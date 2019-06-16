Le Mans 24 hours: Alonso loses reclaimed time to Lopez at pitstop

H15: Alonso loses reclaimed time at pitstop

Jose Maria Lopez moved back into a one-minute lead of the Le Mans 24 Hours after Fernando Alonso in the sister Toyota had earlier made inroads into his advantage.

The #8 Toyota TS050 HYBRID driven by Alonso had edged towards the leading number #7 car - which Kobayashi used to drive away from Alonso before handing to Lopez - for much of the 15th hour, the gap coming down to as little as 51s.

But the pendulum swung the other way when the two Japanese cars pitted a lap apart as the end of the hour approached.

Thomas Laurent still held a comfortable third position in the best of the Rebellion-Gibson R-13s.

The top privateer was just under two minutes clear of Mikhail Aleshin in the survivng SMP Racing AER-powered BRE Engineering BR1.

LMP2 - G-Drive ahead, battle for third heats up

The G-Drive Racing ORECA-Gibson 07 continued to lead the LMP2 field following the latest round of stops.

Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne handed the #26 car over to Job van Uitert with a lead of over 1m30s to manage in the final minutes of the hour.

Nicolas Lapierre has the #36 Signatech-Alpine in a lonely second place at the conclusion of the 14th hour.

The #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing car of Stephane Richelmi came under pressure from Anthony Davidson in the DragonSpeed ORECA-Gibson 07 early on.

But Richelmi progressively built up a gap of 28s to maintain third in class.

The RLR MSport ORECA-Gibson 07 of Arjun Maini slowed at the Mulsanne late in the hour and lost eight minutes in the garage to rectify the problem and is down in 16th in class.

Alex Brundle dropped to the rear of the LMP2 class after the United Autosports Ligier somehow lost its left-rear wheel.

GTE - Ferrari leads as Corvette splits Porsches behind

James Calado took the wheel of the leading #51 Ferrari at the front of the GTE Pro field in the latest round of stops.

Calado holds an advantage of 19s over Richard Lietz's Manthey Porsche and has so far been unable to extend the gap the Ferrari driver built when Lietz's team-mate Gianmaria Bruni was driving.

The last remaining Corvette of Jan Magnussen is third in class ahead of the #93 Porsche of Nick Tandy and a train of factory Ford GT runners.

The GTE Am Ford of Ben Keating holds a commanding advantage over the rest of the class.

