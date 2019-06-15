Le Mans 24h: Kobayashi tops warm-up for Toyota

Tom Errington
motorsport.com

Kobayashi's lap of 3m19.647s was over four seconds slower than the #7 TS050 Hybrid's pole time as teams naturally took a conservative approach ahead of the race. 

The #7 Toyota's best time was set late in the 45-minute session and was enough to beat the #8 car's 3m20.689s effort set by Sebastien Buemi by 1.042s.

Thomas Laurent, who was confirmed as a Signatech Alpine LMP2 driver for the 2019/20 WEC season on Friday, placed the #3 Rebellion R-13 third. 

Laurent had a slight off at one of the Mulsanne chicanes midway through the session before setting his best time of 3m21.868s, just over one second off the leading Toyota's best lap.

The two SMP Racing BR Engineering BR1s took fourth and fifth with the #17 entry beating the sister car courtesy of Stephane Sarrazin's 3m21.869s laptime. Vitaly Petrov gave the #11 SMP machine its best time of 3m22.813s.

The #10 DragonSpeed BR1 was sixth ahead of the #1 Rebellion, with both cars setting their best laps in the final moments of the session.

Ben Hanley gave DragonSpeed the edge with his 3m23.735s and lapping almost three seconds clear of Bruno Senna's Rebellion benchmark. 

ByKolles ended up slowest of the LMP1s and ninth overall after Tom Dillmann locked up under braking for the Dunlop Chicane, crossing the gravel and the run-off on the outside of the corner.

Jean-Eric Vergne set the fastest time in LMP2 early in the session in the #26 G-Drive Racing Oreca, 1.4s clear of TDS Racing stablemate and polesitter Loic Duval.

Vergne, who qualified fifth, managed a best time of 3m28.763s, 2.5s slower than his best time from Thursday night.

Nicolas Lapierre took third late in the session in the #36 Signatech Alpine to complete an all-Oreca top three, bumping Nigel Moore’s Inter Europol Competition Ligier down to fourth.  

GTE: Estre fastest for Porsche

Porsches were fastest in both GTE classes, with Kevin Estre putting the works #92 car on top in the Pro division by a little more than a second.

Estre's fastest time, a 3m50.095s, was just over two seconds shy of the fastest GTE Pro qualifying time, and 1.001s off the time that put the #92 car seventh on the grid.

Harry Tincknell leapt the #67 Ford GT he shares with Andy Priaulx and Jonathan Bomarito up to second with a 3m51.133s lap with 10 minutes to go, and had been fastest of all through the first split on his next lap before a full-course yellow was issued.

The #71 and #51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTEs had occupied third and fourth in the closing stages of the session, but were split late on by the #68 Ford GT thanks to Dirk Muller's 3m51.637s lap.

Darren Turner put the class polesitting #95 Aston Martin Vantage GTE sixth, ahead of the lead BMW of Antonio Felix da Costa, who was 1.797s off the pace.

Ben Barker put the Gulf Racing Porsche on top in GTE Am, his 3m54.071s leaving the #86 car 1.270s clear of the similar Team Project 1 911 RSR.

Additional reporting by James Newbold and Jack Cozens

Session results:

