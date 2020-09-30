Report: LeBron James buys $36M Beverly Hills mansion from NBA bubble

The NBA Finals are set to begin on Wednesday, but that apparently wasn’t the only thing on LeBron James’ mind.
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is in contract to buy a Beverly Hills mansion from the estate of “The Bold and the Beautiful” co-creator Lee Phillip Bell, according to The Real Deal. The mansion was marketed with a price tag of $39 million, but James secured the property at $36.75 million, per TMZ.
Obviously, James did not need to be in person to close the deal, as he has been across the country in the NBA bubble since mid-July.
James and the Lakers remain set to begin the NBA Finals on Wednesday against the Miami Heat.
LeBron James’ expanding Los Angeles real estate
Per Hilton & Hyland, which listed the property, James is purchasing a four-bedroom, eight-bedroom, 9,146-square foot mansion with a view of both downtown Los Angeles as well as the Pacific Ocean. It contains two suites, seven fireplaces, a screening room, two separate guest houses, a lighted tennis court and a pool.
This is the third time James has purchased a massively expensive property in the Los Angeles area, as he also bought a $21 million house in Brentwood in 2015, then a second $23 million house in the same area in 2018. This is the first time he’s made such a purchase as a member of the Lakers.
With more than $300 million in career earnings, more than $80 million more due to him in the next two years, a burgeoning media arm and countless endorsement deals, James can afford it.