Positions after 15 hours

Pos Class Car Drivers Laps Gap 1 LMP1 #7 Toyota Conway, Kobayashi, Lopez 238 2 LMP1 #8 Toyota Buemi, Nakajima, Alonso 238 + 1m04.702s 3 LMP1 #3 Rebellion Laurent, Berthon, Menezes 235 + 3 Laps 4 LMP1 #11 BR Petrov, Aleshin, Vandoorne 234 + 4 Laps 5 LMP1 #1 Rebellion Jani, Lotterer, Senna 231 + 7 Laps 6 LMP2 #26 Aurus Rusinov, Van Uitert, Vergne 228 + 10 Laps 7 LMP2 #36 Alpine Lapierre, Negrao, Thiriet 227 + 11 Laps 8 LMP2 #38 Oreca Tung, Richelmi, Aubry 227 + 1m38.644s 9 LMP2 #31 Oreca Gonzalez, Maldonado, Davidson 227 + 2m06.087s 10 LMP2 #28 Oreca Perrodo, Vaxiviere, Duval 226 + 12 Laps 11 LMP2 #22 Ligier Hanson, Albuquerque, Di Resta 225 + 13 Laps 12 LMP2 #48 Oreca Lafargue, Chatin, Rojas 225 + 24.123s 13 LMP2 #30 Oreca Jamin, Ragues, Dumas 224 + 14 Laps 14 LMP2 #23 Ligier Binder, Canal, Stevens 223 + 15 Laps 15 LMP2 #39 Oreca Gommendy, Capillaire, Hirschi 222 + 16 Laps 16 LMP2 #47 Dallara Lacorte, Sernagiotto, Belicchi 220 + 18 Laps 17 LMP2 #29 Dallara Van Eerd, Van Der Garde, De Vries 219 + 19 Laps 18 LMP2 #25 Oreca Zollinger, Pizzitola, Falb 219 + 59.700s 19 LMP2 #50 Ligier Creed, Ricci, Boulle 218 + 20 Laps 20 LMP2 #20 Oreca Fjordbach, Andersen, Beche 218 + 36.768s 21 LMP2 #43 Oreca Farano, Maini, Nato 218 + 2m02.084s 22 LMP2 #32 Ligier Cullen, Brundle, Owen 215 + 23 Laps 23 LMP2 #34 Ligier Smiechowski, Winslow, Moore 214 + 24 Laps 24 GTE Pro #51 Ferrari Pier Guidi, Calado, Serra 211 + 27 Laps 25 GTE Pro #91 Porsche Lietz, Bruni, Makowiecki 211 + 19.437s 26 GTE Pro #63 Chevrolet Magnussen, Garcia, Rockenfeller 211 + 39.281s 27 GTE Pro #93 Porsche Pilet, Bamber, Tandy 211 + 54.721s 28 GTE Pro #69 Ford Briscoe, Westbrook, Dixon 211 + 1m10.371s 29 GTE Pro #68 Ford Hand, Muller, Bourdais 211 + 1m23.156s 30 GTE Pro #67 Ford Priaulx, Tincknell, Bomarito 211 + 1m54.322s 31 GTE Pro #94 Porsche Muller, Jaminet, Olsen 210 + 28 Laps 32 GTE Pro #66 Ford Mucke, Pla, Johnson 210 + 15.945s 33 GTE Pro #89 Ferrari Derani, Jarvis, Gounon 209 + 29 Laps 34 GTE Pro #82 BMW Farfus, Da Costa, Krohn 209 + 4m15.040s 35 GTE Am #85 Ford Keating, Bleekemolen, Fraga 207 + 31 Laps 36 GTE Pro #92 Porsche Christensen, Estre, Vanthoor 206 + 32 Laps 37 GTE Am #56 Porsche Bergmeister, Lindsey, Perfetti 206 + 2m11.899s 38 GTE Pro #81 BMW Catsburg, Tomczyk, Eng 206 + 2m31.773s 39 GTE Am #90 Aston Yoluc, Hankey, Eastwood 205 + 33 Laps 40 GTE Am #84 Ferrari Segal, Baptista, Lu 205 + 10.865s 41 GTE Am #57 Ferrari Kimura, Cozzolino, Ledogar 205 + 32.987s 42 GTE Am #61 Ferrari Perez-Companc, Griffin, Cressoni 205 + 41.943s 43 GTE Am #62 Ferrari Macneil, Vilander, Smith 205 + 1m11.293s 44 GTE Am #77 Porsche Campbell, Ried, Andlauer 205 + 2m20.603s 45 GTE Am #86 Porsche Wainwright, Barker, Preining 205 + 2m22.870s 46 GTE Am #78 Porsche Prette, Prette, Abril 204 + 34 Laps 47 GTE Am #54 Ferrari Flohr, Castellacci, Fisichella 204 + 35.192s 48 GTE Am #83 Ferrari Gostner, Frey, Gatting 203 + 35 Laps 49 GTE Am #70 Ferrari Ishikawa, Beretta, Cheever 202 + 36 Laps 50 GTE Am #60 Ferrari Schiavoni, Pianezzola, Piccini 200 + 38 Laps 51 LMP2 #37 Oreca Heinemeier-Hansson, King, Taylor 199 + 39 Laps 52 GTE Pro #97 Aston Martin, Lynn, Adam 196 + 42 Laps 53 LMP1 #17 BR Sarrazin, Orudzhev, Sirotkin 163 + 75 Laps 54 LMP1 #4 Enso Dillmann, Webb, Ruberti 163 + 2h35m00.370s 55 LMP2 #49 Ligier Konopka, Enqvist, Tereschenko 160 + 78 Laps 56 GTE Pro #71 Ferrari Rigon, Bird, Molina 140 + 98 Laps 57 GTE Pro #95 Aston Thiim, Sorensen, Turner 132 + 106 Laps 58 GTE Am #98 Aston Dalla Lana, Lamy, Lauda 87 + 151 Laps 59 GTE Pro #64 Chevrolet Gavin, Milner, Fassler 82 + 156 Laps 60 GTE Am #88 Porsche Hoshino, Roda Jr, Cairoli 79 + 159 Laps 61 LMP1 #10 BR Hedman, Hanley, Van Der Zande 76 + 162 Laps

