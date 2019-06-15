Le Mans 24 Hours: Conway puts the #7 Toyota back in the lead
The #7 Toyota returned to the lead of the Le Mans 24 Hours by jumping the sister #8 car during their round of pitstops in the ninth hour.
Kazuki Nakajima had started the hour with a 10-second advantage over Jose Maria Lopez but, when Nakajima pitted to hand over to Sebastien Buemi, Lopez was able to extend the #7 Toyota TS050 HYBRID's lead to one of around a minute.
That meant that even though Buemi produced an outlap that included fastest times of all in the second and third sectors, Mike Conway emerged from the pits after taking over from Lopez with the lead of the race.
Conway steadily increased his advantage before the next round of stops, after which he emerged with a healthier lead.
The #7 therefore ended the hour with just under eight seconds in hand over its sister car.
SMP's #17 and #11 BR Engineering BR1s remain third and fourth respectively in the order, but were being caught by a charging Gustavo Menezes.
Third-placed Stephane Sarrazin now has 21s in hand over the #11 car of Vitaly Petrov, but Gonzales shaved more than a minute off his deficit to the fourth-placed car during the hour, in which he set the #3 Rebellion-Gibson R-13's fastest lap of the race - a 3m18.720s.
Bruno Senna is sixth in the #1 Rebellion, which is four laps down.
The #10 DragonSpeed car was wheeled out into the pitlane after a lengthy spell in the garage, only to be taken back in, but the #4 ByKolles did return to the track after more than an hour away.
LMP2 - G-Drive at the front, Lapierre close on old tyres
Job Van Uitert has returned to the wheel of the LMP2-leading G-Drive ORECA, and had an 11-second lead over Signatech Alpine's Nicolas Lapierre at the 11-hour mark.
G-Drive's advantage had been around 16s before Jean-Eric Vergne stepped out of the car at the 14th round of stops, while Lapierre remained at the wheel of the #36 Alpine-badged ORECA.
Despite his three-stint old Michelin tyres, Lapierre closed to within 3 seconds of Van Uitert but gradually slipped back as the Dunlop-shod Dutchman's fresh boots began to tell.
Stephane Richelmi took third shortly before the hour mark in the #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing ORECA, after Roberto Gonzalez pitted his DragonSpeed ORECA.
Somtime ChampCar racer Gonzalez had taken over from Anthony Davidson around 30 seconds behind the leading #26 G-Drive car, but had lost over a minute during his first two stints by the time of his pitstop.
The Mexican still held fourth at the hour mark, ahead of Jordan King in the #37 DC Racing ORECA and the #22 United Autosports Ligier of Paul di Resta.
GTE - Calado and Ferrari storm to the front
A surge from AF Corse's James Calado put the #51 Ferrari at the front of the GTE Pro field that had been dominated by the #92 Manthey Porsche.
Calado moved to the front inside the final five minutes of the hour after passing Michael Christensen, who had lost swathes of time after taking over from Kevin Estre and inheriting a 10-second lead.
The Ferrari driver Calado quickly built up a lead of almost one second following the pass on the Porsche.
Early on in the hour, Calado had stormed past Harry Tincknell's Ford GT for second in class, with the #67 Ford remaining third at the ninth hour.
A spin for the fellow Ford of Olivier Pla led to an investigation for the contact between the #66 Ford and the #94 CORE Porsche of Sven Muller.
The #63 Corvette, the sole entry from the brand left in the race, slipped from second to fourth in class during the hour.
BMW's difficult Le Mans farewell continued with Formula E racer Antonio Felix da Costa down in 11th in class, with DTM driver Philipp Eng circulating 16th in class among the GTE Am runners.
Eng's #81 MTEK BMW M8 GTE had lost over 10 minutes at the last pitstop that put it at the bottom of the GTE Pro field.
The GTE Am class-leading Keating Motorsports Ford GT continued to run at the head of the field untroubled in the hands of Jeroen Bleekemolen, managing a buffer of almost two minutes.
