
Dirk Muller
Sébastien Bourdais

Germany
Germany
France
France

Ford GT

LMGTE PRO

3'54.055

35.964

42

69

Australia
Australia

Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook
Scott Dixon

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
New Zealand
New Zealand

Ford GT

LMGTE PRO

3'54.189

36.098

43

64

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
Marcel Fassler

United States
United States
Switzerland
Switzerland

Chevrolet Corvette C7R

LMGTE PRO

3'54.198

36.107

44

81

Netherlands
Netherlands

Nick Catsburg
Martin Tomczyk
Philipp Eng

Germany
Germany
Austria
Austria

BMW M8 GTE

LMGTE PRO

3'54.258

36.167

45

77

Australia
Australia

Matt Campbell
Christian Ried
Julien Andlauer

Germany
Germany
France
France

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE AM

3'55.304

37.213

46

54

Switzerland
Switzerland

Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Giancarlo Fisichella

Italy
Italy
Italy
Italy

Ferrari 488 GTE

LMGTE AM

3'55.686

37.595

47

98

Canada
Canada

Paul Dalla Lana
Pedro Lamy
Mathias Lauda

Portugal
Portugal
Austria
Austria

Aston Martin Vantage

LMGTE AM

3'55.714

37.623

48

78

Italy
Italy

Louis Prette
Philippe Prette
Vincent Abril

Italy
Italy
France
France

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE AM

3'56.046

37.955

49

88

Japan
Japan

Satoshi Hoshino
Giorgio Roda
Matteo Cairoli

Italy
Italy
Italy
Italy

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE AM

3'56.282

38.191

50

89

Brazil
Brazil

Pipo Derani
Oliver Jarvis
Jules Gounon

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
France
France

Ferrari 488 GTE EVO

LMGTE PRO

3'56.429

38.338

51

84

United States
United States

Jeff Segal
Rodrigo Baptista
Wei Lu

Brazil
Brazil
Canada
Canada

Ferrari 488 GTE

LMGTE AM

3'57.017

38.926

52

86

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Michael Wainwright
Benjamin Barker
Thomas Preining

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Germany
Germany

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE AM

3'57.137

39.046

53

83

Italy
Italy

Manuela Gostner
Rahel Frey
Michelle Gatting

Switzerland
Switzerland
Denmark
Denmark

Ferrari 488 GTE

LMGTE AM

3'57.463

39.372

54

57

Japan
Japan

Takeshi Kimura
Kei Cozzolino
Côme Ledogar

Italy
Italy
France
France

Ferrari 488 GTE

LMGTE AM

3'57.480

39.389

55

70

Japan
Japan

Motoaki Ishikawa
Olivier Beretta
Eddie Cheever III

Monaco
Monaco
Italy
Italy

Ferrari 488 GTE

LMGTE AM

3'57.991

39.900

56

62

United States
United States

Cooper MacNeil
Toni Vilander
Robert Smith

Finland
Finland
United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Ferrari 488 GTE

LMGTE AM

3'58.280

40.189

57

56

Germany
Germany

Jörg Bergmeister
Patrick Lindsey
Egidio Perfetti

United States
United States
Norway
Norway

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE AM

3'58.326

40.235

58

90

Turkey
Turkey

Salih Yoluc
Euan Hankey
Charles Eastwood

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Ireland
Ireland

Aston Martin Vantage

LMGTE AM

3'58.522

40.431

59

61

Argentina
Argentina

Luis Perez Companc
Matthew Griffin
Matteo Cressoni

Ireland
Ireland
Italy
Italy

Ferrari 488 GTE

LMGTE AM

3'58.933

40.842

60

85

United States
United States

Ben Keating
Jeroen Bleekemolen
Felipe Fraga

Netherlands
Netherlands
Brazil
Brazil

Ford GT

LMGTE AM

3'59.660

41.569

61

60

Italy
Italy

Claudio Schiavoni
Andrea Piccini
Sergio Pianezzola

Italy
Italy
Italy
Italy

Ferrari 488 GTE

LMGTE AM

3'59.948

41.857

62

99

United States
United States

Tracy Krohn
Nic Jönsson
Patrick Long

Sweden
Sweden
United States
United States

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE AM

4'00.472

42.381

