LeBron James confirms he has received COVID-19 vaccine, Lakers fully vaccinated

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James confirmed for the first time that he has received a COVID-19 vaccination during his team's media day availability on Tuesday, putting to rest any lingering questions.

James said he was "very skeptical" about the vaccines when they were first released, conducted his own research and decided it was "the right thing to do" for himself and the health of his family. Asked if he felt compelled to be a public advocate for vaccination against coronavirus, James said, "That's not my job."

“I think everyone has their own choice to do what they feel is right for themselves and their family," he said.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said during his media availability on Thursday that he anticipates all Lakers players to be fully vaccinated before their Oct. 19 season debut against the Golden State Warriors.

Asked how important it was for the team to be fully vaccinated entering this season, James told reporters, "At the end of the day, you’re trying to figure out ways to always be available and protect each other."