1

7

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez

Japan
Japan
Argentina
Argentina

Toyota TS050 Hybrid

LMP1

3'19.647

2

8

Switzerland
Switzerland

Sébastien Buemi
Kazuki Nakajima
Fernando Alonso

Japan
Japan
Spain
Spain

Toyota TS050 Hybrid

LMP1

3'20.689

1.042

3

3

France
France

Thomas Laurent
Nathanael Berthon
Gustavo Menezes

France
France
United States
United States

Rebellion R13

LMP1

3'21.868

2.221

4

17

France
France

Stéphane Sarrazin
Egor Orudzhev
Sergey Sirotkin

Russian Federation
Russian Federation
Russian Federation
Russian Federation

BR Engineering BR1

LMP1

3'21.869

2.222

5

11

Russian Federation
Russian Federation

Vitaly Petrov
Mikhail Aleshin
Stoffel Vandoorne

Russian Federation
Russian Federation
Belgium
Belgium

BR Engineering BR1

LMP1

3'22.813

3.166

6

10

Sweden
Sweden

Henrik Hedman
Ben Hanley
Renger van der Zande

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Netherlands
Netherlands

BR Engineering BR1

LMP1

3'23.735

4.088

7

1

Switzerland
Switzerland

Neel Jani
Andre Lotterer
Bruno Senna

Germany
Germany
Brazil
Brazil

Rebellion R13

LMP1

3'26.324

6.677

8

26

Russian Federation
Russian Federation

Roman Rusinov
Job Van Uitert
Jean-Eric Vergne

Netherlands
Netherlands
France
France

Aurus 01

LMP2

3'28.763

9.116

9

4

France
France

Tom Dillmann
Oliver Webb
Paolo Ruberti

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Italy
Italy

ENSO CLM P1/01

LMP1

3'28.935

9.288

10

28

France
France

François Perrodo
Matthieu Vaxiviere
Loic Duval

France
France
France
France

Oreca 07

LMP2

3'30.201

10.554

11

36

France
France

Nicolas Lapierre
Andre Negrao
Pierre Thiriet

Brazil
Brazil
France
France

Alpine A470

LMP2

3'31.080

11.433

12

34

Poland
Poland

Jakub Smiechowski
James Winslow
Nigel Moore

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Ligier JSP 217

LMP2

3'31.311

11.664

13

31

Mexico
Mexico

Roberto Gonzalez
Pastor Maldonado
Anthony Davidson

Venezuela
Venezuela
United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Oreca 07

LMP2

3'31.328

11.681

14

38

China
China

Ho-Pin Tung
Stéphane Richelmi
Gabriel Aubry

Monaco
Monaco
France
France

Oreca 07

LMP2

3'31.506

11.859

15

30

France
France

Nico Jamin
Pierre Ragues
Romain Dumas

France
France
France
France

Oreca 07

LMP2

3'31.842

12.195

16

23

Austria
Austria

Rene Binder
Julien Canal
Will Stevens

France
France
United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Ligier JSP 217

LMP2

3'31.916

12.269

17

37

Denmark
Denmark

David Heinemeier Hansson
Jordan King
Ricky Taylor

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United States
United States

Oreca 07

LMP2

3'31.996

12.349

18

20

Denmark
Denmark

Anders Fjordbach
Dennis Andersen
Mathias Beche

Denmark
Denmark
Switzerland
Switzerland

Oreca 07

LMP2

3'32.050

12.403

19

29

Netherlands
Netherlands

Frits van Eerd
Giedo van der Garde
Nyck de Vries

Netherlands
Netherlands
Netherlands
Netherlands

Dallara P217

LMP2

3'32.832

13.185

20

39

France
France

Tristan Gommendy
Vincent Capillaire
Jonathan Hirschi

France
France
Switzerland
Switzerland

Oreca 07

LMP2

3'32.874

13.227

21

32

Ireland
Ireland

Ryan Cullen
Alex Brundle

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Ligier JSP 217

LMP2

3'34.931

15.284

22

47

Italy
Italy

Roberto Lacorte
Giorgio Sernagiotto
Andrea Belicchi

Italy
Italy
Italy
Italy

Dallara P217

LMP2

3'35.283

15.636

23

22

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Philip Hanson
Filipe Albuquerque
Paul di Resta

Portugal
Portugal
United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Ligier JSP 217

LMP2

3'36.697

17.050

24

49

Slovakia
Slovakia

Miro Konopka
Henning Enqvist
Konstantin Tereshchenko

Sweden
Sweden
Russian Federation
Russian Federation

Ligier JSP 217

LMP2

3'36.930

17.283

25

25

France
France

David Zollinger
Andrea Pizzitola
John Falb

France
France
United States
United States

Oreca 07

LMP2

3'38.008

18.361

26

92

Denmark
Denmark

Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre
Laurens Vanthoor

France
France
Belgium
Belgium

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE PRO

3'50.095

30.448

27

67

Guernsey
Guernsey

Andy Priaulx
Harry Tincknell
Jonathan Bomarito

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United States
United States

Ford GT

LMGTE PRO

3'51.133

31.486

28

71

Italy
Italy

Davide Rigon
Sam Bird
Miguel Molina

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Spain
Spain

Ferrari 488 GTE EVO

LMGTE PRO

3'51.366

31.719

29

68

United States
United States

Joey Hand
Dirk Muller
Sébastien Bourdais

Germany
Germany
France
France

Ford GT

LMGTE PRO

3'51.637

31.990

30

51

Italy
Italy

Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Daniel Serra

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Brazil
Brazil

Ferrari 488 GTE EVO

LMGTE PRO

3'51.638

31.991

31

95

Denmark
Denmark

Marco Sorensen
Nicki Thiim
Darren Turner

Denmark
Denmark
United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Aston Martin Vantage AMR

LMGTE PRO

3'51.854

32.207

32

82

Brazil
Brazil

Augusto Farfus
Antonio Felix da Costa
Jesse Krohn

Portugal
Portugal
Finland
Finland

BMW M8 GTE

LMGTE PRO

3'51.892

32.245

33

91

Italy
Italy

Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz
Frédéric Makowiecki

Austria
Austria
France
France

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE PRO

3'51.960

32.313

34

69

Australia
Australia

Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook
Scott Dixon

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
New Zealand
New Zealand

Ford GT

LMGTE PRO

3'52.173

32.526

35

81

Netherlands
Netherlands

Nick Catsburg
Martin Tomczyk
Philipp Eng

Germany
Germany
Austria
Austria

BMW M8 GTE

LMGTE PRO

3'52.446

32.799

36

97

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Alex Lynn
Maxime Martin
Jonathan Adam

