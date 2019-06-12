Le Mans 24h: Toyota leads SMP in disrupted practice
Kobayashi hit the front with less than two minutes of the four-hour session remaining, clocking a 3m18.091s aboard the TS050 Hybrid he shares with Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez to deny the #11 SMP crew top spot.
Stoffel Vandoorne had put SMP's #11 BR Engineering BR1 top with 20 minutes remaining, but his time ended up 1.840 seconds shy of Kobayashi's on a rapidly drying track.
Ex-McLaren Formula 1 driver Vandoorne's 3m19.931s time was a mere 0.029s faster than that set by Gustavo Menezes, whose 3m19.960s lap in the Rebellion R-13 he shares with Thomas Laurent and Nathanael Berthon had stood as the benchmark for much of the session.
Menezes posted that effort moments before a red flag was shown when GTE Am driver Tracy Krohn crashed the #99 Porsche 911 RSR an hour and 40 minutes into the session.
Krohn had a hefty shunt on the run between the second chicane and Mulsanne corner, leaving a significant amount of debris across the track - delaying running by around 45 minutes.
An update from the FIA World Endurance Championship via Twitter said Krohn had been taken to hospital for precautionary checks but that he was "conscious and in good spirits".
The length of the delay allowed a heavy rain shower to hit the circuit before the session restarted, but in the final hour the sun broke through the clouds and helped dry the track.
The second Toyota ended the session fourth thanks to a 3m20.941s lap set by Fernando Alonso, who was the first driver from the #8 car's line-up to take to the track.
Kazuki Nakajima looked on course to improve on that time with his final lap, but his effort was thwarted by a yellow flag being shown in the final sector caused by Erwin Creed's spinning #50 Larbre Competition Ligier.
The #1 Rebellion was fifth with Andre Lotterer at the wheel, 3.166s off the pace, ahead of the #17 SMP car of Sergey Sirotkin.
DragonSpeed's Gibson-powered BR1 and the ByKolles ENSO CLM P1/01 brought up the rear of the LMP1 order, lapping 6.355s and 9.752s off the pace respectively.
LMP2: IDEC Sport sets the early pace
LMP2 was topped by the IDEC Sport Oreca of Paul-Loup Chatin, who set the fastest time in class - a 3m28.363s - late on, beating the DragonSpeed Oreca of Pastor Maldonado.
#48 IDEC Sport Oreca 07 Gibson: Paul Lafargue, Paul-Loup Chatin, Memo Rojas, Patrice Lafargue
Marc Fleury
Jonathan Hirschi had been the first driver to break under the 3m30 bracket in the #39 Graff Oreca, but as track conditions improved, his time was beaten by both Maldonado and the #26 G-Drive Racing Aurus-branded Oreca of Jean-Eric Vergne, who ended up third.
Pierre Thiriet was another late mover in the #36 Signatech Alpine Oreca, bumping Nyck de Vries in the best non-Oreca – the #29 Racing Team Nederland Dallara – down to sixth in class.
The best-placed Ligier ended the session in seventh, as Filipe Albuquerque moved the #22 United Autosports car up the order in the dying moments after a spell in the garage having an engine oil pump replaced.
GTE: Porsche takes 1-2
Porsche took a 1-2 in the GTE Pro division, with Michael Christensen's early lap of 3m52.149s in the #92 911 RSR surviving a late flurry of improvements to stand as the top time.
Mathieu Jaminet made a late jump up the order in the #94 Porsche, 0.315s off the pace of Christensen, while Sam Bird was third-fastest in the best of the Ferrari 488 GTEs, the #71 machine.
#92 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR: Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor
Alexander Trienitz
Stefan Mucke was the quickest of the Fords in fourth, having briefly gone second in the black-and-white retro-liveried #66 GT, ahead of James Calado in the second of the factory AF Corse-run Ferraris and Augusto Farfus in the top BMW M8 GTE.
The late improvements shuffled down the #67 Ford, which had been second at the red flag, all the way down to seventh, ahead of the remaining two Porsches and the top Corvette C7.R.
Aston Martin’s top Vantage GTE was 11th and 1.653s off the pace in Alex Lynn’s hands.
In GTE Am, the #77 Dempsey-Proton Porsche of Julien Andlauer led the way on a 3m55.304s.
That was enough to beat the #54 Spirit of Race Ferrari of Giancarlo Fisichella by 0.382s, while Pedro Lamy was only another 0.028s behind in the #98 Aston Martin.
Additional reporting by James Newbold
Practice results:
1
7
Toyota TS050 Hybrid
LMP1
3'18.091
2
11
BR Engineering BR1
LMP1
3'19.931
1.840
3
3
Rebellion R13
LMP1
3'19.960
1.869
4
8
Toyota TS050 Hybrid
LMP1
3'20.941
2.850
5
1
Rebellion R13
LMP1
3'21.257
3.166
6
17
BR Engineering BR1
LMP1
3'22.431
4.340
7
10
BR Engineering BR1
LMP1
3'24.446
6.355
8
4
ENSO CLM P1/01
LMP1
3'27.843
9.752
9
48
Oreca 07
LMP2
3'28.363
10.272
10
31
Oreca 07
LMP2
3'28.730
10.639
11
26
Aurus 01
LMP2
3'28.893
10.802
12
39
Oreca 07
LMP2
3'28.959
10.868
13
36
Alpine A470
LMP2
3'29.978
11.887
14
29
Dallara P217
LMP2
3'30.611
12.520
15
22
Ligier JSP 217
LMP2
3'30.862
12.771
16
38
Oreca 07
LMP2
3'30.893
12.802
17
32
Ligier JSP 217
LMP2
3'31.299
13.208
18
37
Oreca 07
LMP2
3'31.416
13.325
19
30
Oreca 07
LMP2
3'31.416
13.325
20
23
Ligier JSP 217
LMP2
3'31.951
13.860
21
25
Oreca 07
LMP2
3'32.138
14.047
22
20
Oreca 07
LMP2
3'32.353
14.262
23
47
Dallara P217
LMP2
3'33.009
14.918
24
28
Oreca 07
LMP2
3'34.483
16.392
25
43
Oreca 07
LMP2
3'34.823
16.732
26
34
Ligier JSP 217
LMP2
3'36.237
18.146
27
49
Ligier JSP 217
LMP2
3'36.241
18.150
28
50
Ligier JSP 217
LMP2
3'38.171
20.080
29
92
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE PRO
3'52.149
34.058
30
94
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE PRO
3'52.464
34.373
31
71
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
LMGTE PRO
3'52.743
34.652
32
66
Ford GT
LMGTE PRO
3'52.778
34.687
33
51
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
LMGTE PRO
3'52.844
34.753
34
82
BMW M8 GTE
LMGTE PRO
3'52.969
34.878
35
67
Ford GT
LMGTE PRO
3'53.027
34.936
36
93
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE PRO
3'53.157
35.066
37
91
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE PRO
3'53.182
35.091
38
63
Chevrolet Corvette C7R
LMGTE PRO
3'53.343
35.252
39
97
Aston Martin Vantage AMR
LMGTE PRO
3'53.802
35.711
40
95
Aston Martin Vantage AMR
LMGTE PRO
3'53.904
35.813
41
68
Ford GT
LMGTE PRO
3'54.055
35.964
42
69
Ford GT
LMGTE PRO
3'54.189
36.098
43
64
Chevrolet Corvette C7R
LMGTE PRO
3'54.198
36.107
44
81
BMW M8 GTE
LMGTE PRO
3'54.258
36.167
45
77
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE AM
3'55.304
37.213
46
54
Ferrari 488 GTE
LMGTE AM
3'55.686
37.595
47
98
Aston Martin Vantage
LMGTE AM
3'55.714
37.623
48
78
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE AM
3'56.046
37.955
49
88
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE AM
3'56.282
38.191
50
89
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
LMGTE PRO
3'56.429
38.338
51
84
Ferrari 488 GTE
LMGTE AM
3'57.017
38.926
52
86
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE AM
3'57.137
39.046
53
83
Ferrari 488 GTE
LMGTE AM
3'57.463
39.372
54
57
Takeshi Kimura
Ferrari 488 GTE
LMGTE AM
3'57.480
39.389
55
70
Ferrari 488 GTE
LMGTE AM
3'57.991
39.900
56
62
Ferrari 488 GTE
LMGTE AM
3'58.280
40.189
57
56
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE AM
3'58.326
40.235
58
90
Aston Martin Vantage
LMGTE AM
3'58.522
40.431
59
61
Ferrari 488 GTE
LMGTE AM
3'58.933
40.842
60
85
Ford GT
LMGTE AM
3'59.660
41.569
61
60
Ferrari 488 GTE
LMGTE AM
3'59.948
41.857
62
99
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE AM
4'00.472
42.381