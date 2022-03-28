LeBron James feels 'horrible' after twisting ankle in Lakers loss to Pelicans

Things just keep going from bad to worse for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Not only did they lose to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. But LeBron James sustained what he described as a "horrible" ankle injury in the 116-108 loss.

He rolled his left ankle early in the second quarter while setting up for rebounding position. He stepped on Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes' foot under the basket before collapsing to the court. He remained on the floor for a moment, but was eventually able to get up and keep playing.

LeBron James played throuh an ankle injuruy on Sunday. (Chuck Cook/Reuters)

He ended up playing 42 minutes while tallying 39 points, nine rebounds and five assists. His effort didn't make much of a difference for the Lakers, who blew a 60-40 lead in the eight-point loss.

After the game, James met with media with his ankle heavily taped but without the aid of crutches.

“I have no idea how I finished the game," James told reporters about his ankle. ... "It's horrible right now."

James' diagnosis and his status moving forward weren't clear. The Lakers next play the Dallas Mavericks on the road on Tuesday.

As for the state of the Lakers after the loss?

"We are who we are," James said.

James' availability might not matter much at this point. The Lakers fell to 31-43 with the loss. They're now 5-15 in their last 20 games and hold a one-game lead over the San Antonio Spurs for 10th place in the West. That keeps them in the mix for the play-in games for now. But they're not looking much like a team that can advance past the play-in round if they get there.