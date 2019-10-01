LeBron James, UNINTERRUPTED join forces with Nike on exclusive "More Than" Air Force 1 collaboration

LeBron James' latest sneaker has a powerful message behind the design. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Just days after the highly anticipated release of his 17th signature shoe with Nike, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is unveiling the first images for his newest sneaker launch, a collaboration with his athlete empowerment brand Uninterrupted.

Throw out the blueprint & write your own story.



Introducing the @uninterrupted x @nike Air Force More Than ____, available 10.7 on https://t.co/j7gklRsgdU. #MoreThanAnAthlete pic.twitter.com/WLCWKQmRbi — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) October 1, 2019

Available October, the “More Than” x UNINTERRUPTED Nike Air Force 1 lows feature hand-written black text with an array of poignant words. Phrases like “I Am More Than My Body,” “I Am The Message,” “I Am The Source,” “And I Have A Story To Tell” are written across various parts of the shoe. The most iconic phrase of them all, “I Am More Than An Athlete,” can be seen in close succession on the heel.

UNINTERRUPTED is the brainchild of James and longtime business partner Maverick Carter, a platform where athletes can share their personal anecdotes free of inhibitions and in an environment that fosters thought-provoking conversation. The sneakers also have a DIY element. White bases serve as the background and a blank canvas, spelling “I AM MORE THAN” in handwritten type with just enough blank space for you to fill in a message of your own.

You’ll be able to customize your own More Than sneakers starting October 7, when they’ll be released on UNINTERRUPTED’s online store and then at select retailers on October 10th.