Le Mans 24 hours: Alonso loses reclaimed time to Lopez at pitstop
Jose Maria Lopez moved back into a one-minute lead of the Le Mans 24 Hours after Fernando Alonso in the sister Toyota had earlier made inroads into his advantage.
The #8 Toyota TS050 HYBRID driven by Alonso had edged towards the leading number #7 car - which Kobayashi used to drive away from Alonso before handing to Lopez - for much of the 15th hour, the gap coming down to as little as 51s.
But the pendulum swung the other way when the two Japanese cars pitted a lap apart as the end of the hour approached.
Thomas Laurent still held a comfortable third position in the best of the Rebellion-Gibson R-13s.
The top privateer was just under two minutes clear of Mikhail Aleshin in the survivng SMP Racing AER-powered BRE Engineering BR1.
LMP2 - G-Drive ahead, battle for third heats up
The G-Drive Racing ORECA-Gibson 07 continued to lead the LMP2 field following the latest round of stops.
Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne handed the #26 car over to Job van Uitert with a lead of over 1m30s to manage in the final minutes of the hour.
Nicolas Lapierre has the #36 Signatech-Alpine in a lonely second place at the conclusion of the 14th hour.
The #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing car of Stephane Richelmi came under pressure from Anthony Davidson in the DragonSpeed ORECA-Gibson 07 early on.
But Richelmi progressively built up a gap of 28s to maintain third in class.
The RLR MSport ORECA-Gibson 07 of Arjun Maini slowed at the Mulsanne late in the hour and lost eight minutes in the garage to rectify the problem and is down in 16th in class.
Alex Brundle dropped to the rear of the LMP2 class after the United Autosports Ligier somehow lost its left-rear wheel.
GTE - Ferrari leads as Corvette splits Porsches behind
James Calado took the wheel of the leading #51 Ferrari at the front of the GTE Pro field in the latest round of stops.
Calado holds an advantage of 19s over Richard Lietz's Manthey Porsche and has so far been unable to extend the gap the Ferrari driver built when Lietz's team-mate Gianmaria Bruni was driving.
The last remaining Corvette of Jan Magnussen is third in class ahead of the #93 Porsche of Nick Tandy and a train of factory Ford GT runners.
The GTE Am Ford of Ben Keating holds a commanding advantage over the rest of the class.
Positions after 15 hours
Pos
Class
Car
Drivers
Laps
Gap
1
LMP1
#7 Toyota
Conway, Kobayashi, Lopez
238
2
LMP1
#8 Toyota
Buemi, Nakajima, Alonso
238
+ 1m04.702s
3
LMP1
#3 Rebellion
Laurent, Berthon, Menezes
235
+ 3 Laps
4
LMP1
#11 BR
Petrov, Aleshin, Vandoorne
234
+ 4 Laps
5
LMP1
#1 Rebellion
Jani, Lotterer, Senna
231
+ 7 Laps
6
LMP2
#26 Aurus
Rusinov, Van Uitert, Vergne
228
+ 10 Laps
7
LMP2
#36 Alpine
Lapierre, Negrao, Thiriet
227
+ 11 Laps
8
LMP2
#38 Oreca
Tung, Richelmi, Aubry
227
+ 1m38.644s
9
LMP2
#31 Oreca
Gonzalez, Maldonado, Davidson
227
+ 2m06.087s
10
LMP2
#28 Oreca
Perrodo, Vaxiviere, Duval
226
+ 12 Laps
11
LMP2
#22 Ligier
Hanson, Albuquerque, Di Resta
225