Positions after nine hours
Pos
Class
Car
Drivers
Laps
Gap
1
LMP1
#7 Toyota
Conway, Kobayashi, Lopez
145
2
LMP1
#8 Toyota
Buemi, Nakajima, Alonso
145
+ 7.284s
3
LMP1
#17 BR
Sarrazin, Orudzhev, Sirotkin
143
+ 2 Laps
4
LMP1
#11 BR
Petrov, Aleshin, Vandoorne
143
+ 21.194s
5
LMP1
#3 Rebellion
Laurent, Berthon, Menezes
143
+ 1m31.288s
6
LMP1
#1 Rebellion
Jani, Lotterer, Senna
140
+ 5 Laps
7
LMP2
#26 Aurus
Rusinov, Van Uitert, Vergne
139
+ 6 Laps
8
LMP2
#36 Alpine
Lapierre, Negrao, Thiriet
138
+ 7 Laps
9
LMP2
#31 Oreca
Gonzalez, Maldonado, Davidson
138
+ 1m33.150s
10
LMP2
#38 Oreca
Tung, Richelmi, Aubry
138
+ 1m48.753s
11
LMP2
#37 Oreca
Heinemeier-Hansson, King, Taylor
138
+ 3m04.037s
12
LMP2
#22 Ligier
Hanson, Albuquerque, Di Resta
137
+ 8 Laps
13
LMP2
#28 Oreca
Perrodo, Vaxiviere, Duval
137
+ 1m18.325s
14
LMP2
#32 Ligier
Cullen, Brundle, Owen
137
+ 3m04.600s
15
LMP2
#48 Oreca
Lafargue, Chatin, Rojas
137
+ 3m10.041s
16
LMP2
#23 Ligier
Binder, Canal, Stevens
136
+ 9 Laps
17
LMP2
#30 Oreca
Jamin, Ragues, Dumas
136
+ 59.264s
18
LMP2
#25 Oreca
Zollinger, Pizzitola, Falb
135
+ 10 Laps
19
LMP2
#47 Dallara
Lacorte, Sernagiotto, Belicchi
134
+ 11 Laps
20
LMP2
#43 Oreca
Farano, Maini, Nato
134
+ 1m08.417s
21
LMP2
#50 Ligier
Creed, Ricci, Boulle
134
+ 1m58.841s
22
LMP2
#39 Oreca
Gommendy, Capillaire, Hirschi
134
+ 2m54.124s
23
LMP2
#29 Dallara
Van Eerd, Van Der Garde, De Vries
132
+ 13 Laps
24
LMP2
#20 Oreca
Fjordbach, Andersen, Beche
132
+ 1m20.813s
25
LMP2
#49 Ligier
Konopka, Enqvist, Tereschenko
131
+ 14 Laps
26
LMP2
#34 Ligier
Smiechowski, Winslow, Moore
128
+ 17 Laps
27
GTE Pro
#51 Ferrari
Pier Guidi, Calado, Serra
128
+ 14m06.009s
28
GTE Pro
#92 Porsche
Christensen, Estre, Vanthoor
128
+ 14m06.797s
29
GTE Pro
#67 Ford
Priaulx, Tincknell, Bomarito
128
+ 14m16.865s
30
GTE Pro
#63 Chevrolet
Magnussen, Garcia, Rockenfeller
128
+ 14m17.935s
31
GTE Pro
#69 Ford
Briscoe, Westbrook, Dixon
128
+ 14m53.434s
32
GTE Pro
#93 Porsche
Pilet, Bamber, Tandy
128
+ 15m33.467s
33
GTE Pro
#71 Ferrari
Rigon, Bird, Molina
128
+ 15m34.955s
34
GTE Pro
#91 Porsche
Lietz, Bruni, Makowiecki
128
+ 15m45.917s
35
GTE Pro
#68 Ford
Hand, Muller, Bourdais
128
+ 16m03.633s
36
GTE Pro
#94 Porsche
Muller, Jaminet, Olsen
128
+ 17m34.702s
37
GTE Pro
#82 BMW
Farfus, Da Costa, Krohn
127
+ 18 Laps
38
GTE Pro
#95 Aston
Thiim, Sorensen, Turner
127
+ 10.841s
39
GTE Pro
#97 Aston
Martin, Lynn, Adam
127
+ 23.814s
40
GTE Pro
#66 Ford
Mucke, Pla, Johnson
127
+ 37.909s
41
GTE Pro
#89 Ferrari
Derani, Jarvis, Gounon
127
+ 2m16.281s
42
GTE Am
#85 Ford
Keating, Bleekemolen, Fraga
126
+ 19 Laps
43
GTE Am
#84 Ferrari
Segal, Baptista, Lu
125
+ 20 Laps
44
GTE Am
#56 Porsche
Bergmeister, Lindsey, Perfetti
125
+ 12.371s
45
GTE Am
#77 Porsche
Campbell, Ried, Andlauer
125
+ 1m09.740s
46
GTE Am
#90 Aston
Yoluc, Hankey, Eastwood
125
+ 1m11.938s
47
GTE Pro
#81 BMW
Catsburg, Tomczyk, Eng
125
+ 1m16.867s
48
GTE Am
#62 Ferrari
Macneil, Vilander, Smith
125
+ 1m45.132s
49
GTE Am
#61 Ferrari
Perez-Companc, Griffin, Cressoni
124
+ 21 Laps
50
GTE Am
#78 Porsche
Prette, Prette, Abril
124
+ 1m24.137s
51
GTE Am
#57 Ferrari
Kimura, Cozzolino, Ledogar
123
+ 22 Laps
52
GTE Am
#86 Porsche
Wainwright, Barker, Preining
123
+ 22.281s
53
GTE Am
#83 Ferrari
Gostner, Frey, Gatting
123
+ 1m40.743s
54
GTE Am
#54 Ferrari
Flohr, Castellacci, Fisichella
123
+ 2m03.106s
55
GTE Am
#70 Ferrari
Ishikawa, Beretta, Cheever
122
+ 23 Laps
56
GTE Am
#60 Ferrari
Schiavoni, Pianezzola, Piccini
121
+ 24 Laps
57
LMP1
#4 Enso
Dillmann, Webb, Ruberti
108
+ 37 Laps
58
GTE Am
#98 Aston
Dalla Lana, Lamy, Lauda
87
+ 58 Laps
59
GTE Am
#88 Porsche
Hoshino, Roda Jr, Cairoli
79
+ 66 Laps
60
LMP1
#10 BR
Hedman, Hanley, Van Der Zande
76
+ 69 Laps
61
GTE Pro
#64 Chevrolet
Gavin, Milner, Fassler
82
+ 63 Laps
