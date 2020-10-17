LeBron James is already back in the gym after Finals win, and has a new workout partner

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James didn’t take a lengthy break after winning the NBA Finals. Less than a week after beating the Miami Heat in Game 6, James was back in the gym.

James, 35, even showed off his new workout partner, his daughter Zhuri.

LeBron and his daughter Zhuri putting in work in the gym together is so wholesome 😂 🙌



(via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/ENg1QzlGkD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 16, 2020

James posted four videos of his workout on Instagram. The caption on the first video read, “Let’s work Z!” You can see Zhuri in the left corner of that video. She then walks into the picture with some barbells in the second video, and joins her dad’s workout in the third video. While Zhuri does bicep curls while standing, James is doing them while kneeling on an exercise ball.

LeBron James still hungry after winning fourth ring

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that James is still hungry after winning his fourth championship. Following the Lakers’ win, James told the world he wants his “respect.” Even in victory, he found a way to motivate himself.

It’s also not a surprise that James looks up to Michael Jordan. Days after winning it all, James sat down and re-watched “The Last Dance,” and called it, “Doing my homework.” James clearly wants to keep winning titles so he can match or surpass Jordan’s six rings.

After winning his fourth championship, that doesn’t seem impossible now. As long as James keeps working hard and stays on top of his game, he’s got a chance to catch his idol.

Friday’s workout video proves James is still plenty motivated to get there.

More from Yahoo Sports: