Le Mans 24 Hours: Conway puts the #7 Toyota back in the lead

Jack Cozens, Tom Errington, James Newbold
Autosport
H9: Toyotas spar as Conway gives #7 the lead
H9: Toyotas spar as Conway gives #7 the lead

The #7 Toyota returned to the lead of the Le Mans 24 Hours by jumping the sister #8 car during their round of pitstops in the ninth hour.

Kazuki Nakajima had started the hour with a 10-second advantage over Jose Maria Lopez but, when Nakajima pitted to hand over to Sebastien Buemi, Lopez was able to extend the #7 Toyota TS050 HYBRID's lead to one of around a minute.

That meant that even though Buemi produced an outlap that included fastest times of all in the second and third sectors, Mike Conway emerged from the pits after taking over from Lopez with the lead of the race.

Conway steadily increased his advantage before the next round of stops, after which he emerged with a healthier lead.

The #7 therefore ended the hour with just under eight seconds in hand over its sister car.

SMP's #17 and #11 BR Engineering BR1s remain third and fourth respectively in the order, but were being caught by a charging Gustavo Menezes.

Third-placed Stephane Sarrazin now has 21s in hand over the #11 car of Vitaly Petrov, but Gonzales shaved more than a minute off his deficit to the fourth-placed car during the hour, in which he set the #3 Rebellion-Gibson R-13's fastest lap of the race - a 3m18.720s.

Bruno Senna is sixth in the #1 Rebellion, which is four laps down.

The #10 DragonSpeed car was wheeled out into the pitlane after a lengthy spell in the garage, only to be taken back in, but the #4 ByKolles did return to the track after more than an hour away.

LMP2 - G-Drive at the front, Lapierre close on old tyres

Job Van Uitert has returned to the wheel of the LMP2-leading G-Drive ORECA, and had an 11-second lead over Signatech Alpine's Nicolas Lapierre at the 11-hour mark.

G-Drive's advantage had been around 16s before Jean-Eric Vergne stepped out of the car at the 14th round of stops, while Lapierre remained at the wheel of the #36 Alpine-badged ORECA.

Despite his three-stint old Michelin tyres, Lapierre closed to within 3 seconds of Van Uitert but gradually slipped back as the Dunlop-shod Dutchman's fresh boots began to tell.

Stephane Richelmi took third shortly before the hour mark in the #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing ORECA, after Roberto Gonzalez pitted his DragonSpeed ORECA.

Somtime ChampCar racer Gonzalez had taken over from Anthony Davidson around 30 seconds behind the leading #26 G-Drive car, but had lost over a minute during his first two stints by the time of his pitstop.

The Mexican still held fourth at the hour mark, ahead of Jordan King in the #37 DC Racing ORECA and the #22 United Autosports Ligier of Paul di Resta.

GTE - Calado and Ferrari storm to the front

A surge from AF Corse's James Calado put the #51 Ferrari at the front of the GTE Pro field that had been dominated by the #92 Manthey Porsche.

Calado moved to the front inside the final five minutes of the hour after passing Michael Christensen, who had lost swathes of time after taking over from Kevin Estre and inheriting a 10-second lead.

The Ferrari driver Calado quickly built up a lead of almost one second following the pass on the Porsche.

Early on in the hour, Calado had stormed past Harry Tincknell's Ford GT for second in class, with the #67 Ford remaining third at the ninth hour.

A spin for the fellow Ford of Olivier Pla led to an investigation for the contact between the #66 Ford and the #94 CORE Porsche of Sven Muller.

The #63 Corvette, the sole entry from the brand left in the race, slipped from second to fourth in class during the hour.

BMW's difficult Le Mans farewell continued with Formula E racer Antonio Felix da Costa down in 11th in class, with DTM driver Philipp Eng circulating 16th in class among the GTE Am runners.

Eng's #81 MTEK BMW M8 GTE had lost over 10 minutes at the last pitstop that put it at the bottom of the GTE Pro field.

The GTE Am class-leading Keating Motorsports Ford GT continued to run at the head of the field untroubled in the hands of Jeroen Bleekemolen, managing a buffer of almost two minutes.

