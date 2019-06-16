Le Mans 24 hours: Alonso loses reclaimed time to Lopez at pitstop

Tom Errington, Gary Watkins
Autosport
H15: Alonso loses reclaimed time at pitstop
H15: Alonso loses reclaimed time at pitstop

Jose Maria Lopez moved back into a one-minute lead of the Le Mans 24 Hours after Fernando Alonso in the sister Toyota had earlier made inroads into his advantage.

The #8 Toyota TS050 HYBRID driven by Alonso had edged towards the leading number #7 car - which Kobayashi used to drive away from Alonso before handing to Lopez - for much of the 15th hour, the gap coming down to as little as 51s.

But the pendulum swung the other way when the two Japanese cars pitted a lap apart as the end of the hour approached.

Thomas Laurent still held a comfortable third position in the best of the Rebellion-Gibson R-13s.

The top privateer was just under two minutes clear of Mikhail Aleshin in the survivng SMP Racing AER-powered BRE Engineering BR1.

LMP2 - G-Drive ahead, battle for third heats up

The G-Drive Racing ORECA-Gibson 07 continued to lead the LMP2 field following the latest round of stops.

Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne handed the #26 car over to Job van Uitert with a lead of over 1m30s to manage in the final minutes of the hour.

Nicolas Lapierre has the #36 Signatech-Alpine in a lonely second place at the conclusion of the 14th hour.

The #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing car of Stephane Richelmi came under pressure from Anthony Davidson in the DragonSpeed ORECA-Gibson 07 early on.

But Richelmi progressively built up a gap of 28s to maintain third in class.

The RLR MSport ORECA-Gibson 07 of Arjun Maini slowed at the Mulsanne late in the hour and lost eight minutes in the garage to rectify the problem and is down in 16th in class.

Alex Brundle dropped to the rear of the LMP2 class after the United Autosports Ligier somehow lost its left-rear wheel.

GTE - Ferrari leads as Corvette splits Porsches behind

James Calado took the wheel of the leading #51 Ferrari at the front of the GTE Pro field in the latest round of stops.

Calado holds an advantage of 19s over Richard Lietz's Manthey Porsche and has so far been unable to extend the gap the Ferrari driver built when Lietz's team-mate Gianmaria Bruni was driving.

The last remaining Corvette of Jan Magnussen is third in class ahead of the #93 Porsche of Nick Tandy and a train of factory Ford GT runners.

The GTE Am Ford of Ben Keating holds a commanding advantage over the rest of the class.

