Alongside the Tune Squad, LeBron James opens up Nike Playlist Season 8 with a push to get kids more active

In the first episode of Nike Playlist Season 8, "Space Jam: A New Legacy," star LeBron James teaches basketball fundamentals. (Photo by Nike)

If you or your children still can't get enough of "Space Jam: A New Legacy," then Nike has a way to carry the Tune Squad spirit with you outside the movie theatre.

For episode one of Nike Playlist Season 8, The Swoosh teamed up with Warner Bros. Pictures for a special episode that will inspire children of all ages to get active and facilitate friendships while having fun. In the remake of the 1996 cult classic, the Looney Tunes and James join forces to take down Al G. Rhythm and the Goon Squad.

Some of moves include yoga poses modified for children. Even for beginner yogis, you will definitely feel like a kid at heart attempting to "perfect" the mannerisms. The King also makes an appearance, introducing the basics of basketball with suggestions on posture, shooting and other key fundamentals. Throughout the five minute show, expect The Tunes to drop in for zany antics and other fun surprises.

You can check out episode one of Nike Playlist Season 8 on YouTube,. Don't forget, there's also a bunch of Space Jam-inspired merchandise officially available for purchase. We linked some of our favorites below, but check out the entire collection at Nike and Converse.