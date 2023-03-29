LCS Named 2023 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Winner

LCS
·2 min read

LCS is one of only 57 companies selected by Gallup to receive an Exceptional Workplace Award this year

Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award Logo 2023

Gallup Logo
Gallup Logo

LCS Logo

LCS Named a Gallup Exceptional Workplace
LCS Named a Gallup Exceptional Workplace

DES MOINES, Iowa, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LCS, the nation’s third largest senior living provider, has been selected as a 2023 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA) honoree. This is the first time LCS has been selected for Gallup’s invitation-only award that recognizes the most engaged workplace cultures in the world. LCS is one of only 57 companies selected by Gallup to receive an Exceptional Workplace Award this year.   
 
After another year of unpredictability in the workplace, Gallup found that LCS continued to put their employees’ engagement at the center of their business strategy, embedding engagement throughout their company culture.  
 
“This award is a tremendous honor because it places LCS among an elite group of employers who have been recognized for their exceptional organizational engagement and culture,” said Monica Friedman, LCS EVP/Chief Human Resources Officer. “Our culture has helped to attract some of the top talent in our industry. We are thankful that Gallup - and our employees - recognize LCS as an employer of choice and extraordinary place to work.”  
 
Gallup’s meta-analysis on team engagement and performance is the most comprehensive workplace study ever conducted, with data on more than 2 million employees in 276 organizations across 54 industries and 96 countries. Highly engaged organizations significantly outperform their peers in important business outcomes, including customer ratings, profitability, productivity, turnover, safety incidents, shrinkage, absenteeism, quality, wellbeing and organizational citizenship.  
 
“Gallup’s 2023 GEWA winners proved that even during some of the most challenging times, strong cultures are resilient and find new ways to get work done and meet customer needs. These organizations continued to make employee engagement a central cultural priority as part of their business strategy, and they maintained record levels of employee engagement while achieving or exceeding their business goals,” said Jim Harter, Gallup’s chief scientist of workplace management and wellbeing.  
 
For a complete list of GEWA winners and more about the selection process, visit the Gallup 2023 GEWA winners’ page.   To learn about career opportunities at LCS, visit: lcsnet.com.

# # #

 

ABOUT LCS
As a pioneer in the senior living industry since 1971, making a difference in the lives of seniors has been our sole focus since day one. The dedicated LCS Family of Companies is designed to help fulfill your community’s mission. This structure allows us to develop and share expertise across our company to deliver innovative solutions to partners, seniors and their communities. LCS has the experience, leadership, and integrity to meet the unique needs of your community. When you partner with LCS, you receive more than just a single perspective; you get the experience of six senior-focused companies working together as one. In the field of senior living, Experience is Everything®.  For more information, visit LCSnet.com.

Attachments

CONTACT: Traci McBee LCS 5158754659 mcbeetraci@lcsnet.com


Latest Stories

  • Newly fired Fox News producer seeks to recant testimony in $1.6 billion Dominion lawsuit

    A newly fired Fox News producer is seeking to recant testimony she said network lawyers coerced her into providing as Fox defends against Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit. Abby Grossberg said Fox's lawyers left her feeling she "had to do everything possible to avoid becoming the 'star witness' for Dominion or else I would be seriously jeopardizing my career at Fox News." The former producer for Maria Bartiromo's Sunday morning show and later Tucker Carlson's prime-time show made the accusation as she filed amended lawsuits in Manhattan federal court and Delaware Superior Court accusing Fox of discrimination, retaliation, sexism and misogyny.

  • Fox News producer who sued network says she's been fired, would consider testifying on behalf of Dominion

    The Fox News producer who sued the network last week alleging she was "conditioned and coerced" to give false testimony in the billion-dollar defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems has now been fired, according to amended complaints filed on Monday morning. In amended complaints filed in Delaware and New York Monday morning, former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg expanded on her earlier complaints, alleging that Fox News attorneys directed her to testify during her deposition in a way that would "inculpate" her and host Maria Bartiromo while "exculpating ... certain blame worthy male colleagues." "Ms. Grossberg's deposition testimony, as manufactured by Fox News, put Ms. Grossberg and Ms. Bartiromo squarely on the frontline of the Dominion/Fox Lawsuit so they could be scapegoated as sacrificial female lambs," the complaint alleges.

  • Canadian dollar posts biggest gain in 2 weeks as oil surges

    The Canadian dollar was trading 0.7% higher at 1.3655 to the greenback, or 73.23 U.S. cents, its biggest gain since March 13. "We are seeing a recovery in sentiment but also in terms of some of the fundamentals that would support the Canadian dollar," said Eric Theoret, a global macro strategist at Manulife Investment Management. "The turn in the price of crude has really been a positive for the Canadian dollar."

  • She paid thousands more than she needed to at a private clinic

    Health Canada reports show private, for-profit clinics are upselling patients on extra services they don’t need. One Ontario patient says a private clinic had her sign off on additional services that cost her thousands and even tried to get her to have another surgery that she didn’t need.

  • I’m a Financial Advisor Who Knows What Retirees Actually Do With Their Savings (It Might Surprise You)

    Once you've entered retirement, you'll need to have a plan for your retirement savings account. Ideally, you'll utilize these savings in a way that can make your nest egg last for years to come -- but...

