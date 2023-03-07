LBMC Announces Leader Acquisitions Further Strengthening Commitment to Private Equity, Middle Market, and Healthcare

New shareholders Garmer and Hale bring more than 30 years of experience to firm’s rapidly growing tax, audit practice

David Garmer, LBMC Shareholder, Tax Services

Garmer focuses on tax compliance, provision, and consulting services for private middle market to large public companies in the manufacturing & distribution and service industries.

Aaron Hale, LBMC Shareholder, Audit and Advisory Services

Hale serves clients in both the middle market and healthcare service lines focusing on private equity backed portfolio companies.

Nashville, Tenn, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC, one of the Southeast’s largest advisory and business consulting firms, is pleased to announce the addition of two new shareholders to accommodate growing client needs in the middle market, private equity and healthcare space.

David Garmer, Shareholder, Tax Services, has more than 15 years of experience and is based in LBMC’s Knoxville office. In his role at LBMC, Garmer focuses on tax compliance, provision, and consulting services for private middle market to large public companies in the manufacturing & distribution and service industries. He has extensive experience with mergers and acquisitions and companies owned within the private equity sector, overseeing multiple client service teams with the ability to plan, direct, execute and complete tax projects within the manufacturing & distribution industry. Garmer is a CPA and holds his master’s and bachelor’s in accounting from East Tennessee State University. He previously served as Senior Tax Manager for Crowe LLP.

Aaron Hale, Shareholder, Audit and Advisory Services, has 15 years of experience and is based in LBMC’s Nashville office. In his role at LBMC, Hale serves clients in both the middle market and healthcare service lines focusing on private equity backed portfolio companies. Hale has robust experience serving companies of all sizes from start-up to large private equity backed turnaround projects, including navigating complex technical matters relating to business combinations, unique capital structures, stock compensation, revenue recognition, and consolidations. Hale is a CPA and holds master’s and bachelor’s in accounting from Brigham Young University. He previously served as Managing Director, Assurance, for PwC.

“We are pleased to welcome David and Aaron as shareholders in LBMC’s growing Tax and Audit practice," said Jeff Drummonds, LBMC’s CEO. “David and Aaron bring more than 30 years of experience to LBMC, which is very welcome at a time when we are seeing increased demand from clients in the private equity, middle market and healthcare space. Having the depth of expertise with leaders like David and Aaron is critical in serving our clients at a high level, addressing their most complex business issues with thoughtful advisory solutions. David and Aaron are outstanding additions to the LBMC team.”

About LBMC

LBMC is a 2023 Forbes Top Recommended Firm, one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms and a Top 35 firm in the nation serving approximately 10,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. LBMC has more than 750 employees, with offices in Chattanooga, Nashville (Brentwood), and Knoxville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today offers a broad range of advisory and business consulting needs for its client base. Recently named an Inc. Best in Business company, LBMC is an industry leader in financial, human resources, technology, information security and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. For more information, visit our website.

