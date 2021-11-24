Le Creuset’s Black Friday deals are here, and you can save $140 on its iconic Dutch oven

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There’s a reason Le Creuset is one of the top brands in cookware. Although expensive, the pieces are extremely durable, colorful and all-around top-notch. This week, however, you can find tons of Le Creuset Black Friday deals.

Le Creuset launched its official Black Friday sale — or as they call it their “colorful Friday sale — on Wednesday, Nov. 24. Right now, you can save big on Dutch ovens, grill pans, roasters and more, including up to 40% off its toughened nonstick pro cookware. Plus, when you place an order over $200, you’ll receive a free holiday cookie set.

If you don’t have any Le Creuset items yet, you’ve most likely heard of the brand. It first introduced its colorful enameled cast-iron cocotte (basically a mini Dutch oven) in 1925. Since then, it’s been a staple in kitchens worldwide. People know Le Creuset mostly for its cast iron. However, the brand also makes stainless steel cookware, nonstick anodized aluminum cookware, glassware, baking tins, cutlery and cooking gadgets.

Whether it’s your first or your 10th, purchasing a Le Creuset piece is an investment even on sale. Most of the colorful enameled cast-iron pieces come with a lifetime warranty, so you at least know they will last a while. But if there’s one piece you should save up for, it’s the Dutch oven.

The enameled cast-iron Dutch oven is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Its tight-fitting lid helps circulate steam and return moisture back to the food inside, and its side handles allow for easy lifting. You can use it for slow-cooking, braising, roasting, baking, frying and more, which is one of the reasons it’s worth the investment.

Plus, the piece is naturally nonstick and dishwasher-safe, so it’s easy to clean, requires no seasoning and comes with the previously mentioned lifetime warranty.

Right now, you can find Le Creuset’s Classic Oval Dutch Oven on sale for about 43% off. Take a look below and check out more of the top Le Creuset Black Friday deals before they run out.

This 5-quart oval Dutch oven is an oval shape, so its great for cooking longer cuts of meat, like a whole chicken.

This 7-quart roaster would be perfect for Thanksgiving, although it will be hard to get it in time. Instead, order it for cooking Christmas ham or future roast chickens. It’s big enough for seven to eight servings.

Use this saucier with a lid to make a creamy risotto, sautéed vegetables or, yes, a sauce. It’s extremely lightweight and has an extra small handle on the side for easier lifting.

Bring your grilling indoors with this cast-iron grill pan. It’s high ridges allow excess fat and grease to drain — like a real grill — and it has spouts on two sides so you can easily pour it out. Not to mention, you can use it on the stove or in the oven, and also use it to serve a meal on the table.

Get a square cake pan, a large sheet pan, a cookie sheet, a loaf pan, a 12-cup muffin train, a rectangular cake pan and a springform pan in this nonstick set. It’s perfect for all of your holiday baking!

If you liked this deal, check out the best kitchen deals you can score this Black Friday from all over the web.

