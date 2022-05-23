LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$1.05

The board of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has announced that the dividend on 17th of June will be increased to US$1.05, which will be 17% higher than last year. This will take the annual payment from 3.4% to 3.5% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

LCI Industries' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. LCI Industries is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 7.0%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 26% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

LCI Industries Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that LCI Industries has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2014, the first annual payment was US$2.00, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$3.60. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.6% per annum over that time. Investors will likely want to see a longer track record of growth before making decision to add this to their income portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that LCI Industries has grown earnings per share at 24% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think LCI Industries will make a great income stock. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for LCI Industries you should be aware of, and 3 of them are a bit concerning. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