Positions after 15 hours

Pos

Class

Car

Drivers

Laps

Gap

1

LMP1

#7 Toyota

Conway, Kobayashi, Lopez

238

2

LMP1

#8 Toyota

Buemi, Nakajima, Alonso

238

+ 1m04.702s

3

LMP1

#3 Rebellion

Laurent, Berthon, Menezes

235

+ 3 Laps

4

LMP1

#11 BR

Petrov, Aleshin, Vandoorne

234

+ 4 Laps

5

LMP1

#1 Rebellion

Jani, Lotterer, Senna

231

+ 7 Laps

6

LMP2

#26 Aurus

Rusinov, Van Uitert, Vergne

228

+ 10 Laps

7

LMP2

#36 Alpine

Lapierre, Negrao, Thiriet

227

+ 11 Laps

8

LMP2

#38 Oreca

Tung, Richelmi, Aubry

227

+ 1m38.644s

9

LMP2

#31 Oreca

Gonzalez, Maldonado, Davidson

227

+ 2m06.087s

10

LMP2

#28 Oreca

Perrodo, Vaxiviere, Duval

226

+ 12 Laps

11

LMP2

#22 Ligier

Hanson, Albuquerque, Di Resta

225

+ 13 Laps

12

LMP2

#48 Oreca

Lafargue, Chatin, Rojas

225

+ 24.123s

13

LMP2

#30 Oreca

Jamin, Ragues, Dumas

224

+ 14 Laps

14

LMP2

#23 Ligier

Binder, Canal, Stevens

223

+ 15 Laps

15

LMP2

#39 Oreca

Gommendy, Capillaire, Hirschi

222

+ 16 Laps

16

LMP2

#47 Dallara

Lacorte, Sernagiotto, Belicchi

220

+ 18 Laps

17

LMP2

#29 Dallara

Van Eerd, Van Der Garde, De Vries

219

+ 19 Laps

18

LMP2

#25 Oreca

Zollinger, Pizzitola, Falb

219

+ 59.700s

19

LMP2

#50 Ligier

Creed, Ricci, Boulle

218

+ 20 Laps

20

LMP2

#20 Oreca

Fjordbach, Andersen, Beche

218

+ 36.768s

21

LMP2

#43 Oreca

Farano, Maini, Nato

218

+ 2m02.084s

22

LMP2

#32 Ligier

Cullen, Brundle, Owen

215

+ 23 Laps

23

LMP2

#34 Ligier

Smiechowski, Winslow, Moore

214

+ 24 Laps

24

GTE Pro

#51 Ferrari

Pier Guidi, Calado, Serra

211

+ 27 Laps

25

GTE Pro

#91 Porsche

Lietz, Bruni, Makowiecki

211

+ 19.437s

26

GTE Pro

#63 Chevrolet

Magnussen, Garcia, Rockenfeller

211

+ 39.281s

27

GTE Pro

#93 Porsche

Pilet, Bamber, Tandy

211

+ 54.721s

28

GTE Pro

#69 Ford

Briscoe, Westbrook, Dixon

211

+ 1m10.371s

29

GTE Pro

#68 Ford

Hand, Muller, Bourdais

211

+ 1m23.156s

30

GTE Pro

#67 Ford

Priaulx, Tincknell, Bomarito

211

+ 1m54.322s

31

GTE Pro

#94 Porsche

Muller, Jaminet, Olsen

210

+ 28 Laps

32

GTE Pro

#66 Ford

Mucke, Pla, Johnson

210

+ 15.945s

33

GTE Pro

#89 Ferrari

Derani, Jarvis, Gounon

209

+ 29 Laps

34

GTE Pro

#82 BMW

Farfus, Da Costa, Krohn

209

+ 4m15.040s

35

GTE Am

#85 Ford

Keating, Bleekemolen, Fraga

207

+ 31 Laps

36

GTE Pro

#92 Porsche

Christensen, Estre, Vanthoor

206

+ 32 Laps

37

GTE Am

#56 Porsche

Bergmeister, Lindsey, Perfetti

206

+ 2m11.899s

38

GTE Pro

#81 BMW

Catsburg, Tomczyk, Eng

206

+ 2m31.773s

39

GTE Am

#90 Aston

Yoluc, Hankey, Eastwood

205

+ 33 Laps

40

GTE Am

#84 Ferrari

Segal, Baptista, Lu

205

+ 10.865s

41

GTE Am

#57 Ferrari

Kimura, Cozzolino, Ledogar

205

+ 32.987s

42

GTE Am

#61 Ferrari

Perez-Companc, Griffin, Cressoni

205

+ 41.943s

43

GTE Am

#62 Ferrari

Macneil, Vilander, Smith

205

+ 1m11.293s

44

GTE Am

#77 Porsche

Campbell, Ried, Andlauer

205

+ 2m20.603s

45

GTE Am

#86 Porsche

Wainwright, Barker, Preining

205

+ 2m22.870s

46

GTE Am

#78 Porsche

Prette, Prette, Abril

204

+ 34 Laps

47

GTE Am

#54 Ferrari

Flohr, Castellacci, Fisichella

204

+ 35.192s

48

GTE Am

#83 Ferrari

Gostner, Frey, Gatting

203

+ 35 Laps

49

GTE Am

#70 Ferrari

Ishikawa, Beretta, Cheever

202

+ 36 Laps

50

GTE Am

#60 Ferrari

Schiavoni, Pianezzola, Piccini

200

+ 38 Laps

51

LMP2

#37 Oreca

Heinemeier-Hansson, King, Taylor

199

+ 39 Laps

52

GTE Pro

#97 Aston

Martin, Lynn, Adam

196

+ 42 Laps

53

LMP1

#17 BR

Sarrazin, Orudzhev, Sirotkin

163

+ 75 Laps

54

LMP1

#4 Enso

Dillmann, Webb, Ruberti

163

+ 2h35m00.370s

55

LMP2

#49 Ligier

Konopka, Enqvist, Tereschenko

160

+ 78 Laps

56

GTE Pro

#71 Ferrari

Rigon, Bird, Molina

140

+ 98 Laps

57

GTE Pro

#95 Aston

Thiim, Sorensen, Turner

132

+ 106 Laps

58

GTE Am

#98 Aston

Dalla Lana, Lamy, Lauda

87

+ 151 Laps

59

GTE Pro

#64 Chevrolet

Gavin, Milner, Fassler

82

+ 156 Laps

60

GTE Am

#88 Porsche

Hoshino, Roda Jr, Cairoli

79

+ 159 Laps

61

LMP1

#10 BR

Hedman, Hanley, Van Der Zande

76

+ 162 Laps

