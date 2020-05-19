LeBron James, Adam Sandler reportedly teaming up for Netflix basketball drama

After playing a degenerate sports gambler in 2019 hit “Uncut Gems,” Adam Sandler is sticking to sports — and drama — for his next starring role.

He’s teaming up with LeBron James in the process.

According to multiple reports, the veteran actor is slated for the starring role in “Hustle,” an upcoming Netflix film about a basketball scout. James has signed on alongside business partner Maverick Carter to produce the film under their SpringHill Entertainment banner as James continues to expand his burgeoning entertainment business.

Sandler will also have a producing credit with his production company, Happy Madison.

Jeremiah Zagar, who broke out with critically acclaimed “We the Animals” in 2018, is slated to direct.

LeBron James' next entertainment venture will star Adam Sandler. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

No starring role for James for now

There’s no report of James playing a role in the movie. James has tested his acting chops before in Amy Schumer comedy “Trainwreck” and has a starring role in the upcoming “Space Jam” remake. But for now, it sounds like he’s sticking to a business role in the Sandler basketball movie.

Here’s the movie premise, per the reports:

“The story follows an American basketball scout who is unjustly fired after discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player abroad. The scout decides to bring the player to America to prove that they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA.”

Will script maintain reported China storyline?

Collider’s Jeff Sneider, who has been following the development of the movie, reports that the original script involved a basketball scout discovering a Chinese basketball phenom. The new description declines to identify a country of origin.

Considering the NBA’s offseason controversy over Daryl Morey’s pro-Hong Kong tweets, the movie could end up shifting that part of the script. The controversy has resulted in an ongoing ban of the NBA from Chinese airwaves.

James undertook significant criticism for his comments on the controversy, failing to take a stance with the Hong Kong protesters in their fight for human rights issues against the Chinese government.

