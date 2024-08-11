Lazio talk to Southampton for Alcaraz and Mandas

Lazio are reportedly in talks with Southampton for ex-Juventus midfielder Carlos Alcaraz and goalkeeper Christos Mandas, the latter also a target for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Biancocelesti are trying to revamp their midfield this summer to suit the tactics of new coach Marco Baroni.

According to Tuttomercatoweb and the Corriere dello Sport, they are holding negotiations with Southampton for a potential exchange of players.

They are looking towards Alcaraz, who just completed a six-month loan spell at Juventus and is eager to try again in Serie A.

Alcaraz struggled at Juventus

The loan cost a massive €3.9m, a huge expense considering he only made 12 competitive appearances for the club, contributing one assist.

Alcaraz played just 379 minutes of football in the Bianconeri jersey and they decided not to take up their option to buy.

Now Lazio hope the Argentine will be looking for another opportunity to shine in Italian football.

It could be another loan with option to buy, or a potential swap deal with goalkeeper Mandas.

The Greece international is only second choice to Ivan Provedel and has already attracted an approach from Manchester City, while Wolves are now tracking his situation too.