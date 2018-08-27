Le'Veon Bell to Colts, more NFL trades that should happen (but won't) NFL teams of late have been more open to pulling off blockbuster trades. The early 2018 offseason was flooded with such moves. As the regular season approaches, there's potential for more roster shakeups — if only more teams would be as aggressive as they need to be. As things stand in the preseason, there are some tense contract situations, and at least one player was signed by a team that had an initial intent of trading him. That leaves frustrated fans looking for a deal a lot bigger than the recent trade of linebacker Eli Harold from the 49ers to the Lions. That frustration is reaching the point where the narrative goes from "pay the guy" to "get something for him." Five teams are sitting on particularly attractive, movable commodities. Here are the moves that would work out well for both those teams and their trade partners.

1 Raiders trade DE/OLB Khalil Mack to Jets Why: The Rams want to find a way to re-sign Aaron Donald. The Raiders seem totally disinterested in rewarding their own defensive cornerstone. But for Oakland, being just as cold on the idea of trading Mack and letting him get his extension elsewhere does not make sense. Mack would thrive in Jets coach Todd Bowles' 3-4 scheme while addressing a big weakness at outside linebacker. How: The Jets have limited picks for the 2019 NFL Draft after losing a second-rounder when they traded up to get Sam Darnold. That said, they shouldn't hesitate to ship their first-rounder to Oakland for Mack. The salary cap is no issue, as New York is projected to have the most room in the league with $80 million next year. This is the window to strike, while Darnold is on his rookie deal. The Raiders might not end up with an even No. 5 overall pick for Mack, but it should still be in the top 15.

2 Steelers trade RB Le'Veon Bell to Colts Why: Bell is only 26, but he has been given a high volume of touches and has a relatively sizable injury history. The Steelers are overpaying him already with the guaranteed money he will get under the franchise tag in 2018 ($14.5 million). Part of Bell's argument for a big deal is that he's the second best receiver on the team, which is not the case thanks to JuJu Smith-Schuster. The Steelers also have a capable backup plan in James Conner, who has improved in Year 2. Meanwhile, the Colts have Marlon Mack leading their backfield while recovering from a shoulder injury and struggling with a bad hamstring. Rookies Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins need more time to refine their dynamic skills. The other options are the uninspiring former Seahawks duo of Robert Turbin and Christine Michael. Indianapolis is the odds-on favorite to sign Bell as a free agent in 2019, but it might as well get a head start. For new coach Frank Reich, putting Bell behind an improved run-blocking line to support Andrew Luck and the passing game would be a game-changer for the offense. How: Even with Bell's marquee, the Colts would not need to give up something devastating in draft compensation. They have an extra second-rounder in 2019 with which they could accelerate the conversation. The Colts also have more than $50 million in cap space, a number that will rise above $60 million next year. In Indy, Bell could get paid and be a vital part of helping the team contend soon. The Steelers should welcome another second-rounder, given that's the round in which they found Bell and Smith-Schuster.

3 Seahawks trade S Earl Thomas to Chargers Why: Thomas wants to get paid like the leader he is as last man standing in a secondary going through transition. He is coming off another exceptional season, but Seattle does not want to re-sign him when he becomes a free agent in 2019 before his age-30 season. The Cowboys have been mentioned as a reasonable landing place since Thomas name-dropped them last season, and the rumors have only ramped up with Dallas' injury-related weakness at safety. But in Los Angeles, even with Jason Verrett going down again, the Chargers have the makings of an elite secondary with cornerbacks Casey Hayward, Trevor Williams, Desmond King and rookie safety Derwin James. That's plenty of boom behind a pass rush powered by Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. Thomas could make a seamless transition scheme-wise under former Seahawks defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. The Chargers also are closer to a Super Bowl than the Cowboys are. How: The trick for the Seahawks in moving Thomas has been figuring out fair compensation. That would be a third-rounder, but to force Seattle into action, LA should up the ante by a round. The Chargers are capable of winning big now, and they need to get Jaguars-like aggressive to put their defense over the top.

4 Jets trade QB Teddy Bridgewater to Broncos Why: Sam Darnold is the long-term starter, and Josh McCown is the short-term backup. Bridgewater, even with strong play in the preseason, has no real chance to be the No. 1. The Jets are trying to turn a modest investment into unreasonable return, but keeping a QB in limbo is silly. The Broncos did not solve their QB situation by signing Case Keenum, 30, for two years and $36 million. Bridgewater is only 25 and could be a cheap alternative to Denver drafting another first-round QB who could turn into another Paxton Lynch. How: The Browns gave up a third-rounder for Tyrod Taylor. The Redskins gave up a third-rounder and cornerback Kendall Fuller to get Alex Smith.Those guys were fully healthy, established starters. Given status quo, a third-rounder is the best the Jets should get for Bridgewater. If a notable starter were to go down right before the season, then the demand would create the highest value, maybe up to a first-rounder. Conventional vs. conditional is the way to go here, which is fair to both Bridgewater and the Jets. For the Broncos, parting with a third-rounder for Bridgewater is much better than diving into a weak 2019 draft class.