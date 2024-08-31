Lazio and Milan name their starting XIs - watch FREE on OneFootball

Serie A Made in Italy is available to watch LIVE with Serie A Pass on OneFootball to users in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Streams will be available to watch live on mobile and desktop, simply by tapping the match card below or navigating to the Matches tab and following the on-screen instructions.

All matches are also live-streamed on the OneFootball TV app, available on connected TVs from Apple TV, Google TV, Samsung, LG and Fire TV.

Lazio and Milan have named their starting line-ups for Saturday’s clash at the Stadio Olimpico.

The match comes too soon for new Milan signing Tammy Abraham, who joined the club on deadline day from Roma.

Image

Here’s who Lazio boss Marco Baroni has selected for the away side.

Image

How will this clash play out?

The live stream will begin 15 minutes before kick-off.