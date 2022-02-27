LCD Soundsystem Travels Back to 2005 for Saturday Night Live Throwback Performances: WATCH!

LCD Soundsystem Yr City’s a Sucker (Live) SNL Saturday Night

Saturday Night Live/Youtube

LCD does SNL!

While most Saturday Night Live musical guests use their screen time to promote their latest work, LCD Soundsystem took a different approach during their episode this weekend.

That's because instead of teasing upcoming music, the Grammy Award-winning rockers threw things back to 2005 alongside 5-time host, John Mulaney.

RELATED: SNL Opens with Tribute to Ukraine as Host John Mulaney Enters Five-Timers Club

The band — which currently consists of James Murphy, Nancy Whang, Pat Mahoney, Tyler Pope, Al Doyle, and Korey Richey — returned to the NBC stage on Saturday to perform "Thrills" and "Yr City's a Sucker" from their self-titled, debut studio album.

The octet kept things rather simple (by SNL standards) for both performances, with their staging consisting of just their instruments and some lighting effects. However, founder and lead singer Murphy certainly impressed with his stage presence and vocals — as did the rest of the musicians.

RELATED: Zoë Kravitz, Oscar Isaac Will Make Saturday Night Live Hosting Debuts in March

LCD previously served as musical guest to host Chris Pine during season 42 in 2017, coinciding with their most recent album, American Dream.

Oscar Isaac is set to host next on March 5 with musical guest Charli XCX making her return. Zoë Kravitz and Rosalía will then follow on March 12.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. EST on NBC.