  • Retirees Confess What They Wish They’d Done With Their Money

    Retirement is the culmination of decades of financial decisions, and the unfortunate truth is that some of those decisions aren't always good. This is exceedingly common, in fact. At present, millions...

  • US puts trade curbs on 5 Chinese firms over alleged role in Uyghur repression

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Tuesday imposed new trade restrictions on five Chinese companies for allegedly aiding in the repression of the Uyghur Muslim minority but China rejected the accusation as "lies" aimed at constraining it. According to Hikvision's 2021 half-year report, at least four of the companies facing new curbs belong to the Chinese surveillance camera maker including Luopu Haishi Dingxin Electronic Technology Co, Moyu Haishi Electronic Technology Co, Pishan Haishi Yong'an Electronic Technology Co and Urumqi Haishi Xin'an Electronic Technology Co.

  • Russia says it has rerouted all oil exports hit by Western embargo

    Russia has successfully redirected all its crude oil exports affected by Western sanctions over Ukraine to "friendly" countries, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said on Tuesday, while still a decline in oil and gas output this year. The West imposed wide-ranging sanctions, including an embargo on seaborne Russian oil imports, after Moscow sent its armed forces into Ukraine in February 2022. Shulginov reiterated that Russian oil and gas production was expected to decline in 2023, as Moscow comes under pressure from Western restrictions and a lack of European buyers.

  • China's Alibaba to break up empire into six units as Jack Ma returns home

    Alibaba Group is planning to split into six units and explore fundraisings or listings for most of them, it said on Tuesday, in a major revamp as China vows to ease a sweeping regulatory crackdown and support its private enterprises. Alibaba said the biggest restructuring in its 24-year history would see it split into six units - Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Commerce Group, Local Services Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics Group, Global Digital Commerce Group and Digital Media and Entertainment Group. The revamp comes a day after Alibaba founder Jack Ma returned home from a year-long stay abroad, a move that dovetailed with Beijing's effort to spur growth in the private sector after two years of crackdown.

  • St. Louis sues Hyundai, Kia over car thefts, joining other US cities

    The city of St. Louis, Missouri, said on Monday it was joining a number of major U.S. cities that are suing Korean automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp for failing to install anti-theft technology in millions of their vehicles. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Missouri follows similar actions taken by several U.S. cities to address increasing Hyundai and Kia thefts that use a method popularized on TikTok and other social media channels.

  • The banking turmoil is a win for stocks as the Fed is opening the cash spigot, a top fund manager says

    Chaos in the US banking system is actually a good thing for stocks because investors are pricing in Fed cash injections into the economy, Unlimited Funds' Bob Elliott said.

  • Fired ambulance provider sues N.L. Health Department, regional health authority

    An ambulance service that had its contract for services in the Whitbourne area terminated abruptly earlier this month has filed a lawsuit against the provincial Department of Health and the area's regional health authority. In a statement of claim filed last week in the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador, Smith's Ambulance Service says it was terminated without notice on March 2 and dispute resolution procedures outlined in the ambulance service agreement were not followed. The company h

  • Chairman says Gazprom close to maximum gas supply to China

    BO'AO, China (AP) — Russia's Gazprom is increasing gas supplies to China and expects soon to reach the maximum planned level through a Siberian pipeline, its chairman said Wednesday, highlighting Beijing's importance as his country's top export market in the face of Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. Gazprom is negotiating with China over a possible additional supply project across neighboring Mongolia, Viktor Zubkov said at a government-organized economic forum.

  • Disney Begins Layoff of 7,000 Employees, Citing ‘Strategic Realignment’

    CEO Bob Iger wrote Monday he anticipates more "challenges ahead as we continue building the structures and functions that will enable us to be successful moving forward"

  • Can Libya Really Double Its Oil Output?

    Libya’s crude oil production remains well below its 3 million bpd peak in the 1960s, but the country’s National Oil Company has plans to almost double production within three to five years

  • Battle For Iraqi Oil Heats Up After Iran-Saudi Deal

    The normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran and China's growing footprint in the Middle East could have a serious impact on Iraq's oil industry.

  • Adidas withdraws opposition to Black Lives Matter three stripe design

    Adidas has withdrawn its opposition to a three-line Black Lives Matter (BLM) trademark. The German sports design giant had asked the US Trademark Office to reject a trademark application by Black Lives Matter, which featured three parallel lines, just two days before the U-turn. "Adidas will withdraw its opposition to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation's trademark application as soon as possible," a company statement said.

  • New SEO study reveals the biggest investments of 2023 by Ignite Visibility

    Insights into the future of digital marketing and paid media. The post New SEO study reveals the biggest investments of 2023 appeared first on Search Engine Land.

  • Over Half of Americans Plan To Work in Retirement: Here Are the Best Options

    Just because you've retired from your primary career doesn't mean you're finished working. In fact, some retirement advice is to keep working at least part time. Social Security: 20% Cuts to Your...

  • Chipotle will pay a $240,000 penalty — roughly 1% of its daily revenue— for shutting down a store that tried to unionize

    Chipotle will pay the settlement to employees of its former Augusta, Maine, store after federal regulators found that it violated labor laws.