LeBron James out with a cold against Oklahoma City

One night after spinning past Michael Jordan in the record books, LeBron James is taking a breather to deal with a cold.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on that James is ill and won’t be taking the floor on Saturday when the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Lakers star LeBron James will miss tonight's game in Oklahoma City due to a cold, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 11, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

James made the 12,193rd field goal of his career on Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks, sliding past Jordan and into third place on the all-time list. The Lakers beat the Mavs 129-114, and James had a triple-double with 35 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists.

More from Yahoo Sports: