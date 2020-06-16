LeBron James rookie card expected to go for over $1 million at auction

Have an extra $1 million laying around? If so, you could be the next owner of an extremely rare LeBron James rookie card. The card will go up for auction at Goldin Auctions on June 22, and is expected to fetch over $1 million, according to TMZ.

If James’ card sells for that amount, it would set a record for the “most valuable modern card of all time.” Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout currently holds that record after one of his rookie cards sold for $923,000 in May.

What makes this James card so special? Well, only 23 of them were made. The one going up for auction is No. 14 of that group. It’s a card from James’ rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The card is signed by James, and contains a piece of one of James’ jerseys from his rookie season. It received a 9.5 grade, meaning it’s basically brand new.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

James, 35, should be no stranger to setting memorabilia records by now. James already holds the record for “modern era game-worn sports jersey” after one of his All-Star game jerseys sold for over $630,000 in 2020.

More from Yahoo Sports: