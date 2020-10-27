The Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) Share Price Is Up 243% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It

It's been a soft week for Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) shares, which are down 13%. On the other hand, over the last twelve months the stock has delivered rather impressive returns. During that period, the share price soared a full 243%. So we think most shareholders won't be too upset about the recent fall. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Lazydays Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last twelve months, Lazydays Holdings' revenue grew by 16%. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. The revenue growth is decent but the share price had an even better year, gaining 243%. If the profitability is on the horizon then now could be a very exciting time to be a shareholder. Of course, we are always cautious about succumbing to 'fear of missing out' when a stock has shot up strongly.

It's nice to see that Lazydays Holdings shareholders have gained 243% over the last year. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 9.3%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. Having said that, we doubt shareholders would be concerned. It seems the market is simply waiting on more information, because if the business delivers so will the share price (eventually). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Lazydays Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Lazydays Holdings that you should be aware of.