+ 13 Laps
12
LMP2
#48 Oreca
Lafargue, Chatin, Rojas
225
+ 24.123s
13
LMP2
#30 Oreca
Jamin, Ragues, Dumas
224
+ 14 Laps
14
LMP2
#23 Ligier
Binder, Canal, Stevens
223
+ 15 Laps
15
LMP2
#39 Oreca
Gommendy, Capillaire, Hirschi
222
+ 16 Laps
16
LMP2
#47 Dallara
Lacorte, Sernagiotto, Belicchi
220
+ 18 Laps
17
LMP2
#29 Dallara
Van Eerd, Van Der Garde, De Vries
219
+ 19 Laps
18
LMP2
#25 Oreca
Zollinger, Pizzitola, Falb
219
+ 59.700s
19
LMP2
#50 Ligier
Creed, Ricci, Boulle
218
+ 20 Laps
20
LMP2
#20 Oreca
Fjordbach, Andersen, Beche
218
+ 36.768s
21
LMP2
#43 Oreca
Farano, Maini, Nato
218
+ 2m02.084s
22
LMP2
#32 Ligier
Cullen, Brundle, Owen
215
+ 23 Laps
23
LMP2
#34 Ligier
Smiechowski, Winslow, Moore
214
+ 24 Laps
24
GTE Pro
#51 Ferrari
Pier Guidi, Calado, Serra
211
+ 27 Laps
25
GTE Pro
#91 Porsche
Lietz, Bruni, Makowiecki
211
+ 19.437s
26
GTE Pro
#63 Chevrolet
Magnussen, Garcia, Rockenfeller
211
+ 39.281s
27
GTE Pro
#93 Porsche
Pilet, Bamber, Tandy
211
+ 54.721s
28
GTE Pro
#69 Ford
Briscoe, Westbrook, Dixon
211
+ 1m10.371s
29
GTE Pro
#68 Ford
Hand, Muller, Bourdais
211
+ 1m23.156s
30
GTE Pro
#67 Ford
Priaulx, Tincknell, Bomarito
211
+ 1m54.322s
31
GTE Pro
#94 Porsche
Muller, Jaminet, Olsen
210
+ 28 Laps
32
GTE Pro
#66 Ford
Mucke, Pla, Johnson
210
+ 15.945s
33
GTE Pro
#89 Ferrari
Derani, Jarvis, Gounon
209
+ 29 Laps
34
GTE Pro
#82 BMW
Farfus, Da Costa, Krohn
209
+ 4m15.040s
35
GTE Am
#85 Ford
Keating, Bleekemolen, Fraga
207
+ 31 Laps
36
GTE Pro
#92 Porsche
Christensen, Estre, Vanthoor
206
+ 32 Laps
37
GTE Am
#56 Porsche
Bergmeister, Lindsey, Perfetti
206
+ 2m11.899s
38
GTE Pro
#81 BMW
Catsburg, Tomczyk, Eng
206
+ 2m31.773s
39
GTE Am
#90 Aston
Yoluc, Hankey, Eastwood
205
+ 33 Laps
40
GTE Am
#84 Ferrari
Segal, Baptista, Lu
205
+ 10.865s
41
GTE Am
#57 Ferrari
Kimura, Cozzolino, Ledogar
205
+ 32.987s
42
GTE Am
#61 Ferrari
Perez-Companc, Griffin, Cressoni
205
+ 41.943s
43
GTE Am
#62 Ferrari
Macneil, Vilander, Smith
205
+ 1m11.293s
44
GTE Am
#77 Porsche
Campbell, Ried, Andlauer
205
+ 2m20.603s
45
GTE Am
#86 Porsche
Wainwright, Barker, Preining
205
+ 2m22.870s
46
GTE Am
#78 Porsche
Prette, Prette, Abril
204
+ 34 Laps
47
GTE Am
#54 Ferrari
Flohr, Castellacci, Fisichella
204
+ 35.192s
48
GTE Am
#83 Ferrari
Gostner, Frey, Gatting
203
+ 35 Laps
49
GTE Am
#70 Ferrari
Ishikawa, Beretta, Cheever
202
+ 36 Laps
50
GTE Am
#60 Ferrari
Schiavoni, Pianezzola, Piccini
200
+ 38 Laps
51
LMP2
#37 Oreca
Heinemeier-Hansson, King, Taylor
199
+ 39 Laps
52
GTE Pro
#97 Aston
Martin, Lynn, Adam
196
+ 42 Laps
53
LMP1
#17 BR
Sarrazin, Orudzhev, Sirotkin
163
+ 75 Laps
54
LMP1
#4 Enso
Dillmann, Webb, Ruberti
163
+ 2h35m00.370s
55
LMP2
#49 Ligier
Konopka, Enqvist, Tereschenko
160
+ 78 Laps
56
GTE Pro
#71 Ferrari
Rigon, Bird, Molina
140
+ 98 Laps
57
GTE Pro
#95 Aston
Thiim, Sorensen, Turner
132
+ 106 Laps
58
GTE Am
#98 Aston
Dalla Lana, Lamy, Lauda
87
+ 151 Laps
59
GTE Pro
#64 Chevrolet
Gavin, Milner, Fassler
82
+ 156 Laps
60
GTE Am
#88 Porsche
Hoshino, Roda Jr, Cairoli
79
+ 159 Laps
61
LMP1
#10 BR
Hedman, Hanley, Van Der Zande
76
+ 162 Laps