Positions after nine hours

Pos

Class

Car

Drivers

Laps

Gap

1

LMP1

#7 Toyota

Conway, Kobayashi, Lopez

145

2

LMP1

#8 Toyota

Buemi, Nakajima, Alonso

145

+ 7.284s

3

LMP1

#17 BR

Sarrazin, Orudzhev, Sirotkin

143

+ 2 Laps

4

LMP1

#11 BR

Petrov, Aleshin, Vandoorne

143

+ 21.194s

5

LMP1

#3 Rebellion

Laurent, Berthon, Menezes

143

+ 1m31.288s

6

LMP1

#1 Rebellion

Jani, Lotterer, Senna

140

+ 5 Laps

7

LMP2

#26 Aurus

Rusinov, Van Uitert, Vergne

139

+ 6 Laps

8

LMP2

#36 Alpine

Lapierre, Negrao, Thiriet

138

+ 7 Laps

9

LMP2

#31 Oreca

Gonzalez, Maldonado, Davidson

138

+ 1m33.150s

10

LMP2

#38 Oreca

Tung, Richelmi, Aubry

138

+ 1m48.753s

11

LMP2

#37 Oreca

Heinemeier-Hansson, King, Taylor

138

+ 3m04.037s

12

LMP2

#22 Ligier

Hanson, Albuquerque, Di Resta

137

+ 8 Laps

13

LMP2

#28 Oreca

Perrodo, Vaxiviere, Duval

137

+ 1m18.325s

14

LMP2

#32 Ligier

Cullen, Brundle, Owen

137

+ 3m04.600s

15

LMP2

#48 Oreca

Lafargue, Chatin, Rojas

137

+ 3m10.041s

16

LMP2

#23 Ligier

Binder, Canal, Stevens

136

+ 9 Laps

17

LMP2

#30 Oreca

Jamin, Ragues, Dumas

136

+ 59.264s

18

LMP2

#25 Oreca

Zollinger, Pizzitola, Falb

135

+ 10 Laps

19

LMP2

#47 Dallara

Lacorte, Sernagiotto, Belicchi

134

+ 11 Laps

20

LMP2

#43 Oreca

Farano, Maini, Nato

134

+ 1m08.417s

21

LMP2

#50 Ligier

Creed, Ricci, Boulle

134

+ 1m58.841s

22

LMP2

#39 Oreca

Gommendy, Capillaire, Hirschi

134

+ 2m54.124s

23

LMP2

#29 Dallara

Van Eerd, Van Der Garde, De Vries

132

+ 13 Laps

24

LMP2

#20 Oreca

Fjordbach, Andersen, Beche

132

+ 1m20.813s

25

LMP2

#49 Ligier

Konopka, Enqvist, Tereschenko

131

+ 14 Laps

26

LMP2

#34 Ligier

Smiechowski, Winslow, Moore

128

+ 17 Laps

27

GTE Pro

#51 Ferrari

Pier Guidi, Calado, Serra

128

+ 14m06.009s

28

GTE Pro

#92 Porsche

Christensen, Estre, Vanthoor

128

+ 14m06.797s

29

GTE Pro

#67 Ford

Priaulx, Tincknell, Bomarito

128

+ 14m16.865s

30

GTE Pro

#63 Chevrolet

Magnussen, Garcia, Rockenfeller

128

+ 14m17.935s

31

GTE Pro

#69 Ford

Briscoe, Westbrook, Dixon

128

+ 14m53.434s

32

GTE Pro

#93 Porsche

Pilet, Bamber, Tandy

128

+ 15m33.467s

33

GTE Pro

#71 Ferrari

Rigon, Bird, Molina

128

+ 15m34.955s

34

GTE Pro

#91 Porsche

Lietz, Bruni, Makowiecki

128

+ 15m45.917s

35

GTE Pro

#68 Ford

Hand, Muller, Bourdais

128

+ 16m03.633s

36

GTE Pro

#94 Porsche

Muller, Jaminet, Olsen

128

+ 17m34.702s

37

GTE Pro

#82 BMW

Farfus, Da Costa, Krohn

127

+ 18 Laps

38

GTE Pro

#95 Aston

Thiim, Sorensen, Turner

127

+ 10.841s

39

GTE Pro

#97 Aston

Martin, Lynn, Adam

127

+ 23.814s

40

GTE Pro

#66 Ford

Mucke, Pla, Johnson

127

+ 37.909s

41

GTE Pro

#89 Ferrari

Derani, Jarvis, Gounon

127

+ 2m16.281s

42

GTE Am

#85 Ford

Keating, Bleekemolen, Fraga

126

+ 19 Laps

43

GTE Am

#84 Ferrari

Segal, Baptista, Lu

125

+ 20 Laps

44

GTE Am

#56 Porsche

Bergmeister, Lindsey, Perfetti

125

+ 12.371s

45

GTE Am

#77 Porsche

Campbell, Ried, Andlauer

125

+ 1m09.740s

46

GTE Am

#90 Aston

Yoluc, Hankey, Eastwood

125

+ 1m11.938s

47

GTE Pro

#81 BMW

Catsburg, Tomczyk, Eng

125

+ 1m16.867s

48

GTE Am

#62 Ferrari

Macneil, Vilander, Smith

125

+ 1m45.132s

49

GTE Am

#61 Ferrari

Perez-Companc, Griffin, Cressoni

124

+ 21 Laps

50

GTE Am

#78 Porsche

Prette, Prette, Abril

124

+ 1m24.137s

51

GTE Am

#57 Ferrari

Kimura, Cozzolino, Ledogar

123

+ 22 Laps

52

GTE Am

#86 Porsche

Wainwright, Barker, Preining

123

+ 22.281s

53

GTE Am

#83 Ferrari

Gostner, Frey, Gatting

123

+ 1m40.743s

54

GTE Am

#54 Ferrari

Flohr, Castellacci, Fisichella

123

+ 2m03.106s

55

GTE Am

#70 Ferrari

Ishikawa, Beretta, Cheever

122

+ 23 Laps

56

GTE Am

#60 Ferrari

Schiavoni, Pianezzola, Piccini

121

+ 24 Laps

57

LMP1

#4 Enso

Dillmann, Webb, Ruberti

108

+ 37 Laps

58

GTE Am

#98 Aston

Dalla Lana, Lamy, Lauda

87

+ 58 Laps

59

GTE Am

#88 Porsche

Hoshino, Roda Jr, Cairoli

79

+ 66 Laps

60

LMP1

#10 BR

Hedman, Hanley, Van Der Zande

76

+ 69 Laps

61

GTE Pro

#64 Chevrolet

Gavin, Milner, Fassler

82

+ 63 Laps