Belgium
Belgium
United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Aston Martin Vantage AMR

LMGTE PRO

3'52.618

32.971

37

93

France
France

Patrick Pilet
Earl Bamber
Nick Tandy

New Zealand
New Zealand
United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE PRO

3'52.743

33.096

38

89

Brazil
Brazil

Pipo Derani
Oliver Jarvis
Jules Gounon

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
France
France

Ferrari 488 GTE EVO

LMGTE PRO

3'52.865

33.218

39

66

Germany
Germany

Stefan Mücke
Olivier Pla
Billy Johnson

France
France
United States
United States

Ford GT

LMGTE PRO

3'53.094

33.447

40

63

Denmark
Denmark

Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
Mike Rockenfeller

Spain
Spain
Germany
Germany

Chevrolet Corvette C7R

LMGTE PRO

3'53.588

33.941

41

64

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
Marcel Fassler

United States
United States
Switzerland
Switzerland

Chevrolet Corvette C7R

LMGTE PRO

3'53.826

34.179

42

94

Germany
Germany

Sven Muller
Mathieu Jaminet
Dennis Olsen

France
France
Norway
Norway

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE PRO

3'53.989

34.342

43

86

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Michael Wainwright
Benjamin Barker
Thomas Preining

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Germany
Germany

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE AM

3'54.071

34.424

44

56

Germany
Germany

Jörg Bergmeister
Patrick Lindsey
Egidio Perfetti

United States
United States
Norway
Norway

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE AM

3'55.341

35.694

45

60

Italy
Italy

Claudio Schiavoni
Andrea Piccini
Sergio Pianezzola

Italy
Italy
Italy
Italy

Ferrari 488 GTE

LMGTE AM

3'55.516

35.869

46

98

Canada
Canada

Paul Dalla Lana
Pedro Lamy
Mathias Lauda

Portugal
Portugal
Austria
Austria

Aston Martin Vantage

LMGTE AM

3'56.458

36.811

47

54

Switzerland
Switzerland

Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Giancarlo Fisichella

Italy
Italy
Italy
Italy

Ferrari 488 GTE

LMGTE AM

3'57.163

37.516

48

57

Japan
Japan

Takeshi Kimura
Kei Cozzolino
Côme Ledogar

Japan
Japan
France
France

Ferrari 488 GTE

LMGTE AM

3'57.673

38.026

49

61

Argentina
Argentina

Luis Perez Companc
Matthew Griffin
Matteo Cressoni

Ireland
Ireland
Italy
Italy

Ferrari 488 GTE

LMGTE AM

3'57.764

38.117

50

83

Italy
Italy

Manuela Gostner
Rahel Frey
Michelle Gatting

Switzerland
Switzerland
Denmark
Denmark

Ferrari 488 GTE

LMGTE AM

3'57.952

38.305

51

62

United States
United States

Cooper MacNeil
Toni Vilander
Robert Smith

Finland
Finland
United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Ferrari 488 GTE

LMGTE AM

3'58.908

39.261

52

84

United States
United States

Jeff Segal
Rodrigo Baptista
Wei Lu

Brazil
Brazil
Canada
Canada

Ferrari 488 GTE

LMGTE AM

3'58.931

39.284

53

70

Japan
Japan

Motoaki Ishikawa
Olivier Beretta
Eddie Cheever III

Monaco
Monaco
Italy
Italy

Ferrari 488 GTE

LMGTE AM

3'59.193

39.546

54

78

Monaco
Monaco

Louis Prette
Philippe Prette
Vincent Abril

Monaco
Monaco
France
France

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE AM

3'59.978

40.331

55

77

Australia
Australia

Matt Campbell
Christian Ried
Julien Andlauer

Germany
Germany
France
France

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE AM

4'02.643

42.996

56

50

France
France

Erwin Creed
Romano Ricci
Nicholas Boulle

France
France
United States
United States

Ligier JSP 217

LMP2

5'30.023

2'10.376

57

43

Canada
Canada

John Farano
Arjun Maini
Norman Nato

India
India
France
France

Oreca 07

LMP2

58

48

France
France

Paul Lafargue
Paul-Loup Chatin
Memo Rojas

France
France
Mexico
Mexico

Oreca 07

LMP2

59

85

United States
United States

Ben Keating
Jeroen Bleekemolen
Felipe Fraga

Netherlands
Netherlands
Brazil
Brazil

Ford GT

LMGTE AM

60

88

Japan
Japan

Satoshi Hoshino
Giorgio Roda
Matteo Cairoli

Italy
Italy
Italy
Italy

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE AM

61

90

Turkey
Turkey

Salih Yoluc
Euan Hankey
Charles Eastwood

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Ireland
Ireland

Aston Martin Vantage

LMGTE AM

