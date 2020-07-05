Le Creuset’s New Collection Is Gold and So Gorgeous, and Includes the Popular Dutch Oven

From Good Housekeeping

Buying kitchenware should be exciting. There are so many colors and collections to choose from to really personalize your space whether you're choosing dishes or appliances, and Le Creuset's new white and gold line is so pretty it'll be hard to resist adding these to your cabinets.

Le Creuset pots and pans are definitely investment pieces, but they're so durable that they're guaranteed to hold up for years. This new collection is simple, with all white cast iron and bright gold knobs. It includes three individual pots and a five-piece set that you'll fall in love with.

If you're not looking to buy the entire collection just yet, a Le Creuset Dutch oven should be your first purchase. They can be used on the stovetop or in the oven, making them such a versatile tool to have in your kitchen. You can use a Dutch oven for everything from soups to sauces, frying, and even baking bread. This white and gold piece is available in three different sizes that serve anywhere from three to eight servings, so you can choose which one is right for you.

The collection also includes a saucepan that holds one-to-two servings of food. This sort of pan is great for making sauces, of course, but is also ideal for other recipes that require a lot of liquid like hard-boiling eggs or cooking quinoa.

Le Creuset's gold and white line also features a braiser pan and a five-piece set that comes with the Dutch oven, sauce pan, and a cast iron skillet, along with lids. You can't go wrong with purchasing any of these (or all of them) so check out the whole collection online at the Le Creuset website.





