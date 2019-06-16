Le Mans 24 hours: Alonso can't close gap to leading #7 Toyota

Jack Cozens, James Newbold
Autosport
H13: Alonso can't reel in leading #7 Toyota
H13: Alonso can't reel in leading #7 Toyota

Kamui Kobayashi put the #7 Toyota back in control of the Le Mans 24 Hours in hour 13 by gapping the sister car of Fernando Alonso by 20 seconds.

Alonso took over the #8 TS050 HYBRID from Sebastien Buemi early on in the hour, and was 13s down on Kobayashi when the Japanese driver rejoined after a stop of his own.

Alonso's night stint in the #8 car is credited for hauling the eventual winner back into contention in 2018, and his opening laps were promising as the gap came down to seven seconds.

But Kobayashi then eased clear either side of the pair's next planned pitstops, to establish a comfortable advantage over the sister car.

Nathanael Berthon continued to hold a comfortable third place in the #3 Rebellion ahead of Stoffel Vandoorne's #11 SMP BR Engineering BR1, which has stopped one more time than the lead Rebellion.

Neel Jani stepped back into the #1 Rebellion in the 13th hour and runs fifth.

ByKolles had got a sixth car in class running again in the previous hour, but Tom Dillmann then stopped the ENSO CLM-Gibson P1/01 exiting Arnage towards the end of the hour.

LMP2 - Strong stint from Rusinov puts G-Drive clear

Andre Negrao began to chip away at Roman Rusinov's lead in the 13th hour, but the #26 G-Drive Racing ORECA still enjoys a commanding advantage of over a minute and a half with Jean-Eric Vergne at the wheel.

Negrao began the hour over two minutes adrift of Rusinov, but had won back around 18 seconds by the end of the hour, when reigning Formula E champion Vergne took over from Rusinov with Negrao set to complete a third stint on his Michelins.

Ho-Pin Tung holds third in the #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing ORECA despite being passed by the #31 DragonSpeed ORECA of Pastor Maldonado.

Tung ran three laps longer than the Venezuelan and emerged 8s ahead once Maldonado had relayed to Anthony Davidson.

Loic Duval was fifth in the #28 TDS Racing ORECA, 15s ahead of Ricky Taylor in the #37 DC Racing OECA.

The #22 United Autosports Ligier of Filipe Albuquerque is the best non-ORECA and the first car two laps down in seventh.

GTE - Leading Porsche in trouble, could lose WEC title

The #51 AF Corse Ferrari moved into a clear lead of 1m23s after the leading #92 Porsche was wheeled into its garage at its most recent stop.

Kevin Estre had re-established the #92 911 RSRs half-minute advantage over the 488 GTE, and appeared to have been brought in for a routine stop.

But after taking on fuel in the pitlane, the car was taken into the garage so mechanics could changes its brakes and examine its underside.

It did not return to the track before the end of the hour and lost four laps and lies 12th. The car is 34 points clear of the sister #91 Porsche. Eighth will guarentee the #92 the title.

Alessandro Pier Guidi took over in the #51 Ferrari and was losing a minimal amount of time to the pursuing #93 and #91 Porsches, which were involved in an almighty scrap for what is now second place.

Nick Tandy headed that battle in the #93 car, but was less than a second ahead of Gianmaria Bruni at the hour mark.

The #64 Corvette C7.R was fourth in the hands of Antonio Garcia, another eight seconds back, while the two Ford GTs entered under the Chip Ganassi Racing Team USA banner were fifth and sixth.

Behind dominant Am class leader Felipe Fraga in the Keating Ford, Charlie Eastwood continues to hold second in the TF Sport Aston Martin, while Jorg Bergmeister's Project 1 Porsche is catching the JMW Motorsport Ferrari of Rodrigo Baptista for third.

