Le Mans 24 hours: Alonso can't close gap to leading #7 Toyota

H13: Alonso can't reel in leading #7 Toyota

Kamui Kobayashi put the #7 Toyota back in control of the Le Mans 24 Hours in hour 13 by gapping the sister car of Fernando Alonso by 20 seconds.

Alonso took over the #8 TS050 HYBRID from Sebastien Buemi early on in the hour, and was 13s down on Kobayashi when the Japanese driver rejoined after a stop of his own.

Alonso's night stint in the #8 car is credited for hauling the eventual winner back into contention in 2018, and his opening laps were promising as the gap came down to seven seconds.

But Kobayashi then eased clear either side of the pair's next planned pitstops, to establish a comfortable advantage over the sister car.

Nathanael Berthon continued to hold a comfortable third place in the #3 Rebellion ahead of Stoffel Vandoorne's #11 SMP BR Engineering BR1, which has stopped one more time than the lead Rebellion.

Neel Jani stepped back into the #1 Rebellion in the 13th hour and runs fifth.

ByKolles had got a sixth car in class running again in the previous hour, but Tom Dillmann then stopped the ENSO CLM-Gibson P1/01 exiting Arnage towards the end of the hour.

LMP2 - Strong stint from Rusinov puts G-Drive clear

Andre Negrao began to chip away at Roman Rusinov's lead in the 13th hour, but the #26 G-Drive Racing ORECA still enjoys a commanding advantage of over a minute and a half with Jean-Eric Vergne at the wheel.

Negrao began the hour over two minutes adrift of Rusinov, but had won back around 18 seconds by the end of the hour, when reigning Formula E champion Vergne took over from Rusinov with Negrao set to complete a third stint on his Michelins.

Ho-Pin Tung holds third in the #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing ORECA despite being passed by the #31 DragonSpeed ORECA of Pastor Maldonado.

Tung ran three laps longer than the Venezuelan and emerged 8s ahead once Maldonado had relayed to Anthony Davidson.

Loic Duval was fifth in the #28 TDS Racing ORECA, 15s ahead of Ricky Taylor in the #37 DC Racing OECA.

The #22 United Autosports Ligier of Filipe Albuquerque is the best non-ORECA and the first car two laps down in seventh.

GTE - Leading Porsche in trouble, could lose WEC title

The #51 AF Corse Ferrari moved into a clear lead of 1m23s after the leading #92 Porsche was wheeled into its garage at its most recent stop.

Kevin Estre had re-established the #92 911 RSRs half-minute advantage over the 488 GTE, and appeared to have been brought in for a routine stop.

But after taking on fuel in the pitlane, the car was taken into the garage so mechanics could changes its brakes and examine its underside.

It did not return to the track before the end of the hour and lost four laps and lies 12th. The car is 34 points clear of the sister #91 Porsche. Eighth will guarentee the #92 the title.

Alessandro Pier Guidi took over in the #51 Ferrari and was losing a minimal amount of time to the pursuing #93 and #91 Porsches, which were involved in an almighty scrap for what is now second place.

Nick Tandy headed that battle in the #93 car, but was less than a second ahead of Gianmaria Bruni at the hour mark.

The #64 Corvette C7.R was fourth in the hands of Antonio Garcia, another eight seconds back, while the two Ford GTs entered under the Chip Ganassi Racing Team USA banner were fifth and sixth.

Behind dominant Am class leader Felipe Fraga in the Keating Ford, Charlie Eastwood continues to hold second in the TF Sport Aston Martin, while Jorg Bergmeister's Project 1 Porsche is catching the JMW Motorsport Ferrari of Rodrigo Baptista for third.

