This Le Creuset square grill pan is perfect for small kitchens — grab one on sale for 35% off at Bed Bath & Beyond

When you’re short on space, shopping becomes a bit of a strategic endeavor. Rather than buying everything that catches your eye, you have to be a bit more discerning because, well, where are you going to put all that stuff?

If you’re looking to up your cookware game but can’t decide which pieces are worth the investment, here’s a recommendation: This Le Creuset® 9.5-Inch Square Griddle Pan is a must-own. The cast-iron cooking surface is perfect for searing meat, browning veggies and honestly, even toasting bread. After using it, it’s easy to clean off and the slim silhouette means it won’t take up much room in your cabinets.

Le Creuset® 9.5-Inch Square Griddle Pan, $99.99 (Orig. $154.99)

Another reason to grab this Le Creuset square grill pan? It’s on sale for under $100 at Bed Bath & Beyond right now. How often can you get one of the brand’s signature colorful enamel cast-iron pieces for this cheap? It’s rare!

This Le Creuset square grill pan is available in five colors at Bed Bath & Beyond, and they’re all on sale. You’ll find the biggest discounts on the deep teal, artichaut, cerise and licorice colors. They’re all 35% off, while the flame color is just 10% off.

