Lazio’s move for Giovanni Simeone gaining momentum

Lazio are set to make a move for Napoli striker Giovanni Simeone, to replace Besiktas bound Ciro Immobile.

Latest reports by Kiss Kiss Napoli (via calcionapoli24.it) state that the 29-year-old has been identified by new coach Marco Barone, as the man to take over the goalscoring duties from Immobile, who is close to joining Besiktas.

Simeone, who helped Napoli claim their historic third Scudetto in 2023, is understood to be in favour of re-uniting with his former mentor, who nurtured his talents whilst in charge of Hellas Verona.

The Argentine international’s current deal runs until 2026 and the player does have an option to extend this by a further 12 months.

Last season was one to forget for Simeone, who only managed 650 minutes of Serie A action as he fell down the pecking order at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Nevertheless, he is still an experienced top-flight campaigner having made 268 appearances in Serie A so far, netting 72 times.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN