Le Mans 24h: Kobayashi tops warm-up for Toyota
Kobayashi's lap of 3m19.647s was over four seconds slower than the #7 TS050 Hybrid's pole time as teams naturally took a conservative approach ahead of the race.
The #7 Toyota's best time was set late in the 45-minute session and was enough to beat the #8 car's 3m20.689s effort set by Sebastien Buemi by 1.042s.
Thomas Laurent, who was confirmed as a Signatech Alpine LMP2 driver for the 2019/20 WEC season on Friday, placed the #3 Rebellion R-13 third.
Laurent had a slight off at one of the Mulsanne chicanes midway through the session before setting his best time of 3m21.868s, just over one second off the leading Toyota's best lap.
The two SMP Racing BR Engineering BR1s took fourth and fifth with the #17 entry beating the sister car courtesy of Stephane Sarrazin's 3m21.869s laptime. Vitaly Petrov gave the #11 SMP machine its best time of 3m22.813s.
The #10 DragonSpeed BR1 was sixth ahead of the #1 Rebellion, with both cars setting their best laps in the final moments of the session.
Ben Hanley gave DragonSpeed the edge with his 3m23.735s and lapping almost three seconds clear of Bruno Senna's Rebellion benchmark.
ByKolles ended up slowest of the LMP1s and ninth overall after Tom Dillmann locked up under braking for the Dunlop Chicane, crossing the gravel and the run-off on the outside of the corner.
Jean-Eric Vergne set the fastest time in LMP2 early in the session in the #26 G-Drive Racing Oreca, 1.4s clear of TDS Racing stablemate and polesitter Loic Duval.
Vergne, who qualified fifth, managed a best time of 3m28.763s, 2.5s slower than his best time from Thursday night.
Nicolas Lapierre took third late in the session in the #36 Signatech Alpine to complete an all-Oreca top three, bumping Nigel Moore’s Inter Europol Competition Ligier down to fourth.
GTE: Estre fastest for Porsche
Porsches were fastest in both GTE classes, with Kevin Estre putting the works #92 car on top in the Pro division by a little more than a second.
Estre's fastest time, a 3m50.095s, was just over two seconds shy of the fastest GTE Pro qualifying time, and 1.001s off the time that put the #92 car seventh on the grid.
Harry Tincknell leapt the #67 Ford GT he shares with Andy Priaulx and Jonathan Bomarito up to second with a 3m51.133s lap with 10 minutes to go, and had been fastest of all through the first split on his next lap before a full-course yellow was issued.
The #71 and #51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTEs had occupied third and fourth in the closing stages of the session, but were split late on by the #68 Ford GT thanks to Dirk Muller's 3m51.637s lap.
Darren Turner put the class polesitting #95 Aston Martin Vantage GTE sixth, ahead of the lead BMW of Antonio Felix da Costa, who was 1.797s off the pace.
Ben Barker put the Gulf Racing Porsche on top in GTE Am, his 3m54.071s leaving the #86 car 1.270s clear of the similar Team Project 1 911 RSR.
Additional reporting by James Newbold and Jack Cozens
Session results:
1
7
Toyota TS050 Hybrid
LMP1
3'19.647
2
8
Toyota TS050 Hybrid
LMP1
3'20.689
1.042
3
3
Rebellion R13
LMP1
3'21.868
2.221
4
17
BR Engineering BR1
LMP1
3'21.869
2.222
5
11
BR Engineering BR1
LMP1
3'22.813
3.166
6
10
BR Engineering BR1
LMP1
3'23.735
4.088
7
1
Rebellion R13
LMP1
3'26.324
6.677
8
26
Aurus 01
LMP2
3'28.763
9.116
9
4
ENSO CLM P1/01
LMP1
3'28.935
9.288
10
28
Oreca 07
LMP2
3'30.201
10.554
11
36
Alpine A470
LMP2
3'31.080
11.433
12
34
Ligier JSP 217
LMP2
3'31.311
11.664
13
31
Oreca 07
LMP2
3'31.328
11.681
14
38
Oreca 07
LMP2
3'31.506
11.859
15
30
Oreca 07
LMP2
3'31.842
12.195
16
23
Ligier JSP 217
LMP2
3'31.916
12.269
17
37
Oreca 07
LMP2
3'31.996
12.349
18
20
Oreca 07
LMP2
3'32.050
12.403
19
29
Dallara P217
LMP2
3'32.832
13.185
20
39
Oreca 07
LMP2
3'32.874
13.227
21
32
Ligier JSP 217
LMP2
3'34.931
15.284
22
47
Dallara P217
LMP2
3'35.283
15.636
23
22
Ligier JSP 217
LMP2
3'36.697
17.050
24
49
Ligier JSP 217
LMP2
3'36.930
17.283
25
25
Oreca 07
LMP2
3'38.008
18.361
26
92
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE PRO
3'50.095
30.448
27
67
Ford GT
LMGTE PRO
3'51.133
31.486
28
71
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
LMGTE PRO
3'51.366
31.719
29
68
Ford GT
LMGTE PRO
3'51.637
31.990
30
51
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
LMGTE PRO
3'51.638
31.991
31
95
Aston Martin Vantage AMR
LMGTE PRO
3'51.854
32.207
32
82
BMW M8 GTE
LMGTE PRO
3'51.892
32.245
33
91
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE PRO
3'51.960
32.313
34
69
Ford GT
LMGTE PRO
3'52.173
32.526
35
81
BMW M8 GTE
LMGTE PRO
3'52.446
32.799
36
97
Aston Martin Vantage AMR
LMGTE PRO
3'52.618
32.971
37
93
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE PRO
3'52.743
33.096
38
89
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
LMGTE PRO
3'52.865
33.218
39
66
Ford GT
LMGTE PRO
3'53.094
33.447
40
63
Chevrolet Corvette C7R
LMGTE PRO
3'53.588
33.941
41
64
Chevrolet Corvette C7R
LMGTE PRO
3'53.826
34.179
42
94
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE PRO
3'53.989
34.342
43
86
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE AM
3'54.071
34.424
44
56
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE AM
3'55.341
35.694
45
60
Ferrari 488 GTE
LMGTE AM
3'55.516
35.869
46
98
Aston Martin Vantage
LMGTE AM
3'56.458
36.811
47
54
Ferrari 488 GTE
LMGTE AM
3'57.163
37.516
48
57
Takeshi Kimura
Ferrari 488 GTE
LMGTE AM
3'57.673
38.026
49
61
Ferrari 488 GTE
LMGTE AM
3'57.764
38.117
50
83
Ferrari 488 GTE
LMGTE AM
3'57.952
38.305
51
62
Ferrari 488 GTE
LMGTE AM
3'58.908
39.261
52
84
Ferrari 488 GTE
LMGTE AM
3'58.931
39.284
53
70
Ferrari 488 GTE
LMGTE AM
3'59.193
39.546
54
78
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE AM
3'59.978
40.331
55
77
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE AM
4'02.643
42.996
56
50
Ligier JSP 217
LMP2
5'30.023
2'10.376
57
43
Oreca 07
LMP2
58
48
Oreca 07
LMP2
59
85
Ford GT
LMGTE AM
60
88
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE AM
61
90
Aston Martin Vantage
LMGTE AM