Positions after 13 hours

Pos

Class

Car

Drivers

Laps

Gap

1

LMP1

#7 Toyota

Conway, Kobayashi, Lopez

204

2

LMP1

#8 Toyota

Buemi, Nakajima, Alonso

204

+ 20.651s

3

LMP1

#3 Rebellion

Laurent, Berthon, Menezes

202

+ 2 Laps

4

LMP1

#11 BR

Petrov, Aleshin, Vandoorne

201

+ 3 Laps

5

LMP1

#1 Rebellion

Jani, Lotterer, Senna

198

+ 6 Laps

6

LMP2

#26 Aurus

Rusinov, Van Uitert, Vergne

196

+ 8 Laps

7

LMP2

#36 Alpine

Lapierre, Negrao, Thiriet

195

+ 9 Laps

8

LMP2

#38 Oreca

Tung, Richelmi, Aubry

195

+ 2m04.269s

9

LMP2

#31 Oreca

Gonzalez, Maldonado, Davidson

195

+ 2m13.514s

10

LMP2

#28 Oreca

Perrodo, Vaxiviere, Duval

194

+ 10 Laps

11

LMP2

#37 Oreca

Heinemeier-Hansson, King, Taylor

194

+ 12.102s

12

LMP2

#22 Ligier

Hanson, Albuquerque, Di Resta

193

+ 11 Laps

13

LMP2

#48 Oreca

Lafargue, Chatin, Rojas

193

+ 1m35.034s

14

LMP2

#30 Oreca

Jamin, Ragues, Dumas

192

+ 12 Laps

15

LMP2

#23 Ligier

Binder, Canal, Stevens

192

+ 3m28.839s

16

LMP2

#39 Oreca

Gommendy, Capillaire, Hirschi

191

+ 13 Laps

17

LMP2

#32 Ligier

Cullen, Brundle, Owen

189

+ 15 Laps

18

LMP2

#43 Oreca

Farano, Maini, Nato

189

+ 13m20.473s

19

LMP2

#25 Oreca

Zollinger, Pizzitola, Falb

188

+ 16 Laps

20

LMP2

#50 Ligier

Creed, Ricci, Boulle

188

+ 7m58.888s

21

LMP2

#47 Dallara

Lacorte, Sernagiotto, Belicchi

188

+ 8m08.753s

22

LMP2

#20 Oreca

Fjordbach, Andersen, Beche

187

+ 17 Laps

23

LMP2

#29 Dallara

Van Eerd, Van Der Garde, De Vries

187

+ 1m13.336s

24

LMP2

#34 Ligier

Smiechowski, Winslow, Moore

183

+ 21 Laps

25

GTE Pro

#51 Ferrari

Pier Guidi, Calado, Serra

182

+ 22 Laps

26

GTE Pro

#93 Porsche

Pilet, Bamber, Tandy

182

+ 1m23.402s

27

GTE Pro

#91 Porsche

Lietz, Bruni, Makowiecki

182

+ 1m24.170s

28

GTE Pro

#63 Chevrolet

Magnussen, Garcia, Rockenfeller

182

+ 1m32.588s

29

GTE Pro

#68 Ford

Hand, Muller, Bourdais

182

+ 1m34.579s

30

GTE Pro

#69 Ford

Briscoe, Westbrook, Dixon

182

+ 1m36.891s

31

GTE Pro

#67 Ford

Priaulx, Tincknell, Bomarito

181

+ 23 Laps

32

GTE Pro

#66 Ford

Mucke, Pla, Johnson

180

+ 24 Laps

33

GTE Pro

#94 Porsche

Muller, Jaminet, Olsen

180

+ 9.635s

34

GTE Pro

#89 Ferrari

Derani, Jarvis, Gounon

180

+ 16.361s

35

GTE Pro

#92 Porsche

Christensen, Estre, Vanthoor

179

+ 25 Laps

36

GTE Pro

#82 BMW

Farfus, Da Costa, Krohn

179

+ 10m10.157s

37

GTE Am

#85 Ford

Keating, Bleekemolen, Fraga

178

+ 26 Laps

38

GTE Am

#90 Aston

Yoluc, Hankey, Eastwood

178

+ 2m38.440s

39

GTE Am

#84 Ferrari

Segal, Baptista, Lu

177

+ 27 Laps

40

GTE Am

#56 Porsche

Bergmeister, Lindsey, Perfetti

177

+ 4.794s

41

GTE Am

#77 Porsche

Campbell, Ried, Andlauer

177

+ 27.344s

42

GTE Am

#62 Ferrari

Macneil, Vilander, Smith

177

+ 1m25.833s

43

GTE Am

#61 Ferrari

Perez-Companc, Griffin, Cressoni

177

+ 2m39.338s

44

GTE Pro

#81 BMW

Catsburg, Tomczyk, Eng

176

+ 28 Laps

45

GTE Am

#57 Ferrari

Kimura, Cozzolino, Ledogar

176

+ 38.811s

46

GTE Am

#86 Porsche

Wainwright, Barker, Preining

176

+ 2m45.193s

47

GTE Am

#78 Porsche

Prette, Prette, Abril

175

+ 29 Laps

48

GTE Am

#54 Ferrari

Flohr, Castellacci, Fisichella

175

+ 2m46.907s

49

GTE Am

#83 Ferrari

Gostner, Frey, Gatting

174

+ 30 Laps

50

GTE Am

#70 Ferrari

Ishikawa, Beretta, Cheever

174

+ 16.770s

51

GTE Pro

#97 Aston

Martin, Lynn, Adam

173

+ 31 Laps

52

GTE Am

#60 Ferrari

Schiavoni, Pianezzola, Piccini

171

+ 33 Laps

53

LMP1

#4 Enso

Dillmann, Webb, Ruberti

163

+ 41 Laps

54

LMP2

#49 Ligier

Konopka, Enqvist, Tereschenko

159

+ 45 Laps

55

LMP1

#17 BR

Sarrazin, Orudzhev, Sirotkin

163

+ 41 Laps

56

GTE Pro

#71 Ferrari

Rigon, Bird, Molina

140

+ 64 Laps

57

GTE Pro

#95 Aston

Thiim, Sorensen, Turner

132

+ 72 Laps

58

GTE Am

#98 Aston

Dalla Lana, Lamy, Lauda

87

+ 117 Laps

59

GTE Pro

#64 Chevrolet

Gavin, Milner, Fassler

82

+ 122 Laps

60

GTE Am

#88 Porsche

Hoshino, Roda Jr, Cairoli

79

+ 125 Laps

61

LMP1

#10 BR

Hedman, Hanley, Van Der Zande

76

+ 128 Laps


