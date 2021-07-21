This Lazy Susan Saved My Messy Pantry—and It's Under $10 on Amazon

lazy susan

I consider myself to be a fairly organized person. I like my home to be neat and my things to be put away properly in a streamlined, efficient way. But for some reason, no matter how many times I reorganize my cabinets—kitchen, bathroom, or pantry—it only takes a few days before they dissolve into an overflowing, chaotic mess. Each time I come up with a new system, I rejoice in my newfound order thinking it will be the key to long-lasting success. I pat myself on the back as the organized queen I am, then two days later the hot sauce is in the spice cabinet and the cumin is in the baking section. I struggled to find a long-term solution to my pantry storage woes for years, until I found this ridiculously simple lazy Susan. With over 1,500 five star reviews on amazon, it's not just me who loves this $8 pantry hack.

I don't know why I hadn't thought of storing my pantry essentials on a turntable sooner, but once I did, I gave in...and bought six. Now I rely on lazy Susans in my pantry, spice cabinet, and under my sink. Long gone are the days of losing unopened spices to the depths of my dark cabinets where they live in solitude until someone reaches far back enough to grab them. Now my spices, oils, vinegars, and even my cleaning supplies are displayed on an easy-to-see, easy-to-turn lazy Susan that fits wherever I need it to.

The non-skid surface is easy to wipe clean and keeps items in place while spinning, and the rimmed edge keeps taller items from falling off. This particular revolving lazy Susan is especially efficient for corner cabinets and just as beneficial in large cabinets as it is in small ones. In fact, one user said, "I have these all over the place, and they make my life so much easier."

If you've been looking for an easier way to streamline your kitchen organization, let this lazy Susan do the work for you.