LeBron James praises Russell Westbrook, vows to not 'make decisions for the front office'

Things didn't go as planned in Los Angeles this season.

A day after their season mercifully came to an end with an 11th-place finish in the West, the Lakers fired head coach Frank Vogel. Now what?

LeBron James spoke with reporters on Monday about what may come during the offseason — specifically regarding Russell Westbrook. He praised his teammate while vowing to leave personnel decisions to the Lakers front office.

"One thing about Russ that I love and will always love is just his competitive spirit, what he brings to the game every single night," James said. "When you're in a profession where so many injuries happen and so many things go on — to have a guy that's reliable and can put on a uniform every single night. That's something I respect out of everything.

"I'm not gonna sit here and make decisions for the front office and things of that nature. But I love being a teammate with Russ. And that's just the way it is."

So. There's a lot to unpack there.

While availability is indeed the best ability for an athlete, that's not the highest praise one can hear from a peer. James obviously likes and respects Westbrook and his approach to the game. But it's impossible to ignore the inefficiencies that can make him a liability on the court — most notably his 29.8% success rate from 3-point distance and team-worst 3.8 turnovers per game last season. They're the reasons Westbrook found himself sitting on the bench in some late-game situations.

As for James' vow to not "make decisions for the front office?" Excuse fans who watched James push Lakers brass to trade for Westbrook last offseason for deciding to believe that when they see it. James remains the most powerful person in the Lakers organization. He'll obviously be consulted on any significant offseason personnel moves, even as Pelinka ultimately signs of on them.

And circling back to James' commentary on Westbrook's availability — is that a veiled swipe at Anthony Davis? Surely not.

If the Lakers decide it's time to move on from Westbrook — which they clearly need to do — it won't come easy. Westbrook's due $47 million next season on the final season of the five-year, $206 million deal he originally signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder. That contract won't be easy to unload.

The Lakers tried to trade Westbrook midseason, but the Houston Rockets balked when they wouldn't include a first-round pick in exchange for John Wall and his likewise bloated contract, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes. The good news for the Lakers is that Westbrook's deal could be attractive for a team seeking an expiring contract. But good look finding a suitor who can send back equivalent salary in return. Wall was their best bet.

Talk of a Westbrook buyout has also been floated. See again Westbrook's $47 million guaranteed salary next season. Why exactly would he negotiate a buyout?

This all remains a mess, and the Lakers are going to have to get creative to work their way out of it.