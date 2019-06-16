Le Mans 24 hours: Alonso can't close gap to leading #7 Toyota
Kamui Kobayashi put the #7 Toyota back in control of the Le Mans 24 Hours in hour 13 by gapping the sister car of Fernando Alonso by 20 seconds.
Alonso took over the #8 TS050 HYBRID from Sebastien Buemi early on in the hour, and was 13s down on Kobayashi when the Japanese driver rejoined after a stop of his own.
Alonso's night stint in the #8 car is credited for hauling the eventual winner back into contention in 2018, and his opening laps were promising as the gap came down to seven seconds.
But Kobayashi then eased clear either side of the pair's next planned pitstops, to establish a comfortable advantage over the sister car.
Nathanael Berthon continued to hold a comfortable third place in the #3 Rebellion ahead of Stoffel Vandoorne's #11 SMP BR Engineering BR1, which has stopped one more time than the lead Rebellion.
Neel Jani stepped back into the #1 Rebellion in the 13th hour and runs fifth.
ByKolles had got a sixth car in class running again in the previous hour, but Tom Dillmann then stopped the ENSO CLM-Gibson P1/01 exiting Arnage towards the end of the hour.
LMP2 - Strong stint from Rusinov puts G-Drive clear
Andre Negrao began to chip away at Roman Rusinov's lead in the 13th hour, but the #26 G-Drive Racing ORECA still enjoys a commanding advantage of over a minute and a half with Jean-Eric Vergne at the wheel.
Negrao began the hour over two minutes adrift of Rusinov, but had won back around 18 seconds by the end of the hour, when reigning Formula E champion Vergne took over from Rusinov with Negrao set to complete a third stint on his Michelins.
Ho-Pin Tung holds third in the #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing ORECA despite being passed by the #31 DragonSpeed ORECA of Pastor Maldonado.
Tung ran three laps longer than the Venezuelan and emerged 8s ahead once Maldonado had relayed to Anthony Davidson.
Loic Duval was fifth in the #28 TDS Racing ORECA, 15s ahead of Ricky Taylor in the #37 DC Racing OECA.
The #22 United Autosports Ligier of Filipe Albuquerque is the best non-ORECA and the first car two laps down in seventh.
GTE - Leading Porsche in trouble, could lose WEC title
The #51 AF Corse Ferrari moved into a clear lead of 1m23s after the leading #92 Porsche was wheeled into its garage at its most recent stop.
Kevin Estre had re-established the #92 911 RSRs half-minute advantage over the 488 GTE, and appeared to have been brought in for a routine stop.
But after taking on fuel in the pitlane, the car was taken into the garage so mechanics could changes its brakes and examine its underside.
It did not return to the track before the end of the hour and lost four laps and lies 12th. The car is 34 points clear of the sister #91 Porsche. Eighth will guarentee the #92 the title.
Alessandro Pier Guidi took over in the #51 Ferrari and was losing a minimal amount of time to the pursuing #93 and #91 Porsches, which were involved in an almighty scrap for what is now second place.
Nick Tandy headed that battle in the #93 car, but was less than a second ahead of Gianmaria Bruni at the hour mark.
The #64 Corvette C7.R was fourth in the hands of Antonio Garcia, another eight seconds back, while the two Ford GTs entered under the Chip Ganassi Racing Team USA banner were fifth and sixth.
Behind dominant Am class leader Felipe Fraga in the Keating Ford, Charlie Eastwood continues to hold second in the TF Sport Aston Martin, while Jorg Bergmeister's Project 1 Porsche is catching the JMW Motorsport Ferrari of Rodrigo Baptista for third.
Positions after 13 hours
Pos
Class
Car
Drivers
Laps
Gap
1
LMP1
#7 Toyota
Conway, Kobayashi, Lopez
204
2
LMP1
#8 Toyota
Buemi, Nakajima, Alonso
204
+ 20.651s
3
LMP1
#3 Rebellion
Laurent, Berthon, Menezes
202
+ 2 Laps
4
LMP1
#11 BR
Petrov, Aleshin, Vandoorne
201
+ 3 Laps
5
LMP1
#1 Rebellion
Jani, Lotterer, Senna
198
+ 6 Laps
6
LMP2
#26 Aurus
Rusinov, Van Uitert, Vergne
196
+ 8 Laps
7
LMP2
#36 Alpine
Lapierre, Negrao, Thiriet
195
+ 9 Laps
8
LMP2
#38 Oreca
Tung, Richelmi, Aubry
195
+ 2m04.269s
9
LMP2
#31 Oreca
Gonzalez, Maldonado, Davidson
195
+ 2m13.514s
10
LMP2
#28 Oreca
Perrodo, Vaxiviere, Duval
194
+ 10 Laps
11
LMP2
#37 Oreca
Heinemeier-Hansson, King, Taylor
194
+ 12.102s
12
LMP2
#22 Ligier
Hanson, Albuquerque, Di Resta
193
+ 11 Laps
13
LMP2
#48 Oreca
Lafargue, Chatin, Rojas
193
+ 1m35.034s
14
LMP2
#30 Oreca
Jamin, Ragues, Dumas
192
+ 12 Laps
15
LMP2
#23 Ligier
Binder, Canal, Stevens
192
+ 3m28.839s
16
LMP2
#39 Oreca
Gommendy, Capillaire, Hirschi
191
+ 13 Laps
17
LMP2
#32 Ligier
Cullen, Brundle, Owen
189
+ 15 Laps
18
LMP2
#43 Oreca
Farano, Maini, Nato
189
+ 13m20.473s
19
LMP2
#25 Oreca
Zollinger, Pizzitola, Falb
188
+ 16 Laps
20
LMP2
#50 Ligier
Creed, Ricci, Boulle
188
+ 7m58.888s
21
LMP2
#47 Dallara
Lacorte, Sernagiotto, Belicchi
188
+ 8m08.753s
22
LMP2
#20 Oreca
Fjordbach, Andersen, Beche
187
+ 17 Laps
23
LMP2
#29 Dallara
Van Eerd, Van Der Garde, De Vries
187
+ 1m13.336s
24
LMP2
#34 Ligier
Smiechowski, Winslow, Moore
183
+ 21 Laps
25
GTE Pro
#51 Ferrari
Pier Guidi, Calado, Serra
182
+ 22 Laps
26
GTE Pro
#93 Porsche
Pilet, Bamber, Tandy
182
+ 1m23.402s
27
GTE Pro
#91 Porsche
Lietz, Bruni, Makowiecki
182
+ 1m24.170s
28
GTE Pro
#63 Chevrolet
Magnussen, Garcia, Rockenfeller
182
+ 1m32.588s
29
GTE Pro
#68 Ford
Hand, Muller, Bourdais
182
+ 1m34.579s
30
GTE Pro
#69 Ford
Briscoe, Westbrook, Dixon
182
+ 1m36.891s
31
GTE Pro
#67 Ford
Priaulx, Tincknell, Bomarito
181
+ 23 Laps
32
GTE Pro
#66 Ford
Mucke, Pla, Johnson
180
+ 24 Laps
33
GTE Pro
#94 Porsche
Muller, Jaminet, Olsen
180
+ 9.635s
34
GTE Pro
#89 Ferrari
Derani, Jarvis, Gounon
180
+ 16.361s
35
GTE Pro
#92 Porsche
Christensen, Estre, Vanthoor
179
+ 25 Laps
36
GTE Pro
#82 BMW
Farfus, Da Costa, Krohn
179
+ 10m10.157s
37
GTE Am
#85 Ford
Keating, Bleekemolen, Fraga
178
+ 26 Laps
38
GTE Am
#90 Aston
Yoluc, Hankey, Eastwood
178
+ 2m38.440s
39
GTE Am
#84 Ferrari
Segal, Baptista, Lu
177
+ 27 Laps
40
GTE Am
#56 Porsche
Bergmeister, Lindsey, Perfetti
177
+ 4.794s
41
GTE Am
#77 Porsche
Campbell, Ried, Andlauer
177
+ 27.344s
42
GTE Am
#62 Ferrari
Macneil, Vilander, Smith
177
+ 1m25.833s
43
GTE Am
#61 Ferrari
Perez-Companc, Griffin, Cressoni
177
+ 2m39.338s
44
GTE Pro
#81 BMW
Catsburg, Tomczyk, Eng
176
+ 28 Laps
45
GTE Am
#57 Ferrari
Kimura, Cozzolino, Ledogar
176
+ 38.811s
46
GTE Am
#86 Porsche
Wainwright, Barker, Preining
176
+ 2m45.193s
47
GTE Am
#78 Porsche
Prette, Prette, Abril
175
+ 29 Laps
48
GTE Am
#54 Ferrari
Flohr, Castellacci, Fisichella
175
+ 2m46.907s
49
GTE Am
#83 Ferrari
Gostner, Frey, Gatting
174
+ 30 Laps
50
GTE Am
#70 Ferrari
Ishikawa, Beretta, Cheever
174
+ 16.770s
51
GTE Pro
#97 Aston
Martin, Lynn, Adam
173
+ 31 Laps
52
GTE Am
#60 Ferrari
Schiavoni, Pianezzola, Piccini
171
+ 33 Laps
53
LMP1
#4 Enso
Dillmann, Webb, Ruberti
163
+ 41 Laps
54
LMP2
#49 Ligier
Konopka, Enqvist, Tereschenko
159
+ 45 Laps
55
LMP1
#17 BR
Sarrazin, Orudzhev, Sirotkin
163
+ 41 Laps
56
GTE Pro
#71 Ferrari
Rigon, Bird, Molina
140
+ 64 Laps
57
GTE Pro
#95 Aston
Thiim, Sorensen, Turner
132
+ 72 Laps
58
GTE Am
#98 Aston
Dalla Lana, Lamy, Lauda
87
+ 117 Laps
59
GTE Pro
#64 Chevrolet
Gavin, Milner, Fassler
82
+ 122 Laps
60
GTE Am
#88 Porsche
Hoshino, Roda Jr, Cairoli
79
+ 125 Laps
61
LMP1
#10 BR
Hedman, Hanley, Van Der Zande
76
+ 128 Laps
