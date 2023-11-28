'Lazio are a team that Celtic can get at'

Liam McLeod, BBC Sport Scotland commentator in Rome

Lazio’s victory at Celtic Park looked like it was going to kick-start their season as they went on to defeat Atalanta and Sassuolo. And although they lost to Feyenoord in Rotterdam, they beat the Dutch champions at home to put themselves in a good position in Champions League group E.

However it hasn’t been plain sailing for Maurizio Sarri and his players this season.

Defeats to Bologna and Salernitana and a draw with Roma in the “Derby della Capitale“ have left them 11th in Serie A which is a huge anti-climax for the vociferous Lazio support following last season’s runners-up finish.

They rely heavily on record scorer Ciro Immobile and whilst they will be favourites tonight, they are a team that Celtic know can be got at.

A repeat of their 2019 heroics here could yet salvage a European season that looked to be heading for the scrapyard ahead of the home game with Feyenoord in 15 days’ time.

Celtic need two Champions League victories in a fortnight having only managed two in a decade, however their dream, for now, is still alive in the Eternal City.