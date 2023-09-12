Le Creuset and Designer Sheila Bridges Collaborate on a Harlem Toile Collection

It's only available for a limited time.

Le Creuset

The iconic cookware company Le Creuset has joined forces with celebrated interior designer Sheila Bridges to bring you the recently launched Harlem Toile de Jouy Collection, a line of mugs, a pitcher, and a Dutch oven, all featuring Bridges' Harlem Toile pattern.

Bridges’ designs are truly unique. “I love the French toiles, but when I was decorating my own home, I couldn’t find one that spoke to me personally," the designer explains. So she created her own.

The designer also calls toile the little black dress of patterns. “It’s classic, it’s timeless, it kind of goes with everything." Here’s what you need to know about this groundbreaking Le Creuset launch.



Harlem-Inspired Design

While toile is considered a traditional designs (after all, toile fabric originated in Ireland during the mid-1700s), Le Creuset and Bridges' collaboration works in homes of many different styles. Bridges' Harlem Toile reimagines traditional toile, replacing its signature pastoral motifs with scenes from everyday Black life set in pastoral locales. The pattern offers a more nuanced and inclusive take on the typical toile design.

Whether you decide on a new Dutch oven or a set of mugs featuring this innovative take on toile, add them to your cart sooner rather than later, because this line is only available for a limited time. This collection is sold exclusively at Bloomingdale’s, Le Creuset Signature Stores, and on LeCreuset.com. All of these pieces are designed to coordinate with the brand’s extensive range of products, so go ahead and mix and match this set with the pieces you already own.

Shop the Collection

Le Creuset

The Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven ($430) is one of Le Creuset’s most coveted pieces. Designed to lock in moisture and flavor, it's ideal for cooking meats, stews, or even a creamy classic like mac and cheese. This durable piece of cast iron cookware also has a porcelain enamel coating to minimize sticking. Compatible with all cooktops, it’s oven-safe up to 500° Fahrenheit.



Le Creuset

The Stoneware Pitcher ($54) is useful for serving water, lemonade, or any refreshing beverage of your choice. This pitcher is a great everyday piece that also makes a thoughtful housewarming present.

Le Creuset

Lastly, the collection features four coffee mugs ($28), each with its own pattern. These mugs are chip, scratch, and stain resistant as well as dishwasher safe. Choose from Ladies In Waiting, Arc De Triomphe, Girls Jumping Rope, and Basketball Players.

