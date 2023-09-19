Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel scores last minute equaliser against Atletico Madrid

Lazio's Ivan Provedel celebrates with team mates after his late goal - Getty Images /Ivan Romano

Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel secured a crucial point for his team in the closing moments of their Champions League Group E match against Atletico Madrid when he headed in the equaliser, giving his team a 1-1 draw.

Five minutes into stoppage time, the goalkeeper, after venturing up the pitch for a last-ditch corner, headed home a cross from Luis Alberto with one of the final touches of the game.

Midfielder Pablo Barrios had broken the deadlock for Atletico in the 29th minute with a first-time strike from long range that deflected off defender Daichi Kamada, completely wrong-footing Provedel.

Atletico came close to doubling their lead after the break, with Alvaro Morata striking the post, while Provedel made several close saves to keep Lazio in the match.

LAZIO KEEPER IVAN PROVEDEL SCORES IN THE 95TH MINUTE!!! 🤯



THE LAST TOUCH OF THE GAME!



WHAT THE #UCL IS ALL ABOUT 👏 pic.twitter.com/dmEBffFIEi — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 19, 2023

Ivan Provedel rose highest and headed past Jan Oblak - Getty Images/Paolo Bruno

Meanwhile, Celtic had Gustaf Lagerbielke and Odin Thiago Holm sent off within five minutes of each other as they opened their Champions League campaign with a 2-0 defeat by Feyenoord in Rotterdam.

Calvin Stengs gave Feyenoord the lead in first-half stoppage-time when his 30-yard free-kick evaded a poor attempt at a defensive wall.

Joe Hart saved a penalty after Lagerbielke received a second yellow card and substitute Holm soon got a straight red card in the 68th minute.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh got the home side’s second goal.

Celtic's Odin Thiago Holm is shown a red card by referee Irfan Peljto - Reuters/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Elsewhere Barcelona’s Joao Felix struck twice in a 5-0 demolition of visiting Royal Antwerp in their Champions League Group H opener at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Last-minute signing Felix opened the scoring with a low strike in the 11th minute before setting up Robert Lewandowski to double their lead eight minutes later as the Poland striker scored his 100th goal in European competition.

Raphinha helped make it 3-0 when his strike from a tight angle deflected off defender Jelle Bataille for an own goal.

Gavi and Felix added another two goals for the five-time European champions after the break to complete the rout at Barca’s temporary home while Camp Nou is being redeveloped.