Positions after 13 hours

Pos Class Car Drivers Laps Gap 1 LMP1 #7 Toyota Conway, Kobayashi, Lopez 204 2 LMP1 #8 Toyota Buemi, Nakajima, Alonso 204 + 20.651s 3 LMP1 #3 Rebellion Laurent, Berthon, Menezes 202 + 2 Laps 4 LMP1 #11 BR Petrov, Aleshin, Vandoorne 201 + 3 Laps 5 LMP1 #1 Rebellion Jani, Lotterer, Senna 198 + 6 Laps 6 LMP2 #26 Aurus Rusinov, Van Uitert, Vergne 196 + 8 Laps 7 LMP2 #36 Alpine Lapierre, Negrao, Thiriet 195 + 9 Laps 8 LMP2 #38 Oreca Tung, Richelmi, Aubry 195 + 2m04.269s 9 LMP2 #31 Oreca Gonzalez, Maldonado, Davidson 195 + 2m13.514s 10 LMP2 #28 Oreca Perrodo, Vaxiviere, Duval 194 + 10 Laps 11 LMP2 #37 Oreca Heinemeier-Hansson, King, Taylor 194 + 12.102s 12 LMP2 #22 Ligier Hanson, Albuquerque, Di Resta 193 + 11 Laps 13 LMP2 #48 Oreca Lafargue, Chatin, Rojas 193 + 1m35.034s 14 LMP2 #30 Oreca Jamin, Ragues, Dumas 192 + 12 Laps 15 LMP2 #23 Ligier Binder, Canal, Stevens 192 + 3m28.839s 16 LMP2 #39 Oreca Gommendy, Capillaire, Hirschi 191 + 13 Laps 17 LMP2 #32 Ligier Cullen, Brundle, Owen 189 + 15 Laps 18 LMP2 #43 Oreca Farano, Maini, Nato 189 + 13m20.473s 19 LMP2 #25 Oreca Zollinger, Pizzitola, Falb 188 + 16 Laps 20 LMP2 #50 Ligier Creed, Ricci, Boulle 188 + 7m58.888s 21 LMP2 #47 Dallara Lacorte, Sernagiotto, Belicchi 188 + 8m08.753s 22 LMP2 #20 Oreca Fjordbach, Andersen, Beche 187 + 17 Laps 23 LMP2 #29 Dallara Van Eerd, Van Der Garde, De Vries 187 + 1m13.336s 24 LMP2 #34 Ligier Smiechowski, Winslow, Moore 183 + 21 Laps 25 GTE Pro #51 Ferrari Pier Guidi, Calado, Serra 182 + 22 Laps 26 GTE Pro #93 Porsche Pilet, Bamber, Tandy 182 + 1m23.402s 27 GTE Pro #91 Porsche Lietz, Bruni, Makowiecki 182 + 1m24.170s 28 GTE Pro #63 Chevrolet Magnussen, Garcia, Rockenfeller 182 + 1m32.588s 29 GTE Pro #68 Ford Hand, Muller, Bourdais 182 + 1m34.579s 30 GTE Pro #69 Ford Briscoe, Westbrook, Dixon 182 + 1m36.891s 31 GTE Pro #67 Ford Priaulx, Tincknell, Bomarito 181 + 23 Laps 32 GTE Pro #66 Ford Mucke, Pla, Johnson 180 + 24 Laps 33 GTE Pro #94 Porsche Muller, Jaminet, Olsen 180 + 9.635s 34 GTE Pro #89 Ferrari Derani, Jarvis, Gounon 180 + 16.361s 35 GTE Pro #92 Porsche Christensen, Estre, Vanthoor 179 + 25 Laps 36 GTE Pro #82 BMW Farfus, Da Costa, Krohn 179 + 10m10.157s 37 GTE Am #85 Ford Keating, Bleekemolen, Fraga 178 + 26 Laps 38 GTE Am #90 Aston Yoluc, Hankey, Eastwood 178 + 2m38.440s 39 GTE Am #84 Ferrari Segal, Baptista, Lu 177 + 27 Laps 40 GTE Am #56 Porsche Bergmeister, Lindsey, Perfetti 177 + 4.794s 41 GTE Am #77 Porsche Campbell, Ried, Andlauer 177 + 27.344s 42 GTE Am #62 Ferrari Macneil, Vilander, Smith 177 + 1m25.833s 43 GTE Am #61 Ferrari Perez-Companc, Griffin, Cressoni 177 + 2m39.338s 44 GTE Pro #81 BMW Catsburg, Tomczyk, Eng 176 + 28 Laps 45 GTE Am #57 Ferrari Kimura, Cozzolino, Ledogar 176 + 38.811s 46 GTE Am #86 Porsche Wainwright, Barker, Preining 176 + 2m45.193s 47 GTE Am #78 Porsche Prette, Prette, Abril 175 + 29 Laps 48 GTE Am #54 Ferrari Flohr, Castellacci, Fisichella 175 + 2m46.907s 49 GTE Am #83 Ferrari Gostner, Frey, Gatting 174 + 30 Laps 50 GTE Am #70 Ferrari Ishikawa, Beretta, Cheever 174 + 16.770s 51 GTE Pro #97 Aston Martin, Lynn, Adam 173 + 31 Laps 52 GTE Am #60 Ferrari Schiavoni, Pianezzola, Piccini 171 + 33 Laps 53 LMP1 #4 Enso Dillmann, Webb, Ruberti 163 + 41 Laps 54 LMP2 #49 Ligier Konopka, Enqvist, Tereschenko 159 + 45 Laps 55 LMP1 #17 BR Sarrazin, Orudzhev, Sirotkin 163 + 41 Laps 56 GTE Pro #71 Ferrari Rigon, Bird, Molina 140 + 64 Laps 57 GTE Pro #95 Aston Thiim, Sorensen, Turner 132 + 72 Laps 58 GTE Am #98 Aston Dalla Lana, Lamy, Lauda 87 + 117 Laps 59 GTE Pro #64 Chevrolet Gavin, Milner, Fassler 82 + 122 Laps 60 GTE Am #88 Porsche Hoshino, Roda Jr, Cairoli 79 + 125 Laps 61 LMP1 #10 BR Hedman, Hanley, Van Der Zande 76 + 128 Laps





