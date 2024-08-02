Lazio Tried to Sign Real Madrid Teenage Sensation on Loan

Lazio reportedly made an attempt to secure the services of Real Madrid wonderkid Endrick on loan for the upcoming campaign.

Despite his tender age, the 18-year-old made waves in Brazilian football, cementing himself as the latest teenage sensation to emerge on the scene. His exploits at Palmeiras earned him a high-profile transfer to the Spanish capital this summer where he’ll link up with his compatriots Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo.

But according to Defensacentral.com (via LazioSpace), the Biancocelesti tried to convince Real Madrid to loan them the teenager, while offering a fee worth €2 /3 million. However, the reigning European champions rejected Lazio’s approach.

Lazio Try to Land Endrick on Loan but to No Avail

The Italian capital side has been searching the market for one more attacking addition. While Armand Laurienté remains the management’s preferred profile, they haven’t been able to find an agreement with Sassuolo just yet. Moreover, Lazio cannot sign a player over the age of 22 before they free up a spot on the squad list.

Therefore, the Aquile have also been keeping tabs on several young profiles. This includes Barcelona teenager Vitor Roque and Sunderland’s attacking midfielder Jobe Bellingham. Moreover, young Belgian winger Matias Fernandez-Pardo has also been linked with a move to Formello.