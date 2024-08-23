Lazio Insist on Signing Napoli Wantaway on Their Terms Despite Competition From Ligue 1

Lazio are refusing to budge in their negotiations with Napoli for the services of Michael Folorunsho who’s eager to return to the Italian capital.

The 26-year-old is a former Lazio youth player who had his big breakthrough in Serie A last season while on loan at Hellas Verona under the guidance of Marco Baroni. The midfielder would love to reunite with the 60-year-old manager at Formello, especially after finding himself an outcast at Antonio Conte’s court.

The two clubs have been negotiating a deal for several weeks, but have yet to reach the finish line. According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà, Lazio could face competition from Rennes who have recently inquired about Folorunsho. Former Roma and Lazio director Ricky Massara is currently in charge of the Ligue 1 side, so he’s hoping to use his Serie A connections to bolster his squad.

Moreover, the source notes that Fiorentina remain in the fray, looking to launch an onslaught in the final few days of the summer transfer session. Yet, Folorunsho has given his preference to Lazio, and is willing to wait for his former employers to secure an agreement with Napoli.

Lazio Only Willing to Signing Folorunsho on Their Terms

Il Corriere dello Sport (via LazioNews24) sheds some light on the talks between the two Serie A clubs. The Roman newspaper reveals that Lazio insist on conducting the operation on their own terms. The Italian capital side is gunning for a transfer fee lower than Aurelio De Laurentiis’ asking price of €12 million.

Moreover, Lazio only intend to sign the player on loan with an option to buy. The source believes the two parties could eventually reach a compromise over a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy under easily achievable conditions.