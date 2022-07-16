LeBron James played in Drew League and it went about how you would expect

LeBron James is still LeBron James, even in the offseason.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar made a much-anticipated appearance at the Drew League in Los Angeles on Saturday, his first in 11 years, and was exactly as advertised, dropping 42 points, 16 rebounds and four steals in 104-102 win.

James' team, the Cheaters (yes, really), led for most of the first half before finding themselves in a hole in the third quarter. James helped lead a comeback, while delivering highlight after highlight.

these dudes might be in trouble. pic.twitter.com/9huelz08iN — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) July 16, 2022

The defender might want to keep this poster 😅👑pic.twitter.com/OWrhTAkw5V — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 16, 2022

LeBron slams pic.twitter.com/oO1uqpfH7g — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) July 16, 2022

The Drew League is a popular pro-am basketball league in Los Angeles that has seen countless NBA players take the court and show their skills against a different level of competition. James last took part in 2011, when he was a member of the Miami Heat.

James made his presence known in ways beyond highlights, from arguing his case with the officials to some good ol' Nike brand loyalty.

LeBron Misses free throw then gets into argument with Drew League refs pic.twitter.com/GF6WNcpy0X — gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 16, 2022

LeBron has covered the Adidas logo on his Drew League jersey 🪡 pic.twitter.com/tXaCi24D4W — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 16, 2022

James' team also had Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan, who chipped in 30 points. Their opponents, Black Pearl Elite, had no NBA players of note, but still kept it competitive throughout the game, getting a chance at a buzzer-beating winner on the final possession.