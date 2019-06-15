Le Mans 24h: Kobayashi tops warm-up for Toyota

Kobayashi's lap of 3m19.647s was over four seconds slower than the #7 TS050 Hybrid's pole time as teams naturally took a conservative approach ahead of the race.

The #7 Toyota's best time was set late in the 45-minute session and was enough to beat the #8 car's 3m20.689s effort set by Sebastien Buemi by 1.042s.

Thomas Laurent, who was confirmed as a Signatech Alpine LMP2 driver for the 2019/20 WEC season on Friday, placed the #3 Rebellion R-13 third.

Laurent had a slight off at one of the Mulsanne chicanes midway through the session before setting his best time of 3m21.868s, just over one second off the leading Toyota's best lap.

The two SMP Racing BR Engineering BR1s took fourth and fifth with the #17 entry beating the sister car courtesy of Stephane Sarrazin's 3m21.869s laptime. Vitaly Petrov gave the #11 SMP machine its best time of 3m22.813s.

The #10 DragonSpeed BR1 was sixth ahead of the #1 Rebellion, with both cars setting their best laps in the final moments of the session.

Ben Hanley gave DragonSpeed the edge with his 3m23.735s and lapping almost three seconds clear of Bruno Senna's Rebellion benchmark.

ByKolles ended up slowest of the LMP1s and ninth overall after Tom Dillmann locked up under braking for the Dunlop Chicane, crossing the gravel and the run-off on the outside of the corner.

Jean-Eric Vergne set the fastest time in LMP2 early in the session in the #26 G-Drive Racing Oreca, 1.4s clear of TDS Racing stablemate and polesitter Loic Duval.

Vergne, who qualified fifth, managed a best time of 3m28.763s, 2.5s slower than his best time from Thursday night.

Nicolas Lapierre took third late in the session in the #36 Signatech Alpine to complete an all-Oreca top three, bumping Nigel Moore’s Inter Europol Competition Ligier down to fourth.

GTE: Estre fastest for Porsche

Porsches were fastest in both GTE classes, with Kevin Estre putting the works #92 car on top in the Pro division by a little more than a second.

Estre's fastest time, a 3m50.095s, was just over two seconds shy of the fastest GTE Pro qualifying time, and 1.001s off the time that put the #92 car seventh on the grid.

Harry Tincknell leapt the #67 Ford GT he shares with Andy Priaulx and Jonathan Bomarito up to second with a 3m51.133s lap with 10 minutes to go, and had been fastest of all through the first split on his next lap before a full-course yellow was issued.

The #71 and #51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTEs had occupied third and fourth in the closing stages of the session, but were split late on by the #68 Ford GT thanks to Dirk Muller's 3m51.637s lap.

Darren Turner put the class polesitting #95 Aston Martin Vantage GTE sixth, ahead of the lead BMW of Antonio Felix da Costa, who was 1.797s off the pace.

Ben Barker put the Gulf Racing Porsche on top in GTE Am, his 3m54.071s leaving the #86 car 1.270s clear of the similar Team Project 1 911 RSR.

Additional reporting by James Newbold and Jack Cozens

