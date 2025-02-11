Lazio Enquire About a Swedish Defender Who Impressed Them in Europa League

Lazio have reportedly made contact with Lugororets to enquire about the availability of their defender Edvin Kurtulus.

The Background

The Biancocelesti finished on top of the 36-team Europa League table, but the only side that managed to derail their momentum (aside from Braga who beat them on the final day when they had already secured qualification) is Ludogorets who managed to survive Lazio’s onslaught to cling onto a famous draw at the Stadio Olimpico, albeit in a contest marred by controversial incidents

Lazio Interested in Edvin Kurtulus

According to FotbollDirekt, the directors of the Italian capital side were left impressed by Kurtulus who produced a solid showing at the back. Curiously, this was the Swede’s first-ever outing in the Europa League.

Ludogorets Set Their Price

The source claims Lazio made contact with the Bulgarian club but have yet to submit a concrete bid. Nevertheless, the report insists that the 24-year-old is now a genuine target for the Aquile who could be looking to add him to Marco Baroni’s squad next summer. The Bulgarian champions have reportedly named their price at circa €13 million.

More on Edvin Kurtulus

Kurtulus was born and raised in Sweden but has Kosovan roots. After representing his country of origin on the U21 level, he later switched his allegiance, making his senior debut for the Swedish senior national in 2022. At club level, he started his career at his hometown club of Halmstads before joining Hammarby in 2022. Last summer, he signed for Ludogorets on a deal worth €1.45 million.