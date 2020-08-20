LeBron James is a New York Times best-selling author

LeBron James is off to a tough start in the NBA playoffs.

But he got some good news on his day off.

He’s now a New York Times best-selling author.

James wrote an animated children’s book titled “I Promise” that was illustrated by NYT best-selling artist Nina Mata and published on Aug 11. On Wednesday it landed on the NYT best-seller’s list at No. 1 among children’s picture books.

NYT best sellers More

LeBron lands on Amazon list too

It also registered as the No. 1 best seller on Amazon’s behavioral sciences list.

The book is based on James’ “I Promise” foundation in his hometown of Akron, Ohio that seeks to serve underprivileged youth and birthed the “I Promise Academy,” a public elementary school serving at-risk students.

“Books have the ability to teach, inspire and bring people together,” James wrote in a statement upon the book’s release. “That’s why these books and the opportunity to get children and parents reading together mean so much to me.

James’ top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers are in a 1-0 hole after being upset by the No. 8 seed Portland Trail Blazers in the opening game of their first-round playoff series Tuesday. If this basketball thing doesn’t work out, maybe he’ll have something to fall back on now.

More from Yahoo Sports: