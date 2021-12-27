Le Creuset’s Winter Savings Event is here! Get up to 50% off

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There’s a reason Le Creuset is one of the top brands in cookware. Although expensive, its pieces are extremely durable, colorful and all-around top-notch. Right now, however, you can find tons of great Le Creuset deals during the brand’s Winter Savings Event online. Many of the deals even match those from Black Friday!

You can shop the Winter Savings Event by heading to Le Creuset’s “specials” section online. There you can find everything from frying pans and Dutch ovens to dinner plates and cooking utensils — all marked down.

Additionally, right now, you can get a free set of two soup bowls with a $250 purchase when you use code WINTERTIME at checkout, plus free shipping on all orders.

One current standout in the section is the brand’s Classic Oval Dutch Oven. The enameled cast-iron Dutch oven is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Its tight-fitting lid helps circulate steam and return moisture back to the food inside, and its side handles allow for easy lifting. You can use it for slow-cooking, braising, roasting, baking, frying and more, which is one of the reasons it’s worth the investment.

Plus, the piece is naturally nonstick and dishwasher-safe, so it’s easy to clean, requires no seasoning and comes with a lifetime warranty.

Right now, you can find Le Creuset’s Classic Oval Dutch Oven on sale for about 43% off. Take a look below and check out more of the top Le Creuset deals in the specials section before they run out.

Shop: Le Creuset

Buy Now

This 5-quart oval Dutch oven is an oval shape, so it’s great for cooking longer cuts of meat, like a whole chicken.

Credit: Le Creuset

Buy Now

This 7-quart roaster is perfect for cooking Christmas ham or future roast chickens. It’s big enough for seven to eight servings.

Story continues

Credit: Le Creuset

Buy Now

Use this saucier with a lid to make a creamy risotto, sautéed vegetables, or yes, a sauce. It’s extremely lightweight and has an extra small handle on the side for easier lifting.

Credit: Le Creuset

Buy Now

Bring your grilling indoors with this cast-iron grill pan. Its high ridges allow excess fat and grease to drain — like a real grill — and it has spouts on two sides so you can easily pour it out. Not to mention, you can use it on the stove or in the oven and also use it to serve a meal on the table.

Credit: Le Creuset

Buy Now

Get a square cake pan, a large sheet pan, a cookie sheet, a loaf pan, a 12-cup muffin train, a rectangular cake pan and a springform pan in this nonstick set. It’s perfect for all of your holiday baking!

If you liked this deal, check out the best gifts for coffee lovers this holiday season.

The post Le Creuset’s Winter Savings Event is here! Get up to 50% off appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

Sur La Table's End Of Year Sale includes Le Creuset, All-Clad, Zwilling and more for under $50

More than 8,000 Amazon shoppers rave about this rowing machine — and it's on sale for less than $90

The West Elm End Of Season Sale is here, and prices are up to 70% off

Sitting on a stack of sweet gift cards? Spend them at these stellar after-Christmas sales