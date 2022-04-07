LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook out first game after getting eliminated

We've heard of the hangover-induced, day after clinching a playoff spot starting lineup, but the Los Angeles Lakers are taking concept that to a whole different level Thursday. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook will not play in the team's first game since being eliminated from the postseason, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The decision comes two days after the Phoenix Suns ended the Lakers' playoff hopes. The Suns defeated the Lakers 121-110 on Tuesday, knocking Los Angeles out of playoff contention. James missed the contest due to an ankle injury. Westbrook led the Lakers with 28 points.

It's easy to criticize all three players for sitting considering the Lakers' disappointing season, though that's not entirely fair. James is hurt and wasn't able to play Tuesday, Davis missed time earlier in the year with an injury of his own and Westbrook has played in nearly every game this season. With nothing left to play for, they can all take some time off to rest up.

With Davis, James and Westbrook out, it will be up to the rest of the Lakers to lead the team past the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. The game will take place at the Chase Center.

Lakers still have one home game left

There's still a chance Lakers fans will get to see Davis, James and Westbrook before the end of the season. The Lakers will play their final home of the season against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. That could provide fans with an opportunity to send off the team, though that might not be a good thing.

Even if Davis and Westbrook play, James might not be able to return. If the team was still in the running for a playoff spot, James may have pushed to return while injured. Now that the Lakers have nothing on the line, James, 37, may opt to get some much-needed rest before the offseason.