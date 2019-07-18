LeBron James already practicing with Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins ... in a video game

The new-look Los Angeles Lakers haven’t gotten together on the court yet, but that hasn’t stopped LeBron James from putting in some work with his new teammates. James let the world know he’s been “doing some homework” while playing NBA 2K20.

James posted a number of videos on Instagram in which he’s running plays in NBA 2K20 for his new teammates.

Bron getting in some early practice with Boogie and AD on 2K 🎮



(via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/JxtONT4HzB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 18, 2019

Should this news make us adjust our season predictions immediately? Probably not. Video games have become super realistic, but they aren’t going to be a substitute for actually getting on the court.

James knows that, of course, he’s probably just having fun.

When the time comes for Cousins, Davis, James and the rest of the Lakers to produce on the floor, we’re guessing they’ll build that chemistry quickly.

